Akerna : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 12th

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akerna Corp. (Nasdaq: KERN) (or the "Company"), a leading seed-to-sale regulatory compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry's first enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology – MJ Platform®, announced today that Ruth Ann Kraemer, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 12th.

DATE: Thursday, September 12th

TIME: 10:00 AM Eastern Time

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/Sept12CannabisVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event, where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

August 27, 2019 – Announced partnership with Isolocity, enabling first GMP-compliant, global cannabis export technology solution

– Announced partnership with Isolocity, enabling first GMP-compliant, global cannabis export technology solution August 14, 2019 – Selected by Utah Department of Health and Department of Agriculture to implement Leaf Data Systems, the Company's government compliance platform

– Selected by Utah Department of Health and Department of Agriculture to implement Leaf Data Systems, the Company's government compliance platform July 25, 2019 – Launched new rewards analytics reporting functionality for use on the Company's MJ Platform

– Launched new rewards analytics reporting functionality for use on the Company's MJ Platform July 18, 2019 – Announced new partnership with Leafly, a leading source for consumer cannabis information, to provide seamless and real-time data updates.

About Akerna Corp.

Akerna is a regulatory compliance technology company in the cannabis space. The cornerstones of Akerna's service offerings are MJ Platform® and Leaf Data Systems®, which are highly-versatile platforms that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products—from seed to product to shelf to customer—through the complete supply chain. Since establishment in 2010, the company has tracked more than $15 billion in cannabis sales across 14 countries and has served clients in 29 states across the U.S. As part of its business strategy, Akerna intends to grow through targeted, strategic acquisitions that are complementary to its current business and organically by accelerating its product development efforts. Akerna is based in Denver. More information is available online at www.akerna.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akerna-corp-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-september-12th-300913753.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com