The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Akazoo S.A. Investors (SONG)

05/22/2020 | 03:04pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Akazoo S.A. ("Akazoo" or the Company") (NASDAQ: SONG) securities between September 11, 2019 and April 20, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Akazoo investors have until June 23, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 20, 2020, Quintessential Capital gave a presentation regarding Akazoo, stating that the Company looks like an accounting scheme because its users, subscribers, revenue and profit may be "profoundly overstated."

On this news, Akazoo's share price fell as much as $0.71, or over 26%, during intraday trading on April 20, 2020.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Akazoo overstated its revenue, profits, and cash holdings; (2) that Akazoo holds significantly lesser music distribution rights than it has stated and implied; (3) that as opposed to Akazoo’s continued statements, it does not operate in 25 countries; (4) that Akazoo has a significantly smaller user base than it states; (5) that Akazoo has closed its headquarters and other offices around the world; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Akazoo securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 23, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Akazoo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
