AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC (AKER)
09/12 09:59:59 pm
0.31 USD   +22.53%
08:23aAKERS BIOSCIENC : Directorate Change - Form 8-K Filing
PU
08/15AKERS BIOSCIENC : 2nd Quarter & H1 2018 Results
PU
08/14Akers Biosciences Announces Q2 and H1 2018 Earnings
GL
Akers Biosciences : Directorate Change - Form 8-K Filing

09/13/2018 | 08:23am CEST

September13, 2018

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Directorate Change - Form 8-K Filing

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) (AIM: AKR.L), ('Akers Bio' or the 'Company'), a developer of rapid health information technologies, announces that the Company has filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stating that Joshua Silverman was appointed as a director of the Company with effect from 6 September 2018. The following text is extracted from the Form 8-K:

'Mr. Silverman currently serves as the Managing Member of Parkfield Funding LLC. Mr. Silverman was the co-founder, and a Principal and Managing Partner of Iroquois Capital Management, LLC, an investment advisory firm. Since its inception in 2003 until July 2016, Mr. Silverman served as Co-Chief Investment Officer of Iroquois. While at Iroquois, he designed and executed complex transactions, structuring and negotiating investments in both public and private companies and has often been called upon by the companies solve inefficiencies as they relate to corporate structure, cash flow, and management. From 2000 to 2003, Mr. Silverman served as Co-Chief Investment Officer of Vertical Ventures, LLC, a merchant bank. Prior to forming Iroquois, Mr. Silverman was a Director of Joele Frank, a boutique consulting firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions. Previously, Mr. Silverman served as Assistant Press Secretary to The President of the United States. Mr. Silverman currently serves as a director of DropCar, Inc., Protagenic Therapeutics, Neurotrope, Inc., and TapImmune Inc., all of which are public companies. He previously served as a Director of National Holdings Corporation from July 2014 through August 2016. Mr. Silverman received his B.A. from Lehigh University in 1992.'

The Company's nominated adviser has not yet had an opportunity to complete necessary due diligence on Mr. Silverman. A further announcement containing the disclosures required under the AIM Rules for Companies will be issued when this process has been completed.

A copy of the Form 8-K is available to view on Akers Bio's website at www.akersbio.com or on www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

John J. Gormally, Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +1 856 848 8698

finnCap (UK Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Adrian Hargrave / Ed Frisby / Scott Mathieson (Corporate Finance)

Tel. +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Vigo Communications (Global Public Relations)

Ben Simons / Fiona Henson

Tel. +44 (0)20 7390 0231

Email: akers@vigocomms.com

About Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Akers Bio develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver quicker and more cost-effective healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers. The Company has advanced the science of diagnostics while responding to major shifts in healthcare through the development of several proprietary platform technologies. The Company's state-of-the-art rapid diagnostic assays can be performed virtually anywhere in minutes when time is of the essence. The Company has aligned with major healthcare companies and high volume medical product distributors to maximize product offerings, and to be a major worldwide competitor in diagnostics.Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.akersbio.com. Follow us on Twitter @AkersBio.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's plans, compliance with the requirements of various regulatory agencies and certain NASDAQ Stock Market listing rules, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as 'projects,' 'may,' 'will,' 'could,' 'would,' 'should,' 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'estimates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'potential' or similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, its subsidiaries, or its management. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to may differ materiallyfrom those set forth in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

Akers Biosciences Inc. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 06:22:01 UTC
