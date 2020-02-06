AKKA Technologies : 1.8Bn sales threshold surpassed in 2019 – Strong growth of 19.7%

Financials (EUR) Sales 2019 1 823 M EBIT 2019 144 M Net income 2019 75,2 M Debt 2019 276 M Yield 2019 1,46% P/E ratio 2019 17,4x P/E ratio 2020 13,7x EV / Sales2019 0,87x EV / Sales2020 0,82x Capitalization 1 312 M Chart AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 7 Average target price 71,21 € Last Close Price 65,60 € Spread / Highest target 18,9% Spread / Average Target 8,56% Spread / Lowest Target -2,44% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Maurice Ricci Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Valtille Chief Financial Officer, Director & Group MD Nathalie Buhnemann Group Finance Director Alain Tisserand Independent Director Jean-Franck Ricci Director, Group CEO-Sales & Development Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE 0.15% 1 401 CINTAS CORPORATION 8.27% 29 382 TELEPERFORMANCE 8.00% 15 076 EDENRED 7.53% 13 174 INTERTEK GROUP PLC 0.79% 12 600 BUREAU VERITAS SA 5.72% 12 320