Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Aker BP ASA    AKERBP   NO0010345853

AKER BP ASA

(AKERBP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 04/22 05:11:07 am
139 NOK   +0.29%
04:38aAKER BP : Accelerated production start-up from the Ærfugl field
PU
04/17AKER BP : Senior management change in Aker BP
AQ
04/16AKER BP : Minutes from the Annual General Meeting in Aker BP ASA
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aker BP : Accelerated production start-up from the Ærfugl field

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 04:38am EDT

22. April 2020

Operator Aker BP and partners report that production has started from the first Ærfugl phase 2 well in the Norwegian Sea - three years ahead of the original plan.

'The acceleration of production from Ærfugl Phase 2 means increased value creation for the Ærfugl joint venture, the supplier industry and the Norwegian society in the form of increased revenues. Thus I'm very pleased to mark this milestone. However the good news are offset by the fact that we are facing a global crisis that none of us have experienced before. Investments and explorations activities offshore Norway are put on hold. Tens of thousands of employees in our industry are currently at risk, says Kjetel Digre, SVP Operations & Asset Development in Aker BP.

As a respond to the dramatic change in the market situation, Aker BP has stopped all non-sanctioned projects, including the Hod redevelopment project in the Valhall area which was just about to be sanctioned prior to the dramatic turmoil.

'It is clear that the industry's proposal for temporary adjustments in Norway's tax regime to improve the industry's cash flow in the short run - without reducing the total tax payments in the long run - will result in increased activity and new investment opportunities offshore Norway within the next 12 - 24 months,' adds Digre.

Optimized value creation

The Ærfugl field produces via Skarv FPSOapproximately 210 km west of Sandnessjøen. It is one of the most profitable development projects on the Norwegian shelf with a break-even price of around USD 15 per barrel (converted from gas).

«The Ærfugl field development is adding five years lifetime extension to the Skarv FPSOand is an important part of the area development and value creation in the area, though the profitability will be dramatically reduced in the current oil price environment,' says Ine Dolve, VP Operations & Asset Development in the Skarv area.

The Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) for both phases was approved by the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy in April 2018. Phase 1, which develops the southern part of the Ærfugl field, consists of three new wells and will start-up in late 2020.

Phase 2 consists of an additional three wells in the northern part of the field. The original plan for start-up was 2023. Due to proceeded work to increase gas capacity on Skarv FPSO, the Ærfugl project team optimized the phase 2 scope and identified existing infrastructure to host the first 'phase 2 well'.

In early November 2019 operator Aker BP and partners Equinor, Wintershall DEA and PGNiG approved the final investment decision (DG3) for Ærfugl Phase 2, which led to today's announcement. The remaining two 'phase 2 wells' will come on stream in 2021.

Excellent performance by three alliances

Reorganizing the value chain through strategic partnerships and alliances is an important part of Aker BP's strategy.

'The Subsea alliance between Aker BP, Subsea 7 and Aker Solutions has demonstrated substantial improvements and increased value creation over several years. Now we see excellent deliveries from the alliances for the Ærfugl development. In addition the collaboration with Baker Hughes to enable the existing xmas threes to be reused at Ærfugl phase 2 has been key to enable the accelerated phase 2 start-up', says Tom Storvik, Project Manager for the Ærfugl Field Development.

'The performance by the semi-sub alliance with Odfjell and Halliburton using the Deepsea Stavanger on Ærfugl, and the Modification alliance with Aker Solutions in collaboration with Kongsberg Maritime, has been very good as well. The early production start-up of from the first Phase 2 well shows how the alliances enable us to increase the value creation and to deliver in line with our ambitious improvement agenda,' Storvik adds.

FACTS ABOUT THE ÆRFUGL FIELD

  • The Ærfugl reservoir is mainly a gas reservoir that extends over 60 km and is 2-3 km wide. The project holds a total of around 300 million barrels of oil equivalent.
  • Ærfugl was first put on stream with the test producer A-1H in 2013 and has since produced via Skarv FPSO. Information gathered from this well proved good communication in the reservoir. This info was used to optimize the development of the Ærfugl structure with a total of seven wells.
  • Total investment costs for the Ærfugl project (phase 1 and 2) are around NOK 8 billion.
  • The total 'life of field' project has a break-even-price of around USD 15 per barrel (converted from gas). This makes the field development one of the most profitable being implemented on the Norwegian shelf.
  • The Ærfugl project has brought significant local ripple effects for local suppliers in the Helgeland region.

Disclaimer

Aker BP ASA published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 08:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AKER BP ASA
04:38aAKER BP : Accelerated production start-up from the Ærfugl field
PU
04/17AKER BP : Senior management change in Aker BP
AQ
04/16AKER BP : Minutes from the Annual General Meeting in Aker BP ASA
AQ
04/16AKER BP ASA : Proxy Statments
CO
04/13Norway will announce oil output decision soon - minister
RE
04/09AKER BP : Call-off award for removal and disposal of installations in the Valhal..
AQ
04/08Oil exploration activity falls in Norway, output maintained -NPD
RE
04/08AKER BP : Call-off award for removal and disposal of installations in the Valhal..
PU
04/08AKER BP : Revised proposal from the nomination committee
AQ
04/07AKER BP : Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, Minor gas discovery southwest of the ..
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2020 34 288 M
EBIT 2020 15 345 M
Net income 2020 3 166 M
Debt 2020 39 378 M
Yield 2020 13,3%
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,60x
EV / Sales2021 2,22x
Capitalization 49 843 M
Chart AKER BP ASA
Duration : Period :
Aker BP ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER BP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 240,52  NOK
Last Close Price 138,60  NOK
Spread / Highest target 183%
Spread / Average Target 73,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Johnny Hersvik Chief Executive Officer
Øyvind Eriksen Chairman
Kjetel Digre SVP-Operations & Asset Development
David Torvik Tønne Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Looney Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER BP ASA-51.88%4 709
CNOOC LIMITED2.65%48 331
CONOCOPHILLIPS-48.96%37 970
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-51.65%24 353
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-55.38%15 759
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD-3.31%12 784
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group