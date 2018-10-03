BP, Aker BP Form Strategic Technology Venture Alliance -- Update

By Oliver Griffin

BP said on Wednesday that it has agreed to explore possible areas of cooperation in the development and deployment of advanced technologies with Norway's Aker BP ASA (AKERBP.OS), in which it already owns a 30% stake.

The oil-and-gas major said that in their planned strategic alliance, BP and Aker BP will explore potential venture-capital investments targeting technology and innovation improvements.

Areas for potential investment include digital twins for physical machinery, advanced seismic techniques and processing, and sub-sea and robot technology, BP said.

BP Technology's chief commercial officer Steve Cook said: "Our alliance will help both companies identify and invest in innovation that will help secure and advance our industry's future."

