AKER SOLUTIONS
Aker Solutions ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Third-Quarter Results for 2018

October 10, 2018

October 10, 2018 - Aker Solutions will publish its third-quarter results for 2018 on Wednesday, October 24, at 07:00 CEST.

We invite investors, analysts and media to a presentation of the results at Aker Solutions' headquarters, Oksenøyveien 8, Fornebu.

Date: October 24, 2018
Time: 09:00 CEST
Location: Oksenøyveien 8, Fornebu, Norway
Language: English

To attend the presentation, please pre-register using this link: http://akersolutions.com/registration

We kindly ask that you pre-register even if you are not yet certain whether you will attend the presentation in person.

The presentation will be broadcast live on http://akersolutions.com/webcast at 09:00 CEST.

Dial-in details are available here: http://akersolutions.com/dial-in

The third-quarter 2018 presentation will be available on http://akersolutions.com and http://newsweb.no

ENDS

Media Contact:
Tor Odland, tel: +47 22 94 60 80, mob: +47 990 90 872, e-mail: tor.odland@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:
Fredrik Berge, tel: +47 22 94 62 19, mob: +47 450 32 090, e-mail: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com

Aker Solutions is a global provider of products, systems and services to the oil and gas industry. Its engineering, design and technology bring discoveries into production and maximize recovery. The company employs approximately 14,000 people in about 20 countries. Go to http://akersolutions.com for more information on our business, people and values.

This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is subject to our disclaimer, see http://akersolutions.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Aker Solutions ASA via Globenewswire
