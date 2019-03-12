Akebia Therapeutics : Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Two Pivotal Phase 3 Studies of Vadadustat in Japanese Patients with Anemia Due to Chronic Kidney Disease

Akebia
Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:AKBA) today announced positive top-line
results from two phase 3 active-controlled pivotal studies evaluating
vadadustat, an investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl
hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI), in Japanese subjects with anemia due to
chronic kidney disease (CKD). These studies were conducted by Akebia’s
development and commercialization collaboration partner in Japan,
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC). Each study, one in
non-dialysis dependent subjects and one in hemodialysis-dependent
subjects, met its primary endpoint. In addition, results from two phase
3 single-arm studies conducted by MTPC in peritoneal dialysis subjects
and hemodialysis subjects further support vadadustat’s potential in
these indications. MTPC expects to submit a Japanese New Drug
Application in 2019.
“Collectively, these data provide further confirmation of vadadustat’s
potential to meaningfully transform the treatment paradigm for patients
with anemia due to CKD,” said John P. Butler, President and Chief
Executive Officer of Akebia. “These results add to our dataset
demonstrating the potential for vadadustat to effectively manage
hemoglobin levels in both dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent
patients, including those who convert from erythropoiesis stimulating
agents.”
Top-Line Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Study in Non-Dialysis
Dependent CKD Subjects (J01 Study)
-
The phase 3 randomized, open-label, active-controlled correction and
conversion study assessed the efficacy and safety of vadadustat
compared to darbepoetin alfa, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent
(ESA), in 304 Japanese non-dialysis dependent subjects with anemia due
to CKD, with a treatment duration of 52 weeks. Data from the planned
analysis at 24 weeks are provided. The study met its primary endpoint,
with the mean hemoglobin (Hb) level at week 20 and week 24 at 11.66
g/dL (95% CI 11.49, 11.84 g/dL) for vadadustat-treated subjects
compared to 11.93 g/dL (95% CI 11.76, 12.10 g/dL) for darbepoetin
alfa-treated subjects. The difference in mean Hb was -0.26 g/dL (95%
CI -0.50, -0.02 g/dL), achieving the pre-specified non-inferiority
criterion of -0.75 g/dL. The incidence of adverse events (AEs) was
72.2% in the vadadustat-treated group compared to 73.2% in the
darbepoetin alfa-treated group. The most common AEs reported in
vadadustat-treated subjects were nasopharyngitis (14.6%), diarrhea
(10.6%), constipation (5.3%), and contusion (5.3%). The incidence of
serious adverse events (SAEs) was 13.9% in the vadadustat-treated
group compared to 14.4% in the darbepoetin alfa-treated group; no SAE
was considered related to study drug. No deaths were reported in the
vadadustat-treated group, and one fatal myocardial infarction was
reported in the darbepoetin alfa-treated group, which was assessed as
not related to study drug.
Top-Line Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Study in Dialysis-Dependent
CKD Subjects (J03 Study)
-
The phase 3 randomized, double-blind, active-controlled conversion
study assessed the efficacy and safety of vadadustat compared to
darbepoetin alfa in 323 Japanese hemodialysis subjects with anemia due
to CKD who had been receiving ESA therapy prior to study screening,
with a treatment duration of 52 weeks. Group level data at 24 weeks
from this ongoing double-blind study are provided. The study met its
primary endpoint, with the mean Hb level at week 20 and week 24 at
10.61 g/dL (95% CI 10.45, 10.76 g/dL) for vadadustat-treated subjects
compared to 10.65 g/dL (95% CI 10.50, 10.80 g/dL) for darbepoetin
alfa-treated subjects. The difference in mean Hb was -0.05 g/dL (95%
CI -0.26, 0.17 g/dL), achieving the pre-specified non-inferiority
criterion of -0.75 g/dL. The incidence of AEs was 89.5% in the
vadadustat-treated group compared to 88.2% in the darbepoetin
alfa-treated group. The most common AEs reported in vadadustat-treated
subjects were nasopharyngitis (19.8%), diarrhea (10.5%), and shunt
stenosis (8.0%). The incidence of SAEs was 13.0% in the
vadadustat-treated group compared to 10.6% in the darbepoetin
alfa-treated group; no SAE was considered related to study drug.
