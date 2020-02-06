Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Fourth-Quarter 2019 Results
Aker ASA will publish its fourth-quarter and preliminary annual results for 2019 on Friday 14 February 2020, at 07:00 CET. The audio webcast and audio conference will start at 09:00 a.m. CET the same morning. Please note that the results will be presented by audio webcast and audio conference only. Aker ASA fourth-quarter 2019 results presentation: Date: Friday 14 February 2020 Time: 09:00 a.m. CET Format: Live audio webcast and audio conference Language: English To join the audio webcast: The audio webcast can be followed on https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20200214_9/
or at www.akerasa.com To join the audio conference: Please join the audio conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code below. Dial-in details as follows: Norway: +47 21 00 26 10 UK: +44 (0)330 336 9126 U.S.: +1 720-543-0302 Confirmation code: 8897768 The fourth-quarter 2019 report and presentation will be available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no END For further information, please contact: Investors: Torbjørn Kjus, Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations Phone: +47 94 14 77 30 Media: Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications Phone: +47 90 78 48 78 This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
