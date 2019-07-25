Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Aker BP    AKERBP   NO0010345853

AKER BP

(AKERBP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equinor reduces 2019 capex spending view after second quarter lags

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 04:43am EDT
A logo of Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, is seen at the company's headquarters in Fornebu

OSLO (Reuters) - European oil major Equinor said on Thursday it expects less capital expenditure this year, partly due to further cost savings at its Johan Sverdrup oilfield, after reporting quarterly earnings slightly below forecasts.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to $3.15 billion ( £2.53 billion ) from the year-earlier result of $4.3 billion, missing the $3.4 billion forecast by 22 analysts in a poll compiled by Equinor.

The company now expects capital expenditure of between $10 billion and $11 billion in 2019 against its previous guidance of $11 billion. French peer Total maintained its capex guidance at $14 billion on Thursday.

"The results have clearly been influenced by lower oil and gas prices. But at the same time, we are reducing our organic capital expenditure," Chief Financial Officer Lars Christian Bacher told a news conference.

The lower spending is due to efficient project execution, focus on cost controls and capital discipline, Equinor said.

Equinor said the company and its partners made further cost savings, of 3 billion crowns , in developing the giant Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea, bringing total cost savings at the asset to 40 billion crowns.

It said Sverdrup, due to start production in November, would ramp up operations faster than expected and reach peak production in summer 2020.

Sverdrup, named after a 19th-century Norwegian prime minister, will be crucial to Equinor's revenues when output begins and is likely to account for 25% of the Nordic country's petroleum output at its peak in 2022.

The field, the biggest oil find made off Norway in more than three decades, is co-owned by Aker BP, Lundin Petroleum and Total.

"We guess some of the earnings miss will be compensated for by positive capex and Sverdrup comments," Sparebank 1 Markets said in a note to clients.

Shares in Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, were down 1.85% at 0827 GMT, lagging a flat Oslo benchmark index <.OSEBX>.

"With no incremental announcements on shareholder returns, Equinor is still the lowest-yielding stock among peers," Berenberg said in a note to clients.

"It is also the worst performer among the European integrated (oil companies) and, as such, the market may have already priced in the weak performance in Q2."

Equinor's equity oil and gas production was 2.01 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), down from 2.03 million boepd but in line with a forecast in the Equinor poll.

(Editing by Dale Hudson and Subhranshu Sahu)

By Gwladys Fouche and Nerijus Adomaitis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER BP -0.27% 258.9 Delayed Quote.19.17%
EQUINOR ASA -1.73% 162.15 Delayed Quote.-10.15%
LUNDIN PETROLEUM -1.07% 305.7 Delayed Quote.37.99%
TOTAL -0.38% 48.265 Real-time Quote.4.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AKER BP
04:43aEquinor reduces 2019 capex spending view after second quarter lags
RE
07/24AKER BP : Norwegian Petroleum Directorate - Oil discovery northeast of the Alvhe..
AQ
07/15AKER BP : Oil discovery in the NOAKA area
AQ
07/15AKER BP : Second quarter and first half year 2019 report
AQ
07/12AKERBP : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Aker BP ASA
AQ
07/12AKER BP : second quarter and first half year 2019 report
AQ
07/12AKERBP : Oil discovery in the NOAKA area
AQ
07/08Shares in Lundin Petroleum, Equinor rise after North Sea deal
RE
07/05AKER BP ASA : - Invitation to attend presentation of financial results for Q2 an..
AQ
07/05AKER BP ASA : - Update on second quarter 2019 financial results
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 30 014 M
EBIT 2019 14 050 M
Net income 2019 3 001 M
Debt 2019 27 865 M
Yield 2019 6,87%
P/E ratio 2019 30,5x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,04x
EV / Sales2020 2,86x
Capitalization 93 492 M
Chart AKER BP
Duration : Period :
Aker BP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER BP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 325,40  NOK
Last Close Price 259,90  NOK
Spread / Highest target 47,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Johnny Hersvik Chief Executive Officer
Øyvind Eriksen Chairman
Kjetel Digre Senior Vice President-Operations
David Torvik Tønne Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Looney Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER BP19.17%10 821
CNOOC LTD8.06%75 791
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.64%68 127
EOG RESOURCES INC.0.54%50 831
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-15.61%38 764
ANADARKO PETROLEUM67.93%36 987
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group