AKKA Technologies : Final Year Presentation – 2019

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FY 2019 RESULTS Mauro RICCI Nicolas VALTILLE Kenneth RAGNVALDSEN 18TH March 2020 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS STRONG RETURNS OVER YEARS 18TH March 2020 2 60 2019 RESULTS SOLID FUNDAMENTALS CREATING SUCCESSFUL ½ bn € DIGITAL INTEGRATION OF PLATFORM 18TH March 2020 3 60 2019 RESULTS SOLID FUNDAMENTALS +20% YoY +43% YoY €1,801.5M €3.64 2019 REVENUE EPS 8% MARGIN ACHIEVED IN SPITE OF Q4 18TH March 2020 4 60 2019 RESULTS AGENDA 18TH March 2020 5 60 2019 RESULTS FY 2019 F I N AN C I AL R E S U L T S NICOLAS VALTILLE G R O U P M A N A G I N G D I R E C T O R 6 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS ACTIVITY BALANCE 18TH March 2020 SOLID FUNDAMENTALS € 1,801.5M € 143.7M +4.4% ORGANIC 8.0% OF REVENUE REVENUE OPERATING MARGIN € 99.3M € 73.3M 5.5% OF REVENUE LEVERAGE 0.43x FCF NET DEBT 7 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS A WELL BALANCED REVENUE STREAM France North 37% America 17% FY 2019 € 1,801.5M Intl Germany 17% 29% 18TH March 2020 +4.4 FY 2019 ORGANIC % GROWTH France +5.8% North America +9.2% Germany +1.6% International +5.0% 8 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS A WELL BALANCED REVENUE STREAM Life sciences 5% Energy 4% Railways 4% Suppliers 12% Others 11% FY 2019 Automotive ORGANIC GROWTH 33% FY 2019 Mobility € 1,801.5M 80% Aero Auto +7% +4% Railways Aerospace +22% 31% 18TH March 2020 9 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS 2019 PROFIT FROM BUSINESS OPERATIONS: 8% Stable + 120 BPS At 12.6%* At 11.2%* + 20 BPS At 9.2% + 180 BPS At 4.3% France Germany North America Intl * Incl. CIR (Research Tax Credit) FY 2018 FY 2019 18TH March 2020 10 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS PROFITABILITY PROFILE €M FY 2019 FY 2018 % CHANGE REVENUE 1,801.5 1,505.3 19.7% PROFIT FROM ORDINARY OPERATIONS 143.7 118.1 21.7% OTHER NON-RECURRING (18.7) (18.2) FREE SHARES, STOCK OPTIONS (3.8) (9.8) OPERATING INCOME / EBIT 121.2 90.1 34.6% % REVENUE 6.7% 6.0% 70 bps FINANCIAL RESULT (17.5) (17.1) PRE-TAX INCOME 103.7 73.0 42.2% TAX EXPENSE (30.4) (19.9) CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 73.3 53.1 38.1% MINORITY INTEREST (0.2) (2.9) GROUP NET INCOME 73.0 50.1 45.7% EPS 3.64 2.55 42.7% 18TH March 2020 11 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS 2019: EVOLUTION OF CASH POSITION (€M) CHANGE IN ACQUISITIONS & NET CASH WORKING CHANGE IN FINANCING FINANCIAL NET CASH 31/12/18 CASH FLOW CAPITAL TAXES CAPEX SCOPE DIVIDENDS ACTIVITIES INTERESTS & OTHER 30/06/19 (16.0) 19.1 (21.0) (30.3) (20.6) 148.7 (14.0) 131.5 469.2 271.8 FCF: 5.5% of REVENUE 18TH March 2020 12 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS 2019: HEALTHY BALANCE SHEET Assets In €M FY 2019 FY 2018 GOODWILL 367.7 360.8 INTANGIBLE ASSETS 24.7 20.0 PROPERTY, PLANT & 91.9 91.2 EQUIPMENT Right of use/ IFRS16 149.7 - OTHER NON CURRENT ASSETS 152.8 151.8 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 786.9 623.8 INVENTORIES 9.5 12.7 RECEIVABLES 339.7 348.0 CASH AND CASH 469.2 271.8 EQUIVALENTS CURRENT ASSETS 818.4 632.5 TOTAL ASSETS 1,605.3 1,256.3 18TH March 2020 Liabilities In €M FY 2019 FY 2018 GROUP SHARE OF EQUITY 477.6 258.7 NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 0.6 0.3 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 478.2 258.7 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 633.0 520.2 CURRENT ACCRUALS 2.5 4.3 OTHER CURRENT FINANCIAL 74.8 71.2 LIABILITIES CURRENT LEASE 29.7 LIABILITIES/IFRS16 OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES 387.0 401.9 CURRENT LIABILITIES 494.0 477.4 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,605.3 1,256.3 X0.43 LEVERAGE X0.15 GEARING 13 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS EFFICIENCY SOURCING 2019 FINANCING ACTIONS FACTOR RCF EQUITY 370€M +64€M 173€M DEBT ODIRNANE DEBT AVERAGE MATURITY STABLE LEVERAGE: 0.43x 2.9 YEARS AVERAGE COST 1.7% 1.9 MONTHS GEARING: 0.15x 18TH March 2020 14 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS DEBT MATURITY 31st December 2019 LEVERAGE GEARING NET DEBT (€M) 0.43x 15% € 73M 36 370 317.5 200 72 127.5 7.5 5 8 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2027 SSD UNDRAWN RCF PDS RCF UNDRAWN PDS RCF CP 18TH March 2020 15 60 FINANCE DIGITAL 2019 RESULTS AFTER DATA RESPONS STRATEGY NET DEBT EQUITY EBITDA GEARING LEVERAGE 18TH March 2020 END 2019 DATA RESPONS PRO FORMA PRO FORMA €73M €382M €455M €478M €478M €20M €169M €189M 15% 95% 0.43X 2.41X COVENANTS 175% 4.0x 16 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS STRONG FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY € 1,337 M Financing capacity € 258 M € 469 M NEU CP* GROSS CASH € 610 M RCF *Negotiable European Commercial Paper. New CP & RCF non used at end 2019 18TH March 2020 17 60 2019 RESULTS DATA RESPONS KENNETH RAGNVALDSEN D A T A R E S P O N S C E O 18 60 AT A GLANCE I.9 billion NOK 1 400 specialists >1 000s R&D projects 40 nationalities 5 LOCATIONS NORWAY 2 DENMARK 7 LOCATIONS GERMANY LOCATIONS Our companies: 3 LOCATIONS SWEDEN TAIWA N A complete technology partner for smarter embedded and IoT solutions Cloud - Digitalisation of the industries of tomorrow! IoT / Digitalisation AI / Security Analytics Connectivity Software & APPs Sensor Electrification Embedded Solutions R&D Services Mobile services Authentication MQTT Encryption XMPP AMQP BLE Port protection HTTP HTTPS Python AI RFID Z-Wave C++ C WPA2 IPv6 UI/UX Analytics WiFi PPSK C# LPWAN RPL Java NFC ZigBee TLS IoT IoT Platform Software Sensors/ Routers & LAN/ & apps Edge actuators Gateways routers IoT IoT Internet Cloud Devices Endpoints Infrastructure Infrastructure We develop everything from SENSOR LEVEL to the MOBILE APP making us a good partner for your DIGITALISATION LONG TERM & PROFITABLE GROWTH 20x 2000-2019 17% annual growth 2000-2019 2,000 1,800 1,600 1,400 1,200 1,000 800 600 400 200 0 REVENUE 0001020304050607080910111213141516171819 PROFITABLE GROWTH REVENUES 1 867 Continued organic initiatives (locally driven)

