Aker : Invitation to Presentation of Second-Quarter and Half-Year Results for 2019

We invite investors, analysts and media to a presentation of the results at Aker Solutions' headquarters, Oksenøyveien 8, Fornebu.
Date: July 17, 2019
Time: 09:00 CEST
Location: Oksenøyveien 8, Fornebu, Norway
Language: English
To attend the presentation, please pre-register using this link: https://akersolutions.com/registration
We kindly ask that you pre-register even if you are not yet certain whether you will attend the presentation in person.
The presentation will be broadcast live on https://akersolutions.com/webcast at 09:00 CEST.
Dial-in details are available here: https://akersolutions.com/dial-in
The second-quarter 2019 earnings report and presentation will be available on https://akersolutions.com and http://newsweb.no
