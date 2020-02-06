Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Aker ASA    AKER   NO0010234552

AKER ASA

(AKER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Fourth-Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 07:33am EST
Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Fourth-Quarter 2019 Results
Aker ASA will publish its fourth-quarter and preliminary annual results for 2019 on Friday 14 February 2020, at 07:00 CET. The audio webcast and audio conference will start at 09:00 a.m. CET the same morning. Please note that the results will be presented by audio webcast and audio conference only. Aker ASA fourth-quarter 2019 results presentation: Date: Friday 14 February 2020 Time: 09:00 a.m. CET Format: Live audio webcast and audio conference Language: English To join the audio webcast: The audio webcast can be followed on https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20200214_9/ or at www.akerasa.com To join the audio conference: Please join the audio conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code below. Dial-in details as follows: Norway: +47 21 00 26 10 UK: +44 (0)330 336 9126 U.S.: +1 720-543-0302 Confirmation code: 8897768 The fourth-quarter 2019 report and presentation will be available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no END For further information, please contact: Investors: Torbjørn Kjus, Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations Phone: +47 94 14 77 30 Media: Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications Phone: +47 90 78 48 78 This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Aker ASA published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 12:32:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AKER ASA
07:33aAKER ASA : Invitation to Presentation of Fourth-Quarter 2019 Results
PU
07:29aAKER ASA :  Invitation to Presentation of Fourth-Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
02/04Norway to set new limit for Arctic oil drilling
RE
01/14Norway awards 69 oil and gas exploration blocks
RE
2019AKER : Internal transfer of TRGs Aker ASA shares
AQ
2019Aker, Kvaerner to build FPSOs with South Korea's Samsung Heavy
RE
2019AKER : Energy announces transition of leadership and adjusted composition of the..
AQ
2019AKER ASA : Disclosure of large shareholding in REC Silicon ASA
AQ
2019AKER : Disclosure of large shareholding in REC Silicon ASA
AQ
2019AKER ASA : Ocean Yield ASA: Primary insider disclosure
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -277 M
Net income 2019 2 151 M
Debt 2019 7 653 M
Yield 2019 4,40%
P/E ratio 2019 18,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 39 145 M
Chart AKER ASA
Duration : Period :
Aker ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 664,00  NOK
Last Close Price 527,00  NOK
Spread / Highest target 57,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Øyvind Eriksen President & Chief Executive Officer
Kjell Inge Røkke Chairman
Svein Oskar Stoknes Chief Financial Officer
Atle Kåre Tranøy Director
Finn Berg Jacobsen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER ASA-3.04%4 194
SCHLUMBERGER NV-15.25%47 129
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-11.44%19 268
BAKER HUGHES-14.75%14 525
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-11.18%8 110
TECHNIPFMC-16.65%7 359
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group