AKKA Technologies : Conversion Notice

Akka Technologies SE (the 'Issuer')

€175,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Convertible Bonds (the 'Bonds')

(ISIN: BE6317643334)

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the Terms and Conditions).

Notice to Bondholders

Pursuant to the Terms and Conditions, notice is hereby given to Bondholders that, as a result of the allocation of one new Share to Shareholders for every 10 Shares held, with a date of issue of 18 May 2020, in accordance with Condition 4(b)(ii), the Calculation Agent has determined that, effective 18 May 2020, the Conversion Price has been adjusted from €77.2582 to €70.2347.