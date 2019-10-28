Akebia Therapeutics : Summary ToggleAkebia Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Discuss Recent Business Highlights

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct. 28, 2019-- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for people with kidney disease, today announced plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 before the opening of the financial markets.

Akebia will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 12th, to discuss its third quarter financial results and recent business highlights. To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 458-0977 (domestic) or (484) 653-6724 (international) using conference ID number 9996464. The call will also be webcast LIVE and can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website at http://ir.akebia.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the completion of the call through November 18, 2019. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and reference conference ID number 9996464. An online archive of the conference call can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website at http://ir.akebia.com.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for people living with kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

