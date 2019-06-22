Exxon Mobil says may sell all stakes in offshore Norwegian fields - newspaper

Two years ago the U.S. major - the world's largest oil company - sold its operated assets in the area. But it has retained stakes in more than 20 other fields, including Equinor-operated Snorre and Shell-operated Ormen Lange.

The Norwegian paper quoted an unnamed industry expert as saying the assets could be worth $3-4 billion.

In 2017, Exxon Mobil's net production from fields off Norway was around 170,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Exxon Mobil's spokesman in Norway was not immediately available for comment.

