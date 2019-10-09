Log in
AKER SOLUTIONS

(AKSO)
Aker : Invitation to Presentation of Third-Quarter Results for 2019

10/09/2019 | 05:01am EDT

We invite investors, analysts and media to a presentation of the results at Aker Solutions' headquarters, Oksenøyveien 8, Fornebu.

Date: October 23, 2019
Time: 09:00 CEST
Location: Oksenøyveien 8, Fornebu, Norway
Language: English

To attend the presentation, please pre-register using this link: https://akersolutions.com/registration

We kindly ask that you pre-register even if you are not yet certain whether you will attend the presentation in person.

The presentation will be broadcast live on https://akersolutions.com/webcast at 09:00 CEST.

Dial-in details are available here: https://akersolutions.com/dial-in

The third-quarter 2019 presentation will be available on https://akersolutions.com and http://newsweb.no

ENDS

Aker Solutions helps the world meet its energy needs. We engineer the products, systems and services required to unlock energy. Our goal is to maximize recovery and efficiency of oil and gas assets, while using our expertise to develop the sustainable solutions of the future. Aker Solutions employs approximately 16,000 people in more than 20 countries.

Visit akersolutions.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is subject to our disclaimer, see https://akersolutions.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Aker Solutions ASA published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
