Akers Biosciences : Holding in Company

02/06/2019 | 04:15am EST

February 6, 2019

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Holding in Company

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) (AIM: AKR.L), ('Akers Bio' or the 'Company'), a developer of rapid health information technologies, announces that, on January 10, 2019, the connected entities, Empery Asset Master, Ltd, Empery Tax Efficient II, LP and Empery Asset Management, LP, (together, 'Empery') filed a Form 13G/A (amended statement of ownership) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which the Company understands to indicate that, as at December 31, 2018, Empery did not hold a notifiable interest in the Company's current issued and outstanding common shares under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Inquiries:

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Howard R. Yeaton, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +1 856 848 8698

finnCap (UK Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Ed Frisby / Scott Mathieson (Corporate Finance)

Tel. +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Vigo Communications (Global Public Relations)

Ben Simons / Fiona Henson

Tel. +44 (0)20 7390 0234

Email: akers@vigocomms.com

About Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Akers Bio develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver quicker and more cost-effective healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers. The Company has advanced the science of diagnostics while responding to major shifts in healthcare through the development of several proprietary platform technologies. The Company's state-of-the-art rapid diagnostic assays can be performed virtually anywhere in minutes when time is of the essence. The Company has aligned with major healthcare companies and high volume medical product distributors to maximize product offerings, and to be a major worldwide competitor in diagnostics.

Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.akersbio.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's plans, compliance with the requirements of various regulatory agencies and certain NASDAQ Stock Market listing rules, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as 'projects,' 'may,' 'will,' 'could,' 'would,' 'should,' 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'estimates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'potential' or similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, its subsidiaries, or its management. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to may differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

Akers Biosciences Inc. published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 09:14:01 UTC
