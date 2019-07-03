Aker : Invitation to Presentation of Second-Quarter and Half-Year Results for 2019

We invite investors, analysts and media to a presentation of the results at Aker Solutions' headquarters, Oksenøyveien 8, Fornebu.

Date: July 17, 2019

Time: 09:00 CEST

Location: Oksenøyveien 8, Fornebu, Norway

Language: English

To attend the presentation, please pre-register using this link: https://akersolutions.com/registration

We kindly ask that you pre-register even if you are not yet certain whether you will attend the presentation in person.

The presentation will be broadcast live on https://akersolutions.com/webcast at 09:00 CEST.

Dial-in details are available here: https://akersolutions.com/dial-in

The second-quarter 2019 earnings report and presentation will be available on https://akersolutions.com and http://newsweb.no

ENDS