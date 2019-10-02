Akebia Therapeutics : Summary ToggleAkebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Log in
AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(AKBA)
10/02/2019 | 04:24pm EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct. 2, 2019-- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for people living with kidney disease, granted seven newly-hired employees options to purchase an aggregate of 43,600 shares of Akebia's common stock on September 30, 2019, as inducements material to each such employee's entering into employment with Akebia. The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $3.92 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Akebia's common stock on the grant date. Each stock option vests over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% of shares vesting quarterly thereafter, in each case, subject to the new employee's continued service with the company. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of the company's Inducement Award Program and a stock option agreement covering the grant.

About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for people living with kidney disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005806/en/

Source: Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

Susan Brady
Manager, Corporate Communications
ir@akebia.com

Disclaimer

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 20:23:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 372 M
EBIT 2019 -243 M
Net income 2019 -219 M
Finance 2019 148 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,10x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,27x
EV / Sales2019 0,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 447 M
Chart AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 16,50  $
Last Close Price 3,76  $
Spread / Highest target 698%
Spread / Average Target 339%
Spread / Lowest Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John P. Butler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrian Adams Chairman
Jason A. Amello CFO, Treasure, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Steven K. Burke Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Maxine Gowen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-32.01%466
GILEAD SCIENCES1.07%80 268
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.24%43 547
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-25.98%30 354
GENMAB29.70%13 196
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.24.95%8 252
