Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Aker BP    AKERBP   NO0010345853

AKER BP (AKERBP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/03 10:15:02 am
343.3 NOK   -0.32%
09:17aBP, Aker BP Form Strategic Technology Venture Alliance -- Update
DJ
08:30aBP, Aker BP Form Strategic Technology Venture Alliance
DJ
10/01Aker Solutions Strengthens Collaboration with Equinor
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BP, Aker BP Form Strategic Technology Venture Alliance -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 09:17am CEST

By Oliver Griffin

BP said on Wednesday that it has agreed to explore possible areas of cooperation in the development and deployment of advanced technologies with Norway's Aker BP ASA (AKERBP.OS), in which it already owns a 30% stake.

The oil-and-gas major said that in their planned strategic alliance, BP and Aker BP will explore potential venture-capital investments targeting technology and innovation improvements.

Areas for potential investment include digital twins for physical machinery, advanced seismic techniques and processing, and sub-sea and robot technology, BP said.

BP Technology's chief commercial officer Steve Cook said: "Our alliance will help both companies identify and invest in innovation that will help secure and advance our industry's future."

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER BP -0.41% 342.4 Delayed Quote.70.58%
BP 0.28% 598.8 Delayed Quote.13.89%
WTI 0.35% 75.41 Delayed Quote.22.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AKER BP
09:17aBP, Aker BP Form Strategic Technology Venture Alliance -- Update
DJ
08:30aBP, Aker BP Form Strategic Technology Venture Alliance
DJ
10/01Aker Solutions Strengthens Collaboration with Equinor
AQ
09/27Aker Solutions Strengthens Collaboration with Equinor
AQ
09/23AKER BP : Received Consent for Exploration Drilling in North Sea
AQ
09/19Norway's Aker bets on software engineers for its oil business
RE
09/11AKERBP : Sale of shares to employees
AQ
09/10AKER BP : Notification of trade - share purchase program
AQ
09/10AKER BP : Maersk Drilling and Aker BP sign major contract founded on joint allia..
AQ
09/09AKER BP : Maersk Drilling & Aker BP Sign a Major Contract
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/28Essential Takeaways From Cairn Energy H1 Results 
09/25AKER BP : Another Johan Sverdrup Oilfield Beneficiary 
08/10Norway's Oil Sector Gets Second Wind 
08/02AKER BP : Reiterate Buy Rating For 31% Upside After 2Q18 Results 
07/16Aker BP Asa 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 953 M
EBIT 2018 2 180 M
Net income 2018 588 M
Debt 2018 1 598 M
Yield 2018 3,00%
P/E ratio 2018 25,14
P/E ratio 2019 23,31
EV / Sales 2018 4,26x
EV / Sales 2019 4,29x
Capitalization 15 221 M
Chart AKER BP
Duration : Period :
Aker BP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER BP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 38,8 $
Spread / Average Target -7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Johnny Hersvik Chief Executive Officer
Øyvind Eriksen Chairman
Kjetel Digre Senior Vice President-Operations
Alexander Lorentzen Krane Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Looney Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER BP70.58%15 221
CONOCOPHILLIPS45.55%92 840
CNOOC LTD39.39%88 408
EOG RESOURCES20.47%75 001
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION12.86%63 571
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-4.12%40 923
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.