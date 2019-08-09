Akebia Therapeutics : Summary ToggleAkebia Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug. 9, 2019-- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for people living with kidney disease, today announced that John P. Butler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Akebia, will participate in the following investor conferences:

The BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2019 on Monday, August 12, 2019 in New York City, New York (no formal presentation).

The Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. in New York City, New York.

Where applicable, a live webcast and replay of the Company's presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.akebia.com.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for people living with kidney disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

