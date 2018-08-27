Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Equinor raises estimate for giant Sverdrup oilfield

08/27/2018 | 08:49am CEST
A logo of Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, is seen at the company's headquarters in Fornebu

STAVANGER, Norway (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor on Monday increased its resource estimate for the Johan Sverdrup oilfield, the North Sea's largest discovery in more than three decades, while cutting the cost of development.

The field is believed to hold 2.2-3.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, up from a previous forecast of 2.1-3.1 billion barrels.

The overall cost of developing the field has been cut to 127 billion Norwegian crowns ($15 billion), down some 6 billion crowns since February, Equinor said, as it presented its investment plans for the field's second phase.

"Johan Sverdrup is on track to deliver vast volumes of energy with high profitability and low emissions for many decades to come," Chief Executive Eldar Saetre said.

At its peak, the field will produce up to 660,000 barrels per day, with a break-even price of less than $20 per barrel.

The Brent North Sea benchmark currently trades at around $75 per barrel.

While the first phase of the development is on track to start production in November 2019, the second phase is planned to begin pumping in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"Full field development of Johan Sverdrup is projected to contribute more than 900 billion (crowns) in income to the Norwegian state over the lifetime of the field," Equinor said.

The operator and its partners will invest 41 billion crowns in the second phase, four billion less than an estimate made in February. It will put 86 billion into the first phase, a reduction of 2 billion crowns.

Since announcing its initial plans for the field in 2015, Equinor has cut the investment cost by more than 80 billion crowns, it said.

Equinor operates the field and holds a 40 percent stake.

Lundin Petroleum has 22.6 percent, Petoro 17.36 percent, Aker BP 11.57 percent and Total 8.44 percent.

($1 = 8.4525 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER BP 2.20% 287.4 Delayed Quote.42.35%
EQUINOR -0.05% 215.3 Delayed Quote.22.89%
LUNDIN PETROLEUM 2.28% 296.3 Delayed Quote.57.77%
TOTAL 1.29% 54.95 Real-time Quote.19.17%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 893 M
EBIT 2018 2 166 M
Net income 2018 591 M
Debt 2018 1 588 M
Yield 2018 3,67%
P/E ratio 2018 20,58
P/E ratio 2019 19,30
EV / Sales 2018 3,53x
EV / Sales 2019 3,55x
Capitalization 12 143 M
Chart AKER BP
Duration : Period :
Aker BP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER BP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 38,6 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Johnny Hersvik Chief Executive Officer
Øyvind Eriksen Chairman
Kjetel Digre Senior Vice President-Operations
Alexander Lorentzen Krane Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Looney Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER BP42.35%12 143
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.26%83 729
CNOOC LTD18.89%73 806
EOG RESOURCES8.85%67 419
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.22%60 398
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.22%42 690
