Akebia Therapeutics : Appoints Cynthia Smith to Its Board of Directors

Akebia
Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company
focused on delivering innovative therapies to patients with kidney
disease through the biology of hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF), today
announced the appointment of Cynthia Smith to its Board of Directors.
“Cynthia is an accomplished leader with an impressive background in the
commercialization of renal disease products and in government affairs.
She will be a valuable advisor, whose expertise is particularly relevant
as we prepare for the commercialization of our Phase 3 asset,
vadadustat, subject to regulatory approval, and work to maximize the
value of Auryxia® (ferric citrate), subject to the
consummation of our merger with Keryx Biopharmaceuticals,” said John P.
Butler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Akebia Therapeutics.
“Akebia is advancing a late-stage investigational drug that has the
potential to change the standard of care for patients with anemia due to
chronic kidney disease, and the company’s planned merger with Keryx
Biopharmaceuticals will enable the combined company to be a partner of
choice in the renal space,” said Smith. “I’m honored to join the Board
of Directors at this exciting time for Akebia.”
Cynthia Smith has more than 20 years of broad leadership experience
within the healthcare industry. She served as Chief Commercial Officer
and a member of the Executive Committee of ZS Pharma, Inc. from 2013 to
2016, where she led efforts to transition the company from a development
stage company to a commercial enterprise. ZS Pharma, Inc. was acquired
by AstraZeneca in 2015. Prior to ZS Pharma, Smith served as Vice
President, Market Access and Commercial Development at Affymax, Inc.,
from 2008 to 2013. From 2000 to 2008, she held various senior leadership
positions in market access, corporate strategy, government relations and
external affairs at Merck & Co. Before beginning her career in the
biopharmaceutical industry, Smith served as a healthcare policy analyst
in the Office of Management and Budget at the White House from 1995 to
2000. In addition to her appointment to Akebia’s Board of Directors, she
serves on the Board of Directors of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and
served on the Board of Directors of Nivalis Therapeutics from 2016 to
2017. She earned a B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel
Hill, an M.B.A. from the Wharton School and an M.S. in public policy
from the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered
in Cambridge, Massachusetts, focused on delivering innovative therapies
to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor
biology. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com,
which does not form a part of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005553/en/