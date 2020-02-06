Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  AKKA Technologies SE    AKA   FR0004180537

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE

(AKA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AKKA Technologies : 1.8Bn sales threshold surpassed in 2019 – Strong growth of 19.7%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 01:13pm EST

Share this article

FY 2019 · Growth[1] of +6.3%, above expectations

· Successful integration of PDS Tech in North America

· Building-up half a billion Euros digital offer

2019 REVENUE - ALL 2019 OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED
(€ million) FY 2019 FY 2018 Change Change

proforma

Group 1,801.5 1,505.3 +19.7% +6.3%
France 661.4 625.4 +5.8% +5.8%
Germany 519.3 511.0 +1.6% +1.6%
North America* 305.0 70.5 +332.3% +17.6%
International** 315.9 298.4 +5.8% +5.8%


* PDS Tech has been consolidated since 1 November 2018

** Excluding Germany and North America

  • €8 billion revenue milestone surpassed in 2019 with revenue growth of 19.7%. Proforma revenue increased by 6.3% in 2019. This includes a 17.6% growth rate in North America, 5.8% in France and International business units. AKKA Germany continued to outperform its domestic market with a growth rate of 1.6%.
  • 2019 was the first year of PDS Tech's integration. It has been a great success as AKKA North America delivered 18% revenue growth. 2020 will be the year to accelerate the deployment of synergies between AKKA and PDS Tech.
  • With Data Respons, AKKA will benefit from a digital offer which will generate half a billion in revenues this year. This acquisition is a real game changer. It will create Europe's largest and most comprehensive digital solutions powerhouse for the fast-growing mobility market and will therefore enable AKKA to capture its strong underlying growth.
KEY FACTS
  • In FY 2019, AKKA's French BU delivered revenue growth of 5.8% equal to €661.4m, and Economic growth of 6.2%. The BU delivered a strong performance in communications technologies thanks to smart infrastructures,Aerospace and Railway. In Q4, economic growth of 1.9% suggested a temporary slowdown due to key automotive customers' change in governance in addition to the B737 Max program's impact on aerospace suppliers. Without these difficulties, AKKA would have significantly outperformed in France.
  • The German BU grew organically by 1.5% in Q4, which was in line with the BU's 1.6% revenue growth for FY19 to €519.3m. The performance during the last quarter of 2019 was driven by momentum in Aerospace off-setting the revenue trend from automotive suppliers. The strength of the digital platform formed with Data Respons will allow the BU to benefit from the launch of OEM's new digital programs from H2 onward.
  • PDS Tech integration is a success. AKKA North America proforma revenue (including PDS Tech) increased by 17.6% to €305m in 2019 and by 4.2% in Q4 2019 despite a high comparison basis in Q4 2018. AKKA's legacy activities in the US increased by 120% in Q4 2019 and by 90% in FY19 thanks to strong commercial synergies with PDS Tech. The commercial dynamics with Boeing and UTC are strong and the sector is expected to accelerate in H2 2020. 2019 focused on integration. 2020 will be about deploying AKKA engineering solutions.
  • The performance of the International BU is contrasted and has been impacted by a very high comparison basis (+17.4% in Q4 2018). FY19 revenue increased by 5.8% to €315.9m. Belgium, Spain and Italy, which represented 60% of its revenue, performed well. Temporary difficulties in Switzerland and in the Energy sector have impacted growth this year. China was impacted by a lacklustre economic climate. The BU delivered 13% growth on a normative approach.
  • The short-term economic environment might be more challenging as some key players in the automotive industry have postponed the launch of their new technology programs to H2 2020 due to internal governance evolutions, and top supply chain players have anticipated a reduction in their R&D spending as a result of Boeing 737 Max's difficulties.
  • Thanks to AKKA's proven strategy of balances and its unique positioning, the Group remains confident in its ability to benefit from the expected acceleration in high-demand digital technologies from H2 onwards and from R&D spending linked to the successful launch of the 777.
ACQUISITION OF DATA RESPONS TO BOOST AKKA DIGITAL POSITIONING VOLUNTARY CASH OFFER AT NOK 48.00 PER SHARE
  • Following its announcement on 19th December 2019 to acquire Data Respons, AKKA has launched a recommended voluntary cash offer for all of Data Respons' outstanding shares against a settlement in cash of NOK 48.00 per share.
  • The Offer is friendly, unanimously recommended by Data Respons' Board of Directors and is welcomed by Data Respons' shareholders.
  • On 30th January 2020, the German Federal Cartel Office cleared the Offer. The offer is going as planned and will close on Monday 10th
BUILDING UP THE LEADER OF THE DIGITAL INDUSTRY
  • AKKA has been developing its digital solutions organically in France and Germany, with the Link&Go concept car in 2009 and through targeted 3 acquisitions in Germany commencing 2014. This unique positioning has enabled AKKA to accompany the German industry's transformation and to outperform the German market. AKKA aims to accelerate the development of its digital portfolio and to be the Digital trusted partner for digital solutions in mobility.
  • In a data driven world, the acquisition of Data Respons is a game changer and will create Europe's largest digital solutions powerhouse. It will address high volumes and the fast-paced growth of the digital market by disrupting mobility and other industry verticals. Data Respons' core technologies include IoT, 5G, AI, embedded software and cloud and mobile services, which are key in enabling future mobility.
  • In line with CLEAR 2022, AKKA revenues will be predominantly digital with 75% of revenue coming from digital & embedded IT solutions.
2019 OUTLOOK AND 2022 OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED
2019 OUTLOOK · Organic growth: ≥ 6%

· Operating margin from ordinary operations: ≥ 8%

· Free cash flow: ≥ 5%

2022 OUTLOOK · €2.5 billion Revenue

· €250 million in operating profit from ordinary activities6

· €150 million in free cash flow

Upcoming events:

Full-year 2019 results: Tuesday, 17th March 2020

Q1 2020 Revenue: Wednesday, 6th May 2020

In case of discrepancies between the French and English versions of the press release, only the English version shall be deemed valid.

[1] Growth based on proforma figures

Disclaimer

AKKA Technologies SE published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 18:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
01:13pAKKA TECHNOLOGIES : 1.8Bn sales threshold surpassed in 2019 – Strong growt..
PU
01:13pAKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Q4 2019 presentation
PU
11:53aAKKA TECHNOLOGIES : FY 2019 Revenue: 1.8Bn Sales Threshold Surpassed in 2019
BU
01/31AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Approval from German Federal Cartel Office on Proposed Data ..
BU
01/31AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Approval from German Federal Cartel Office on proposed Data ..
PU
01/13AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Data Respons Launch of recommended voluntary offer
PU
01/13AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Data Respons Document d'Offre
PU
01/13AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Launches a Recommended Voluntary Cash Offer on Data Respons ..
BU
01/09AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : January 2020 Roadshow Presentation
PU
01/07AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Half Year 2019 Report
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 823 M
EBIT 2019 144 M
Net income 2019 75,2 M
Debt 2019 276 M
Yield 2019 1,46%
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
Capitalization 1 312 M
Chart AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
Duration : Period :
AKKA Technologies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 71,21  €
Last Close Price 65,60  €
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurice Ricci Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Valtille Chief Financial Officer, Director & Group MD
Nathalie Buhnemann Group Finance Director
Alain Tisserand Independent Director
Jean-Franck Ricci Director, Group CEO-Sales & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE0.15%1 401
CINTAS CORPORATION8.27%29 382
TELEPERFORMANCE8.00%15 076
EDENRED7.53%13 174
INTERTEK GROUP PLC0.79%12 600
BUREAU VERITAS SA5.72%12 320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group