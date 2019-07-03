Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Aker Solutions    AKSO   NO0010716582

AKER SOLUTIONS

(AKSO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aker : Invitation to Presentation of Second-Quarter and Half-Year Results for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 05:28am EDT

We invite investors, analysts and media to a presentation of the results at Aker Solutions' headquarters, Oksenøyveien 8, Fornebu.

Date: July 17, 2019
Time: 09:00 CEST
Location: Oksenøyveien 8, Fornebu, Norway
Language: English

To attend the presentation, please pre-register using this link: https://akersolutions.com/registration

We kindly ask that you pre-register even if you are not yet certain whether you will attend the presentation in person.

The presentation will be broadcast live on https://akersolutions.com/webcast at 09:00 CEST.

Dial-in details are available here: https://akersolutions.com/dial-in

The second-quarter 2019 earnings report and presentation will be available on https://akersolutions.com and http://newsweb.no

ENDS

Disclaimer

Aker Solutions ASA published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 09:27:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AKER SOLUTIONS
05:28aAKER : Invitation to Presentation of Second-Quarter and Half-Year Results for 20..
PU
05:01aAKER SOLUTIONS ASA : Invitation to Presentation of Second-Quarter and Half-Year ..
AQ
06/25AKER BP : installs Valhall Flank West topsides at North Sea field
AQ
06/24AKER BP : Valhall Flank West successfully installed
AQ
06/22AKER BP : Valhall Flank West successfully installed
AQ
06/15AKER ASA : Svein Oskar Stoknes appointed CFO at Aker
AQ
06/14AKER : Ole Martin Grimsrud Appointed CFO of Aker Solutions
GL
05/28AKER : ProSep Set to Deliver MAX+ ProSalt Mixers to Heimdal Platform
AQ
05/22AKER SOLUTIONS ASA : Successfully Completed Bond Issue
AQ
05/14AKER : Solutions ASA to Hold Investor Meetings on Possible Bond Issue
GL
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 27 593 M
EBIT 2019 1 220 M
Net income 2019 518 M
Debt 2019 4 443 M
Yield 2019 0,89%
P/E ratio 2019 18,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
Capitalization 9 455 M
Chart AKER SOLUTIONS
Duration : Period :
Aker Solutions Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER SOLUTIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 53,6  NOK
Last Close Price 34,8  NOK
Spread / Highest target 72,3%
Spread / Average Target 53,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Antonio Gomes Araujo Chief Executive Officer
Øyvind Eriksen Chairman
Dean Watson COO & Executive VP-Subsea Lifecycle Services
Svein Oskar Stoknes Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Valla Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER SOLUTIONS-12.20%1 104
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED36.16%5 657
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING14.49%3 609
SUBSEA 721.44%3 584
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY15.13%2 861
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 464
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About