August 13th Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER)

National securities litigation law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the August 13, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Akers Biosciences, Inc. ("Akers" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AKER) securities between May 15, 2017 through June 5, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On May 21, 2018, Akers disclosed it was unable to file its Form 10-Q with the SEC for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and that its continuing review of the “characterization of certain revenue recognition items . . . now includes certain transactions in previous quarters.” On this news, shares of Akers fell $0.058 or over 8% to close at $0.599 on May 22, 2018.

Then on May 29, 2018, Akers issued a press release stating that “Raymond F. Akers Jr., Ph.D has resigned as a director of the Company with immediate effect.” On this news, shares of Akers fell $0.198 or over 33% to close at $0.391 on May 29, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Akers was improperly recognizing revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017; (2) Akers had downplayed weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting and failed to disclose the true extent of those weaknesses; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Akers’ business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

