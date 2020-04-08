Log in
AKER BP ASA    AKERBP   NO0010345853

AKER BP ASA

(AKERBP)
Aker BP : Call-off award for removal and disposal of installations in the Valhall area

04/08/2020 | 03:18am EDT

8. April 2020

Allseas has been awarded a call-off for removal and disposal of multiple installations in the Valhall area in the North Sea in the period from 2021 to 2026.

The work under the call-off comprises the removal and disposal of the Valhall DP- PCP- and Hod topsides and jackets.

Further Aker BP have invoked the option for the removal and disposal of the Valhall QP jacket and the 2/4-G jacket on the Ekofisk field. This option was associated with the 2017 call-off for the removal and disposal of the QP topside.

[Attachment]

All installations will be removed by the world's largest heavy-lifting vessel Pioneering Spirit.

The awarded call-offs relate to the long term (6 yrs + 2 + 2) frame agreement for Transport, Installation and Removal (T, I&R) executed by Aker BP and Allseas in 2017.

In June 2019, the topside of the original accommodation platform at Valhall (QP) was safely removed by Pioneering Spirit. This was the first of the three original structures (QP, PCP, DP) at Valhall to be removed as part of the modernization of the Valhall field centre.

Valhall and Hod have passed one billion barrels of oil equivalents (oil, gas and NGL) produced, more than three times what was expected at the opening of the field in 1982.

'Aker BPs ambition is to revitalize the Valhall area and to produce another billion barrels from the area. A safe and efficient removal of the original structures will be an important milestone on this journey. The remaining installations at the Valhall field centre and the Flank platforms will continue to produce for many years to come,' says SVP Projects in Aker BP, Knut Sandvik.

Disclaimer

Aker BP ASA published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 07:17:13 UTC
