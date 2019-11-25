Aker : Mandatory Notification of Trade

The shares were acquired on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of the company's share purchase program for employees. This gives Aker Solutions a new holding of 2,057,739 own shares.

For more information about the share purchase program, please see the release published November 1, 2019.

ENDS

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.