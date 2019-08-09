Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Akebia Therapeutics Inc    AKBA

AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC

(AKBA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Akebia Therapeutics : Summary ToggleAkebia Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 10:21am EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug. 9, 2019-- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for people living with kidney disease, today announced that John P. Butler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Akebia, will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • The BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2019 on Monday, August 12, 2019 in New York City, New York (no formal presentation).
  • The Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. in New York City, New York.

Where applicable, a live webcast and replay of the Company's presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.akebia.com.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for people living with kidney disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190809005033/en/

Source: Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq
VP, Investor Relations
ir@akebia.com

Disclaimer

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 14:20:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC
10:21aAKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : Summary ToggleAkebia Therapeutics to Participate in Upcomi..
PU
08:01aAKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/08AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/08AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
08/08AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Hosts Co..
BU
08/06Akebia Therapeutics Announces Settlement of Auryxia Patent Litigation with Pa..
AQ
08/05AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4..
AQ
08/05AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : Summary ToggleAkebia Therapeutics® Announces Settlement of..
PU
08/05AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : reg; Announces Settlement of Auryxia® Patent Litigation wi..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 379 M
EBIT 2019 -177 M
Net income 2019 -154 M
Finance 2019 172 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,16x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,01x
EV / Sales2019 0,86x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
Capitalization 496 M
Chart AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Akebia Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 16,67  $
Last Close Price 4,17  $
Spread / Highest target 619%
Spread / Average Target 300%
Spread / Lowest Target 91,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John P. Butler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrian Adams Chairman
Gavin T. Malenfant Vice President-Operations
Jason A. Amello CFO, Treasure, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Rita Jain Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC-24.59%496
GILEAD SCIENCES3.63%82 092
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS10.40%47 022
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-17.04%33 907
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC21.85%9 886
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.37.03%8 961
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group