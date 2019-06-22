Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Aker BP    AKERBP   NO0010345853

AKER BP

(AKERBP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exxon Mobil says may sell all stakes in offshore Norwegian fields - newspaper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/22/2019 | 04:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro

OSLO (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil is considering selling all of the stakes it holds in oil and gas fields off the Norwegian coast, a company spokesman told business daily Dagens Naeringsliv.

Two years ago the U.S. major - the world's largest oil company - sold its operated assets in the area. But it has retained stakes in more than 20 other fields, including Equinor-operated Snorre and Shell-operated Ormen Lange.

The Norwegian paper quoted an unnamed industry expert as saying the assets could be worth $3-4 billion.

In 2017, Exxon Mobil's net production from fields off Norway was around 170,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Exxon Mobil's spokesman in Norway was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by John Stonestreet)

Stocks treated in this article : Exxon Mobil Corporation, Eni, Aker BP, Equinor ASA
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER BP 0.98% 247 Delayed Quote.13.30%
ENI 1.73% 14.606 End-of-day quote.6.24%
EQUINOR ASA 0.55% 172.6 Delayed Quote.-6.07%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.41% 77.69 Delayed Quote.13.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AKER BP
04:04aExxon Mobil says may sell all stakes in offshore Norwegian fields - newspaper
RE
03:42aAKER BP : Valhall Flank West successfully installed
AQ
06/18AKER BP : completes removal of QP topsides at Valhall oil field complex
AQ
06/12AKER BP ASA : announces pricing of senior notes offering
AQ
06/10AKERBP : Restated first quarter 2019 report
AQ
06/10AKER BP ASA : announces launch of offering of $500 million senior notes due 2024
AQ
06/10AKER BP : Ampelmann Enters Norway with First Walk to Work Contract
AQ
06/07AKER BP : PGNiG on route to production form rfugl gas reservoir in Norwegian Sea
AQ
06/05AKER BP : PGNiG on route to production form AErfugl gas reservoir in the Norwegi..
AQ
06/05AKER BP ASA : - Norwegian Petroleum Directorate Dry well in the North Sea 15/6-1..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 645 M
EBIT 2019 1 778 M
Net income 2019 431 M
Debt 2019 2 844 M
Yield 2019 7,09%
P/E ratio 2019 26,01
P/E ratio 2020 14,33
EV / Sales 2019 3,63x
EV / Sales 2020 2,60x
Capitalization 10 399 M
Chart AKER BP
Duration : Period :
Aker BP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER BP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 38,5 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Johnny Hersvik Chief Executive Officer
Øyvind Eriksen Chairman
Kjetel Digre Senior Vice President-Operations
David Torvik Tønne Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Looney Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER BP13.30%9 713
CNOOC LTD10.36%72 416
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.24%67 155
EOG RESOURCES INC.5.92%48 138
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-16.42%36 885
ANADARKO PETROLEUM60.38%35 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About