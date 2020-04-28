Log in
SONG Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Akazoo S.A. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

04/28/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising --  Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Akazoo S.A. ("Akazoo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SONG). Investors who purchased Akazoo securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/song.        

The investigation concerns whether Akazoo and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On April 20, 2020, Quintessential Capital published a report about Akazoo, stating that it looks like a "castle of cards" because its users, subscribers, revenue, and profit may be "profoundly overstated." The report continued to state that "[w]e believe Akazoo is a scheme orchestrated by management to profit while egregiously deceiving investors." Following this news, Akazoo stock dropped $0.54 per share, or over 20%, to close at $1.99 on April 21, 2020. 

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Akazoo shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/song. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/song-investor-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-akazoo-sa-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301048798.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


