Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Akebia Therapeutics Inc    AKBA

AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC

(AKBA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Akebia Therapeutics : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 08:04am EDT

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for people with kidney disease, today announced plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Thursday, August 8, 2019 before the opening of the financial markets.

Akebia will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 8th to discuss its second quarter financial results and recent business updates. To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 458-0977 (domestic) or (484) 653-6724 (international) using conference ID number 7274126. The call will also be webcast LIVE and can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://ir.akebia.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the completion of the call through August 14, 2019. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and reference conference ID number 7274126. An online archive of the conference call can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://ir.akebia.com.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC
08:15aAKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : Summary ToggleAkebia Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter..
PU
08:04aAKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/23AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : Summary ToggleAkebia Therapeutics Announces Submission of ..
PU
07/23AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Submission of Vadadustat New Drug Application in..
BU
07/11AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : Summary ToggleAkebia Therapeutics CEO, John P. Butler, Ele..
PU
07/11AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : CEO, John P. Butler, Elected Chair of Kidney Care Partners
BU
07/10AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : Summary ToggleAkebia Therapeutics Announces Collaboration ..
PU
07/10AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Collaboration Partner's Positive Top-line Result..
BU
07/03AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4..
AQ
07/02AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 367 M
EBIT 2019 -175 M
Net income 2019 -158 M
Finance 2019 203 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,11x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,98x
EV / Sales2019 0,75x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
Capitalization 479 M
Chart AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Akebia Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 17,22  $
Last Close Price 4,06  $
Spread / Highest target 639%
Spread / Average Target 324%
Spread / Lowest Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John P. Butler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrian Adams Chairman
Gavin T. Malenfant Vice President-Operations
Jason A. Amello CFO, Treasure, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Rita Jain Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC-26.58%479
GILEAD SCIENCES6.54%84 736
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.60%44 396
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-16.03%34 238
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC36.90%11 079
ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC228.56%10 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group