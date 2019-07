Public broadcaster NHK reported earlier that Akebono was planning to receive 20 billion yen ($185 million) in investment from Japan Capital Solutions.

Akebono said in a statement that its plans were "roughly" in line with what NHK reported.

Shares of Akebono soared as much as 43% to 166 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

($1 = 107.8600 yen)

