Akers Biosciences : Directorate Change - Form 8-K Filing

September13, 2018

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Directorate Change - Form 8-K Filing

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) (AIM: AKR.L), ('Akers Bio' or the 'Company'), a developer of rapid health information technologies, announces that the Company has filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stating that Joshua Silverman was appointed as a director of the Company with effect from 6 September 2018. The following text is extracted from the Form 8-K:

'Mr. Silverman currently serves as the Managing Member of Parkfield Funding LLC. Mr. Silverman was the co-founder, and a Principal and Managing Partner of Iroquois Capital Management, LLC, an investment advisory firm. Since its inception in 2003 until July 2016, Mr. Silverman served as Co-Chief Investment Officer of Iroquois. While at Iroquois, he designed and executed complex transactions, structuring and negotiating investments in both public and private companies and has often been called upon by the companies solve inefficiencies as they relate to corporate structure, cash flow, and management. From 2000 to 2003, Mr. Silverman served as Co-Chief Investment Officer of Vertical Ventures, LLC, a merchant bank. Prior to forming Iroquois, Mr. Silverman was a Director of Joele Frank, a boutique consulting firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions. Previously, Mr. Silverman served as Assistant Press Secretary to The President of the United States. Mr. Silverman currently serves as a director of DropCar, Inc., Protagenic Therapeutics, Neurotrope, Inc., and TapImmune Inc., all of which are public companies. He previously served as a Director of National Holdings Corporation from July 2014 through August 2016. Mr. Silverman received his B.A. from Lehigh University in 1992.'

The Company's nominated adviser has not yet had an opportunity to complete necessary due diligence on Mr. Silverman. A further announcement containing the disclosures required under the AIM Rules for Companies will be issued when this process has been completed.

A copy of the Form 8-K is available to view on Akers Bio's website at www.akersbio.com or on www.sec.gov.

