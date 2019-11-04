Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/04 03:44:02 am
22.115 NOK   +4.81%
Aker : Mandatory Notification of Trade

11/04/2019 | 03:18am EST

The shares were acquired on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of the company's share purchase program for employees. This gives Aker Solutions a new holding of 588,352 own shares.

Reference is made to the stock exchange release on November 1, 2019.

ENDS

Aker Solutions helps the world meet its energy needs. We engineer the products, systems and services required to unlock energy. Our goal is to maximize recovery and efficiency of oil and gas assets, while using our expertise to develop the sustainable solutions of the future. Aker Solutions employs approximately 16,000 people in more than 20 countries.

Visit akersolutions.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is subject to our disclaimer, see https://akersolutions.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Aker Solutions ASA published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 08:17:09 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 28 350 M
EBIT 2019 950 M
Net income 2019 264 M
Debt 2019 3 830 M
Yield 2019 0,37%
P/E ratio 2019 21,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,34x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
Capitalization 5 729 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 34,81  NOK
Last Close Price 21,10  NOK
Spread / Highest target 165%
Spread / Average Target 65,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Antonio Gomes Araujo Chief Executive Officer
Øyvind Eriksen Chairman
Dean Watson COO & Executive VP-Subsea Lifecycle Services
Ole Martin Grimsrud Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Valla Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER SOLUTIONS-46.80%630
WORLEY LIMITED19.61%4 955
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING23.06%3 839
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY14.08%3 113
SUBSEA 72.04%2 880
BW OFFSHORE121.17%1 489
