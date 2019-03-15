Log in
Aker Solutions ASA: Annual, Corporate Responsibility and Corporate Governance Reports for 2018

0
03/15/2019 | 04:02am EDT

March 15, 2019 - Aker Solutions today publishes its annual report, the corporate responsibility report and the corporate governance report for 2018.

The reports are attached and also available on http://akersolutions.com/annual-reports, http://akersolutions.com/cr-reports and http://akersolutions.com/corporate-governance

ENDS

Media Contact:
Ivar Simensen, mob: +47 464 02 317, e-mail: ivar.simensen@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:
Fredrik Berge, mob: +47 450 32 090, e-mail: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com

Aker Solutions helps the world meet its energy needs. We engineer the products, systems and services required to unlock energy. Our goal is to maximize recovery and efficiency of oil and gas assets, while using our expertise to develop the sustainable solutions of the future. Aker Solutions employs approximately 15,000 people in more than 20 countries.

Visit akersolutions.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is subject to our disclaimer, see https://akersolutions.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Aker Solutions ASA via Globenewswire
