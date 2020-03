Output from the giant Johan Sverdrup, which came on stream in late October, helped lift Norway's February crude output by 5.8% from January and 25.9% year-on-year to 1.75 million barrels per day.

Daily natural gas output rose by 1.6% month-on-month, also broadly in line with the forecast, but it was 5% down from a year ago. Overall monthly gas output in February totalled 10 billion cubic metres.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)