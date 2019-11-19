Log in
Akcea, Ionis Close Licensing Agreement with Pfizer on New Drug

0
11/19/2019 | 05:38pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharmaceuticals said Tuesday they closed an exclusive licensing deal with Pfizer for AKCEA-ANGPTL3-L(Rx).

The companies said AKCEA-ANGPTL3-L(Rx) is an investigational therapy discovered by Ionis which is being developed for the treatment of certain cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.

Under the terms of the deal, Pfizer will receive an exclusive license to develop, make and commercialize AKCEA-ANGPTL3-L(Rx) worldwide.

Akcea and Ionis will receive $250 million upfront license fee, to be split equally. Akcea, which is a majority-owned affiliate of Ionis, will settle its $125 million obligation to Ionis in Akcea common stock, the companies said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
AKCEA THERAPEUTICS, INC. 1.71% 19.08 Delayed Quote.-37.76%
IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 0.54% 58.09 Delayed Quote.6.88%
PFIZER 1.18% 37.66 Delayed Quote.-14.73%
