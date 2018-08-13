Log in
AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC (AKER)

AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC (AKER)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Akers Biosciences Inc : DEADLINE MONDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Akers Biosciences, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/13/2018 | 03:42am CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Akers Biosciences, Inc. ("Akers" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AKER) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/509680/SCHALL.jpg

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On May 21, 2018, Akers announced that it was unable to file its Form 10-Q quarterly report with the SEC for the period ending March 31, 2018. The Company added that its internal review has expanded to include the "characterization of certain revenue recognition items . . . now includes certain transactions in previous quarters." On May 22, 2018, shares of Akers fell more than 8% based on this news. On May 29, 2018, Akers announced that "Raymond F. Akers Jr., Ph.D. has resigned as a director of the Company with immediate effect." Akers shares fell 33% the same day based on this announcement. On June 1, the Company released a letter to the SEC from Dr. Raymond Akers stating that he "resigned from the Board of Directors due to significant differences regarding the policies and practices of the Board of Directors, accounting and business practices of Management, and new Counsel."

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm

© Accesswire 2018
