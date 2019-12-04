Log in
12/04/2019
22.055 NOK   +2.72%
12:35pAKER : Mandatory Notification of Trade
PU
11:31aAKER SOLUTIONS ASA : Mandatory Notification of Trade
AQ
12/02AKER SOLUTIONS ASA : Mandatory Notification of Trade
AQ
Aker : Mandatory Notification of Trade

0
12/04/2019 | 12:35pm EST

The shares were acquired on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of the company's share purchase program for employees. This gives Aker Solutions a new holding of 2,811,801 own shares.

For more information about the share purchase program, please see the release published November 1, 2019.

ENDS

Aker Solutions helps the world meet its energy needs. We engineer the products, systems and services required to unlock energy. Our goal is to maximize recovery and efficiency of oil and gas assets, while using our expertise to develop the sustainable solutions of the future. Aker Solutions employs approximately 16,000 people in more than 20 countries.

Visit akersolutions.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is subject to our disclaimer, see https://akersolutions.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Aker Solutions ASA published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 17:34:04 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 28 348 M
EBIT 2019 943 M
Net income 2019 257 M
Debt 2019 4 120 M
Yield 2019 0,25%
P/E ratio 2019 22,4x
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,35x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
Capitalization 5 783 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 34,00  NOK
Last Close Price 21,47  NOK
Spread / Highest target 161%
Spread / Average Target 58,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Antonio Gomes Araujo Chief Executive Officer
Øyvind Eriksen Chairman
Dean Watson COO & Executive VP-Subsea Lifecycle Services
Ole Martin Grimsrud Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Valla Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER SOLUTIONS-45.86%630
WORLEY LIMITED24.96%5 089
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING43.67%4 408
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY24.19%3 314
SUBSEA 712.41%3 082
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 484
