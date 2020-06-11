Log in
AKER ASA    AKER   NO0010234552

AKER ASA

(AKER)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aker ASA: Joint Venture with Ocean Yield

06/11/2020 | 12:28pm EDT

Aker has entered into an agreement with Ocean Yield whereby Aker will acquire from Ocean Yield 50% of seven tankers with long-term charters. The Joint Venture ('JV') will own four LR2 product tankers with long-term charter to the Navig8 Group and three Suezmax tankers with long-term charter to Nordic American Tankers Ltd. Aker will pay USD 10.2 million for 50% of the shares in two new holding companies, which is equal to the book values. The investment satisfies Aker's return requirements.

The transaction is conducted on arm's lengths basis and in accordance with Aker's principles for related party transactions. Arctic Securities AS has provided fairness opinion for Aker. The transaction is subject to final documentation.

END

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Torbjørn Kjus, Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +47 94 14 77 30

Media:
Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +47 90 78 48 78

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Aker ASA published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 16:27:07 UTC
