Akers Biosciences Inc : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Akers Biosciences, Inc.  AKER

08/11/2018 | 03:04pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) from May 15, 2017 through June 5, 2018 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Akers Biosciences investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Akers Biosciences class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/akers-biosciences-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Akers was improperly recognizing revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017; (2) Akers had downplayed weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting and failed to disclose the true extent of those weaknesses; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Akers' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 13, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/akers-biosciences-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll-free at 888-589-9804 or via email at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group P.C
20 Vesey Street Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Toll-Free: 888-589-9804
Fax: (212) -571-0938
vik@pawarlawgroup.com
www.pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© Accesswire 2018
