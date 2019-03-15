Aker Solutions ASA: Annual, Corporate Responsibility and Corporate Governance Reports for 2018

March 15, 2019 - Aker Solutions today publishes its annual report, the corporate responsibility report and the corporate governance report for 2018.

The reports are attached and also available on http://akersolutions.com/annual-reports, http://akersolutions.com/cr-reports and http://akersolutions.com/corporate-governance

Aker Solutions helps the world meet its energy needs. We engineer the products, systems and services required to unlock energy. Our goal is to maximize recovery and efficiency of oil and gas assets, while using our expertise to develop the sustainable solutions of the future. Aker Solutions employs approximately 15,000 people in more than 20 countries.

