Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Akazoo S.A. (SONG) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Akazoo S.A. ("Akazoo" or the Company") (NASDAQ: SONG) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 20, 2020, Quintessential Capital gave a presentation regarding Akazoo, stating that the Company looks like an accounting scheme because its users, subscribers, revenue and profit may be "profoundly overstated."

On this news, Akazoo's share price fell as much as $0.71, or over 26%, during intraday trading on April 20, 2020.

If you purchased Akazoo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

