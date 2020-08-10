Log in
AKER ASA

AKER ASA

(AKER)
08/10 05:23:15 am
404.3 NOK   -0.42%
Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

08/10/2020 | 04:59am EDT

The shares were offered at a discount of 20 per cent on the closing share price 6 August 2020 of NOK 412. All shares will be locked up for a period of three years from delivery of the shares, during which Mr. Bech Holte will not be able to sell the shares.Following the transaction, Mr. Bech Holte holds a total of 10,000 shares in Aker ASA, and Aker ASA holds 49,101 own shares.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Christina Chappell Glenn, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +47 90 53 27 74

Media:
Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +47 90 78 48 78

The information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Aker ASA published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 08:58:11 UTC
