Aker : Invitation to Presentation of Third-Quarter Results for 2019

We invite investors, analysts and media to a presentation of the results at Aker Solutions' headquarters, Oksenøyveien 8, Fornebu.

Date: October 23, 2019

Time: 09:00 CEST

Location: Oksenøyveien 8, Fornebu, Norway

Language: English

To attend the presentation, please pre-register using this link: https://akersolutions.com/registration

We kindly ask that you pre-register even if you are not yet certain whether you will attend the presentation in person.

The presentation will be broadcast live on https://akersolutions.com/webcast at 09:00 CEST.

Dial-in details are available here: https://akersolutions.com/dial-in

The third-quarter 2019 presentation will be available on https://akersolutions.com and http://newsweb.no

Aker Solutions helps the world meet its energy needs. We engineer the products, systems and services required to unlock energy. Our goal is to maximize recovery and efficiency of oil and gas assets, while using our expertise to develop the sustainable solutions of the future. Aker Solutions employs approximately 16,000 people in more than 20 countries.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.