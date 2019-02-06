Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Aker BP    AKERBP   NO0010345853

AKER BP (AKERBP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aker BP : raises dividend while fourth-quarter profit lags forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 01:27am EST

OSLO (Reuters) - Aker BP posted a smaller-than-expected increase in fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday and raised its dividend amid strong cash from output growth and higher oil price.

The Norwegian independent oil firm's earnings before interest and taxes rose to $403 million (£311.2 million) from $305 million (£235.5 million) in the same quarter a year ago, lagging the $491 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Aker BP, 30 percent owned by BP Plc, said it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.5207 per share, more than the $0.38 anticipated by analysts.

In total, the company's so-called contingent oil and gas resources grew by 23 percent in 2018, it said in a statement.

The company said on Jan. 17 it planned to pay its shareholders a total of $750 million in 2019, up from $450 million in 2018.

It previously reported production in the fourth-quarter was at 155,700 barrels of oil equivalents (boe) per day, in line with the guidance.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER BP 2.76% 290.2 Delayed Quote.29.54%
BP 5.17% 547 Delayed Quote.10.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AKER BP
01:27aAKER BP : raises dividend while fourth-quarter profit lags forecast
RE
01:03aAKERBP : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Aker BP ASA
AQ
01:01aAKERBP : Continued strong growth in 2018
AQ
02/05AKER BP : has made a discover at Froskelr
AQ
02/05AKER BP : encounters hydrocarbons at Froskelr Main on PL869
AQ
02/04AKER BP : Announces Oil and Gas Discovery at Froskelar in the Alvheim Area
AQ
02/04AKERBP : Discovery at Froskelår
AQ
01/28AKERBP : Invitation to attend presentation of financial results for Q4 2018
AQ
01/24EQUINOR : halts drilling Arctic exploration well after incident
AQ
01/22AKER BP : Ivar Aasen Now Operated from Trondheim
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 815 M
EBIT 2018 2 089 M
Net income 2018 553 M
Debt 2018 1 655 M
Yield 2018 3,73%
P/E ratio 2018 21,98
P/E ratio 2019 24,03
EV / Sales 2018 3,67x
EV / Sales 2019 3,95x
Capitalization 12 355 M
Chart AKER BP
Duration : Period :
Aker BP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER BP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 37,8 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Johnny Hersvik Chief Executive Officer
Øyvind Eriksen Chairman
Kjetel Digre Senior Vice President-Operations
Alexander Lorentzen Krane Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Looney Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER BP29.54%12 052
CONOCOPHILLIPS11.08%80 506
CNOOC LTD8.55%75 110
EOG RESOURCES12.77%57 631
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.36%51 145
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD7.98%32 596
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.