Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Second-Quarter and Half-Year Results for 2020

Date: Friday 17 July 2020
Time: 09:00 a.m. CEST
Format: Live audio webcast and audioconference
Language: English
The audio webcast can be followed on https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20200717_3 or at www.akerasa.com
Please join the audioconference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code.
Norway: +47 2195 6342
UK: +44 203 769 6819
U.S.: +1 917 962 0650
Confirmation code: 512965
The complete second-quarter and half-year 2020 report and presentation will be available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no
END
For further information, please contact:
Investors:
Torbjørn Kjus, Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +47 94 14 77 30
Media:
Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +47 90 78 48 78
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Disclaimer
Aker ASA published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 14:43:05 UTC