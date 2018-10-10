Aker Solutions ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Third-Quarter Results for 2018

October 10, 2018 - Aker Solutions will publish its third-quarter results for 2018 on Wednesday, October 24, at 07:00 CEST.

We invite investors, analysts and media to a presentation of the results at Aker Solutions' headquarters, Oksenøyveien 8, Fornebu.

Date: October 24, 2018

Time: 09:00 CEST

Location: Oksenøyveien 8, Fornebu, Norway

Language: English

To attend the presentation, please pre-register using this link: http://akersolutions.com/registration

We kindly ask that you pre-register even if you are not yet certain whether you will attend the presentation in person.

The presentation will be broadcast live on http://akersolutions.com/webcast at 09:00 CEST.

Dial-in details are available here: http://akersolutions.com/dial-in

The third-quarter 2018 presentation will be available on http://akersolutions.com and http://newsweb.no

Media Contact:

Tor Odland, tel: +47 22 94 60 80, mob: +47 990 90 872, e-mail: tor.odland@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:

Fredrik Berge, tel: +47 22 94 62 19, mob: +47 450 32 090, e-mail: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com

