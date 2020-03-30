Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Aker BP ASA    AKERBP   NO0010345853

AKER BP ASA

(AKERBP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/30 03:13:56 am
109.55 NOK   -7.24%
02:55aEquinor says Sverdrup oilfield output to beat expectations
RE
03/27AKER BP : Publication of 2019 reports
AQ
03/27AKER BP ASA : - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equinor says Sverdrup oilfield output to beat expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 02:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Equinor's logo is seen next to the company's headquarters in Stavanger

Norway's Equinor said on Monday its Johan Sverdrup oilfield is ramping up output at a faster pace and will produce more barrels per day than initially expected.

Western Europe's biggest producing oilfield is now expected to hit a daily output rate of 470,000 barrels in early May, above the 440,000 bpd peak that had initially been pencilled in for mid-year, it said.

The news comes as the price of North Sea crude has dropped to its lowest in 18 years amid a glut of output and falling global demand.

But the cost of operating the field amounts to less than $2 per barrel, making it resilient to weak prices, Equinor said.

"With low operating costs Johan Sverdrup provides revenue and cashflow to the companies and Norwegian society at large in a period affected by the coronavirus and a major drop in the oil price," Equinor executive Arne Sigve Nylund said in a statement.

The field, which holds an estimated 2.7 billion barrels of oil equivalents, began production last October, two months ahead of schedule.

It now produces more than 430,000 bpd from nine wells and a 10th well will soon be completed, the operator said.

"Field production has been very good and stable from day one, and the wells have produced even better than expected," said Rune Nedregaard, vice president for Johan Sverdrup operations.

A second phase of the Sverdrup field development is still scheduled to come on stream in late 2022 with output of 220,000 bpd.

Equinor holds a 42.6% stake in the field, while Sweden's Lundin Petroleum has 20%, state oil firm Petoro has 17.4%, Norway's Aker BP 11.6% and French Total 8.4%.

In a separate statement, Lundin Petroleum said it would raise its own 2020 output guidance as a result of the higher Sverdrup production.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kim Coghill and Edwina Gibbs)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER BP ASA -5.18% 118.1 Delayed Quote.-58.99%
EQUINOR ASA -6.55% 115.55 Delayed Quote.-34.16%
LUNDIN PETROLEUM -5.41% 173.2 Delayed Quote.-45.59%
TOTAL -0.63% 31.22 Real-time Quote.-34.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AKER BP ASA
02:55aEquinor says Sverdrup oilfield output to beat expectations
RE
03/27AKER BP : Publication of 2019 reports
AQ
03/27AKER BP ASA : - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
03/27AKER BP : eyes layoffs amid oil price crash, coronavirus
RE
03/27AKER BP : Solutions eyes fresh restructuring to mitigate market turmoil
RE
03/27Global oil, gas producers cut spending after crude price crash
RE
03/26AKER BP : Publication of 2019 reports
AQ
03/25Global oil, gas producers cut spending after crude price crash
RE
03/24Spending on new oil, gas projects could fall by 68% this year - Rystad Energy
RE
03/23Global oil, gas producers cut spending after crude price crash
RE
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2020 35 746 M
EBIT 2020 16 444 M
Net income 2020 3 995 M
Debt 2020 40 346 M
Yield 2020 17,2%
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
P/E ratio 2021 8,25x
EV / Sales2020 2,32x
EV / Sales2021 2,01x
Capitalization 42 470 M
Chart AKER BP ASA
Duration : Period :
Aker BP ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER BP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 256,74  NOK
Last Close Price 118,10  NOK
Spread / Highest target 232%
Spread / Average Target 117%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Johnny Hersvik Chief Executive Officer
Øyvind Eriksen Chairman
Kjetel Digre SVP-Operations & Asset Development
David Torvik Tønne Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Looney Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER BP ASA-58.99%4 072
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.20%1 591 102
CNOOC LIMITED-0.28%44 754
CONOCOPHILLIPS-55.02%31 623
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-57.02%20 954
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-54.65%11 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group