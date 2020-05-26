Log in
AKERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.    AKRO

AKERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(AKRO)
  
Akero Therapeutics : To Present At The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

05/26/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a cardio-metabolic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve the overall health of NASH patients, today announced that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

A live webcast will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.akerotx.com. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Akero Therapeutics
Akero is a cardio-metabolic NASH company dedicated to reversing the escalating NASH epidemic by developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health of NASH patients. The Company's lead product candidate, AKR-001, is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial. Akero Therapeutics is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.  For more information, please visit www.akerotx.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akero-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-jefferies-virtual-healthcare-conference-301065404.html

SOURCE Akero Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
