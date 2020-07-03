Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Aker ASA    AKER   NO0010234552

AKER ASA

(AKER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Second-Quarter and Half-Year Results for 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 10:45am EDT

Date: Friday 17 July 2020
Time: 09:00 a.m. CEST
Format: Live audio webcast and audioconference
Language: English

The audio webcast can be followed on https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20200717_3 or at www.akerasa.com

Please join the audioconference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code.

Norway: +47 2195 6342
UK: +44 203 769 6819
U.S.: +1 917 962 0650
Confirmation code: 512965

The complete second-quarter and half-year 2020 report and presentation will be available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no

END

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Torbjørn Kjus, Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +47 94 14 77 30

Media:
Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +47 90 78 48 78

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Aker ASA published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 14:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AKER ASA
10:45aAKER ASA : Invitation to Presentation of Second-Quarter and Half-Year Results fo..
PU
06:41aAKER ASA :  Invitation to Presentation of Second-Quarter and Half-Year Results f..
AQ
06/25AKER ASA : Aker BioMarine AS – Successful completion of private placement
PU
06/25AKER ASA :  Aker BioMarine AS - Successful completion of private placement
AQ
06/24Norway's Hod oilfield revamp to cost $596 million, Aker BP says
RE
06/23AKER ASA : Aker BioMarine AS – Shortening of private placement application..
PU
06/23AKER ASA :  Aker BioMarine AS - Shortening of private placement application peri..
AQ
06/22AKER ASA : Aker BioMarine AS – Update on the private placement
PU
06/19AKER ASA :  Aker BioMarine AS - Update on the private placement
AQ
06/19AKER ASA : Aker BioMarine AS – Contemplated private placement and listing ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 32,8 M 3,45 M 3,45 M
Net Debt 2020 7 578 M 797 M 797 M
P/E ratio 2020 822x
Yield 2020 5,68%
Capitalization 33 685 M 3 531 M 3 545 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 21 865
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart AKER ASA
Duration : Period :
Aker ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 467,60 NOK
Last Close Price 363,00 NOK
Spread / Highest target 48,8%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Øyvind Eriksen President & Chief Executive Officer
Kjell Inge Røkke Chairman
Svein Oskar Stoknes Chief Financial Officer
Atle Kåre Tranøy Director
Finn Berg Jacobsen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER ASA-33.21%3 531
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-55.27%24 953
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-48.63%11 027
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-39.88%10 094
DIALOG GROUP8.12%4 907
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-52.85%4 697
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group