Akebia Therapeutics : Summary ToggleAkebia Therapeutics to Present at the 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

04/05/2019 | 04:43pm EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr. 5, 2019-- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease, today announced that John P. Butler, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time in New York.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's website at www.akebia.com. To access, please log onto the Akebia website at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast will be available on Akebia's website following the conference.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005460/en/

Source: Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq
VP, Investor Relations
ksheppard@akebia.com

Disclaimer

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 20:42:02 UTC
