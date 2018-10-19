Akers Biosciences : Form 8-K Filing

October 19, 2018

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Form 8-K Filing

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) (AIM: AKR.L), ('Akers Bio' or the 'Company'), a developer of rapid health information technologies, announces that the Company has filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concerning the resignation of Richard C. Tarbox III, which was announced earlier today. A copy of the Form 8-K is available to view on Akers Bio's website at www.akersbio.comor on www.sec.govand the text of the Form 8-K appears below:

'Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On October 18, 2018, Richard C. Tarbox III submitted to the board of directors (the 'Board') of Akers Biosciences, Inc., (the 'Company') his resignation from his positions as interim Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, as Secretary of the Company, as a member of the Board and as a member of each of the committees of the Board upon which he serves, effective immediately. Mr. Tarbox's resignation was voluntary and as a result of his other business commitments, and not a result of any disagreement with the Company or its executive officers on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

On October 19, 2018, as a result of Mr. Tarbox's resignation from the Board and its committees the Board appointed Joshua Silverman to its Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, having determined that he satisfies all applicable requirements to serve on such committees, including without limitation the applicable requirements of NASDAQ.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

Following Mr. Tarbox's resignation as interim Non-Executive Chairman of the Board to facilitate the election of its permanent Chairman the Company has approved an amendment (the 'Amendment') to the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws, as amended (the 'By-laws'), to provide that the Board of Directors may elect an Executive Chairman of the Board, a Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, and a Lead Independent Director of the Board, from among its members.

The foregoing descriptions of the Amendment does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the Amendment, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1, and incorporated herein by reference [http://otp.investis.com/clients/us/akers_bioscience/SEC/sec-outline.aspx?FilingId=13014504&Cik=0001321834&PaperOnly=0&HasOriginal=1].'

Inquiries:

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Howard R. Yeaton, Chief Executive Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +1 856 848 8698

finnCap (UK Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Ed Frisby / Scott Mathieson (Corporate Finance)

Tel. +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Vigo Communications (Global Public Relations)

Ben Simons / Fiona Henson

Tel. +44 (0)20 7390 0234

Email: akers@vigocomms.com

