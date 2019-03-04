Log in
Akebia Therapeutics : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

0
03/04/2019

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease, granted 11 newly-hired employees options to purchase an aggregate of 32,800 shares of Akebia’s common stock on February 28, 2019, as inducements material to each such employee’s entering into employment with Akebia. The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $7.28 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Akebia’s common stock on the grant date. Each stock option vests over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% of shares vesting quarterly thereafter, in each case, subject to the new employee’s continued service with the company. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of the company’s Inducement Award Program and a stock option agreement covering the grant.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com which does not form a part of this release.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 222 M
EBIT 2018 -113 M
Net income 2018 -105 M
Finance 2018 333 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,54x
EV / Sales 2019 1,77x
Capitalization 898 M
Chart AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Akebia Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 17,3 $
Spread / Average Target 125%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John P. Butler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrian Adams Chairman
Gavin T. Malenfant Vice President-Operations
Jason A. Amello CFO, Treasure, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Rita Jain Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC38.88%851
GILEAD SCIENCES5.53%82 934
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS15.96%48 255
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS17.69%46 247
GENMAB8.76%10 617
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC34.42%10 253
