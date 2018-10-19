Log in
Akers Biosciences : Form 8-K Filing

10/19/2018 | 03:58pm CEST

October 19, 2018

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Form 8-K Filing

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) (AIM: AKR.L), ('Akers Bio' or the 'Company'), a developer of rapid health information technologies, announces that the Company has filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concerning the resignation of Richard C. Tarbox III, which was announced earlier today. A copy of the Form 8-K is available to view on Akers Bio's website at www.akersbio.comor on www.sec.govand the text of the Form 8-K appears below:

'Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On October 18, 2018, Richard C. Tarbox III submitted to the board of directors (the 'Board') of Akers Biosciences, Inc., (the 'Company') his resignation from his positions as interim Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, as Secretary of the Company, as a member of the Board and as a member of each of the committees of the Board upon which he serves, effective immediately. Mr. Tarbox's resignation was voluntary and as a result of his other business commitments, and not a result of any disagreement with the Company or its executive officers on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

On October 19, 2018, as a result of Mr. Tarbox's resignation from the Board and its committees the Board appointed Joshua Silverman to its Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, having determined that he satisfies all applicable requirements to serve on such committees, including without limitation the applicable requirements of NASDAQ.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

Following Mr. Tarbox's resignation as interim Non-Executive Chairman of the Board to facilitate the election of its permanent Chairman the Company has approved an amendment (the 'Amendment') to the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws, as amended (the 'By-laws'), to provide that the Board of Directors may elect an Executive Chairman of the Board, a Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, and a Lead Independent Director of the Board, from among its members.

The foregoing descriptions of the Amendment does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the Amendment, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1, and incorporated herein by reference [http://otp.investis.com/clients/us/akers_bioscience/SEC/sec-outline.aspx?FilingId=13014504&Cik=0001321834&PaperOnly=0&HasOriginal=1].'

Inquiries:

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Howard R. Yeaton, Chief Executive Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +1 856 848 8698

finnCap (UK Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Ed Frisby / Scott Mathieson (Corporate Finance)

Tel. +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Vigo Communications (Global Public Relations)

Ben Simons / Fiona Henson

Tel. +44 (0)20 7390 0234

Email: akers@vigocomms.com

About Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Akers Bio develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver quicker and more cost-effective healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers. The Company has advanced the science of diagnostics while responding to major shifts in healthcare through the development of several proprietary platform technologies. The Company's state-of-the-art rapid diagnostic assays can be performed virtually anywhere in minutes when time is of the essence. The Company has aligned with major healthcare companies and high volume medical product distributors to maximize product offerings, and to be a major worldwide competitor in diagnostics.

Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.akersbio.com. Follow us on Twitter @AkersBio.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's plans, compliance with the requirements of various regulatory agencies and certain NASDAQ Stock Market listing rules, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as 'projects,' 'may,' 'will,' 'could,' 'would,' 'should,' 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'estimates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'potential' or similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, its subsidiaries, or its management. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to may differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

Akers Biosciences Inc. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 13:57:06 UTC
