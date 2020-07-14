Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Aker BP ASA    AKERBP   NO0010345853

AKER BP ASA

(AKERBP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norway's NOAKA oil and gas development seen to cost over NOK 50 bln

07/14/2020 | 04:19am EDT

Norwegian oil firm Aker BP and its partners plan to invest more than 50 billion Norwegian crowns (£4.22 billion) in the NOAKA development off Norway, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.



The NOAKA area located between the Oseberg and Alvheim fields in the North Sea is estimated to hold more than 500 million barrels of oil equivalents, and could become the next largest oil and gas development off Norway.

"This would potentially unlock more than 300 million barrels of oil and gas resources for Aker BP, and hence significantly contribute to the company's growth in reserves and production in the years to come," Chief Executive Karl Johnny Hersvik told a quarterly results presentation.

Aker BP and Norway's Equinor said in June they have agreed in principle on a joint development of a number of oil and gas discoveries in the NOAKA area.

The deal was announced shortly after Norway's parliament agreed to a set of temporary tax cuts for the oil industry in a bid to spur investment and save jobs threatened by cost cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The partners, which also include Poland's Lotos Group, aim to approve development plan for NOAKA area, which contains a number of oil and gas discoveries, in 2022, Hersvik said.

Aker BP was also looking at other opportunities for new developments to benefit from the tax incentives, which expire by the end of 2022, he added.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER ASA -1.44% 368.6 Delayed Quote.-31.19%
AKER BP ASA -2.71% 181.4 Delayed Quote.-35.21%
AKER SOLUTIONS -1.36% 9.09 Delayed Quote.-62.76%
EQUINOR ASA 0.65% 139.8 Delayed Quote.-20.88%
GRUPA LOTOS S.A. -0.77% 59 End-of-day quote.-29.41%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.02% 42.28 Delayed Quote.-35.04%
WTI -0.09% 39.555 Delayed Quote.-35.40%
Financials
Sales 2020 27 336 M 2 893 M 2 893 M
Net income 2020 721 M 76,3 M 76,3 M
Net Debt 2020 33 728 M 3 569 M 3 569 M
P/E ratio 2020 270x
Yield 2020 5,69%
Capitalization 67 104 M 7 162 M 7 101 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 703
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart AKER BP ASA
Duration : Period :
Aker BP ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER BP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 233,82 NOK
Last Close Price 186,60 NOK
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Johnny Hersvik Chief Executive Officer
Øyvind Eriksen Chairman
Kjetel Digre SVP-Operations & Asset Development
David Torvik Tønne Chief Financial Officer
Kate Thomson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER BP ASA-35.21%7 162
CNOOC LIMITED-31.48%49 942
CONOCOPHILLIPS-39.01%42 565
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-46.33%26 425
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-45.45%19 900
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-39.88%15 240