Top-Line Results from Two Phase 3, Single-Arm Studies in
Dialysis-Dependent CKD Subjects (J02 Study and J04 Study)
-
The phase 3 open-label, single-arm J02 study assessed the efficacy and
safety of vadadustat in 42 Japanese peritoneal dialysis subjects with
anemia due to CKD, with a treatment duration of 24 weeks. The mean Hb
level at week 20 and week 24 was 11.35 g/dL (95% CI 10.99, 11.70 g/dL)
for vadadustat-treated subjects. Thirty-eight subjects (90.5%)
experienced an AE and twelve (28.6%) experienced an SAE. One SAE of
fatal myocardial ischemia was assessed as possibly related to
vadadustat by the investigator.
-
The phase 3 open-label, single-arm J04 correction study evaluated the
safety and efficacy of vadadustat, with a treatment duration of 24
weeks, in 24 Japanese hemodialysis subjects with anemia due to CKD who
had not been receiving ESA therapy prior to study screening or who
underwent ESA washout during screening. The mean Hb level at week 20
and week 24 was 10.75 g/dL (95% CI 10.35, 11.14 g/dL) for
vadadustat-treated subjects. Twenty-three subjects (95.8%) experienced
an AE, and seven (29.2%) experienced an SAE. No SAE was assessed as
related to study drug, and no deaths were reported.
Akebia will discuss these findings on its previously
announced fourth quarter and full-year 2018 investor update call on
Monday, March 18, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Additional data from
the studies are expected be presented by MTPC at an upcoming medical
meeting.
In Japan, an estimated 13 million people are afflicted with advanced
stages of CKD. Anemia is common in patients with CKD and its prevalence
increases as CKD progresses. Injectable ESAs are currently the standard
of care. Vadadustat, if approved for marketing, would provide patients
with a once-daily oral treatment option and has the potential to set a
new standard of care for the treatment of anemia due to CKD.
About Vadadustat
Vadadustat is an oral hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) prolyl hydroxylase
inhibitor currently in global phase 3 development for the treatment of
anemia due to chronic kidney disease. Vadadustat’s proposed mechanism of
action is designed to mimic the physiologic effect of altitude on oxygen
availability. At higher altitudes, the body responds to lower oxygen
availability with increased production of HIF, which coordinates the
interdependent processes of iron mobilization and erythropoietin
production to increase red blood cell production and, ultimately,
improve oxygen delivery. Vadadustat is an investigational therapy and is
not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other
regulatory authority.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics
for patients with kidney disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is
headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon current
plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to various risks and
uncertainties. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be
regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations
will be achieved. Words such as “anticipate,” “create,” “expect,”
“project,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “plan,”
“could,” “target,” “contemplate,” “estimate,” “position,” “predict,”
“potential,” “opportunity,” “working to,” “look forward” and words and
terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of
future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. All
statements, other than historical facts, including regarding plans for
regulatory submissions, the potential to set a new standard of care, and
market and growth opportunity and potential, are forward-looking
statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from Akebia’s plans, estimates or expectations could include,
but are not limited to: whether the data from the phase 3 clinical
trials of vadadustat in Japanese subjects will warrant a Japanese New
Drug Application (JNDA) submission on the timeline expected, or at all,
and whether any such JNDA will be approved; the timing and content of
interactions with and decisions made by regulatory authorities; and
success of others in developing competing products. Other risks and
uncertainties include those identified under the heading “Risk Factors”
in Akebia’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other
filings that Akebia may make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission in the future. Akebia does not undertake, and specifically
disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release.
