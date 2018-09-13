Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Aker Solutions    AKSO   NO0010716582

AKER SOLUTIONS (AKSO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aker : and Partners Take Next Steps in U.S. Offshore Wind Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 11:13am CEST

The application for the offshore wind energy development off the coast of Humboldt county in Northern California has been submitted to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM).

In April this year, the Redwood Coast Energy Authority (RCEA) selected a consortium which includes Aker Solutions, Principle Power and EDPR Offshore to enter into a public-private partnership to pursue the development of the proposed project.

The 100-150 megawatt (MW) floating offshore wind farm is planned to be located more than 30 kilometers off the coast of Eureka and expected online in 2024. The objective is to help unlock the extraordinary value of offshore wind energy for California.

Broad Expertise
Aker Solutions' proven track record in floating systems, subsea umbilicals and power cables and offshore power systems, allows for a wind offering that covers the entire lifecycle of a floating offshore wind farm. This includes planning, installation, commissioning, operations and maintenance services.

Together, the project partners bring the expertise needed to develop, finance and operate the project as well as build an offshore wind energy supply chain.

'We are extremely excited about this project and are committed to being part of a sustainable solution to the world's increasing energy needs,' said Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions. 'Together with our partners we are optimistic that this opportunity will develop into a flagship project for the offshore floating wind industry.'

RCEA and the consortium have been working with members of the community since 2017 to explore and develop the offshore wind potential of Humboldt County. They have engaged in a comprehensive process to determine a location for the offshore site that minimizes the impact on the environment and communities that are active offshore.

For more information, see the press release from the Redwood Coast Energy Authority.

ENDS

Aker Solutions is a global provider of products, systems and services to the oil and gas industry. Its engineering, design and technology bring discoveries into production and maximize recovery. The company employs approximately 14,000 people in about 20 countries. Go to http://akersolutions.com for more information on our business, people and values.

This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is subject to our disclaimer, see http://akersolutions.com

Disclaimer

Aker Solutions ASA published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 09:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AKER SOLUTIONS
11:13aAKER : and Partners Take Next Steps in U.S. Offshore Wind Project
PU
09/06AKER : Point Resources Extends Contract with Aker Solutions
GL
08/30AKER : "Subsea Barrier Fluid System" in Patent Application Approval Process (USP..
AQ
08/29AKER : Energy finalises agreements to commence operations in Ghana
AQ
08/20AKER : Wins Orders for Liuhua Power Umbilical Systems in China
AQ
08/18AKER : CNOOC awards Liuhua fields umbilicals contract to Aker
AQ
08/16AKER : Wins Orders for Liuhua Power Umbilical Systems in China
AQ
08/15AKER : Wins Orders for Liuhua Power Umbilical Systems in China
AQ
08/15AKER : Solutions Wins Orders for Liuhua Power Umbilical Systems in China
GL
08/14AKER : Strike threat ends with deal for oil workers
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/12Aker Solutions ASA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/07Aker Solutions ASA ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Statoil submits plan for $5.9B Johan Castberg project 
2017Aker Solutions ASA ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017AKER SOLUTIONS HLDG ASA reports Q3 results 
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 24 296 M
EBIT 2018 997 M
Net income 2018 492 M
Debt 2018 1 131 M
Yield 2018 0,51%
P/E ratio 2018 31,25
P/E ratio 2019 25,88
EV / Sales 2018 0,68x
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capitalization 15 322 M
Chart AKER SOLUTIONS
Duration : Period :
Aker Solutions Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER SOLUTIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 53,8  NOK
Spread / Average Target -4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Antonio Gomes Araujo Chief Executive Officer
Øyvind Eriksen Chairman
Dean Watson Chief Operating Officer
Svein Oskar Stoknes Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Valla Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER SOLUTIONS21.93%1 856
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING6.34%4 248
SUBSEA 7-7.28%4 201
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED46.27%3 959
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY62.26%3 706
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC0.00%2 121
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.