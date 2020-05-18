Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  AKKA Technologies SE    AKA   FR0004180537

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE

(AKA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/18 05:53:24 am
23.7 EUR   +10.23%
05:36aAKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Conversion Notice
PU
05/18AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE : BONUS ISSUE: 1 new share for 10 existing shares
FA
05/12AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : CSR Report 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AKKA Technologies : Conversion Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 05:36am EDT

Share this article

Akka Technologies SE (the 'Issuer')

€175,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Convertible Bonds (the 'Bonds')

(ISIN: BE6317643334)

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the Terms and Conditions).

Notice to Bondholders

Pursuant to the Terms and Conditions, notice is hereby given to Bondholders that, as a result of the allocation of one new Share to Shareholders for every 10 Shares held, with a date of issue of 18 May 2020, in accordance with Condition 4(b)(ii), the Calculation Agent has determined that, effective 18 May 2020, the Conversion Price has been adjusted from €77.2582 to €70.2347.

Disclaimer

AKKA Technologies SE published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 09:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
05:36aAKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Conversion Notice
PU
05/18AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE : BONUS ISSUE: 1 new share for 10 existing shares
FA
05/12AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : CSR Report 2019
PU
05/06AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : 2020 FIRST QUARTER REVENUE – Tackling the current cris..
PU
05/06AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Q1 2020 Revenue Presentation
PU
05/06AKKA : First Quarter 2020 Revenue
BU
05/06AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE : Slide show Q1 results
CO
05/06AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE : 1st quarter earnings
CO
04/14AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Data Respons ASA – Final results of the mandatory offe..
PU
04/06AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Preliminary results of the mandatory offer, AKKA owns 99.17%..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 766 M
EBIT 2020 94,1 M
Net income 2020 38,5 M
Debt 2020 501 M
Yield 2020 1,80%
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
P/E ratio 2021 6,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 430 M
Chart AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
Duration : Period :
AKKA Technologies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 34,48 €
Last Close Price 21,50 €
Spread / Highest target 162%
Spread / Average Target 60,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurice Ricci Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Valtille Group CFO, Executive Director & Group MD
Nathalie Buhnemann Group Finance Director
Alain Tisserand Independent Non-Executive Director
Jean-Franck Ricci Executive Director & Group Managing Director-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE-63.89%466
CINTAS CORPORATION-15.48%23 663
TELEPERFORMANCE-2.16%13 515
RENTOKIL INITIAL3.55%10 500
NEXI S.P.A14.70%9 648
EDENRED-21.97%9 452
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group