Diversified on industry - Specialist level on skills

Large account focus (Land & Expand)

M&A in Strategic direction EBITA 216.2 (11.6%) Focus on SOFTWARE/DIGITAL and recurring business models

Value add-adding services and support agreements

add-adding services and support agreements Risk management and cost discipline MNOK MNOK 2,000 1,867 250 216.2 1,500 +18% 1,488 200 1,242 150 +41% 142.8 1,040 1,000 964 100 98.6 70.7 500 50 55.2 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 DIVERSIFIED CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO MEDTECH 6% SPACE, DEFENCE SECURITY 10% FINANCE & PUBLIC OTHER 4% 1% MOBILITY 37% STRONG ENERGY & DIVERSIFICATION across several MARITIME 11% industries INDUSTRY & AUTOMATION 13%TELECOM & MEDIA 17% Next Gen COMMUNICATION SOLUTION Digitalisation and MACHINE LEARNING in the space, defence and security industry in the German banking sector of NOK 15 million of NOK 38 million Data driven DEVELOPMENT system 5G INFRASTRUCTURE for IoT applications Contract in Germany of NOK 225 million Contracts in Sweden of SEK 75 million SW EATS the world DIGITALISATION the SKILL MATRIX changes faster Backend system optimisation Self-services Connected value chains Data driven decision making Automatically data collection Digital process flows Mobile services Digital twins Connected services Industry 4.0 Smart factory Autonomous systems SMART concepts Asset optimisation Secure communication Cloud Connectivity / 5G DIGITALISATION OF DIGITALISATION OF Condition Embedded / Edge PRODUCTS AND PROCESSES monitoring SERVICES Connected Application assets development Test management New entertainment systems "over the air" services Computer Aided Design Sensors Computer Aided Testing IoT AI / Analytics Software-as-a-service New payment solutions Car-as-a-service Shared mobility DIGITALISATION OF Pay per use BUSINESS MODELS On-demand services Fleet management Subscription-based Ad-supported models R&D focus towards DATA and SW TECHNOLOGY CARS ARE BECOMING COMPUTERS ON WHEELS Connectivity In-vehicle AI/Analytics User based Remote SW update SW Security infotainment insurance Frameworks system Testing Autonomous driving Embedded Fleet Software Condition Car sharing Management monitoring systems ENTERTAINMENT Sensors IoT PLATFORM APPS AND SERVICES Digitalisation of the Product Development Cycle New Telematics solutions Car-as-a-service AUTONOMOUS DRIVE/OPERATING SYSTEM DATA ANALYTICS POSITIONED IN THE ATTRACTIVE SEGMENTS Data Respons involved in several projects across all growth segments Connectivity and remote SW update solutions

Electric and hybrid drivetrain technology

In-vehicle infotainment systems

infotainment systems Autonomous driving projects (ADAS)

Fleet Management systems

New telematics solutions

Car-as-a-service projects

EVERYTHING DIGITALISED, CONNECTED, AUTOMATED EVERYWHERE 2019 RESULTS STRATEGY MAURO RICCI G R O U P C H A I R M A N & C E O

This presentation may contain information expressed as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may include anticipations, projections and their underlying assumptions as well as statements (regarding plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, future financial results, potential events, operations, services, products). Such information concerns either trends or targets and cannot be regarded as results forecasts or as any other performance indicator.

M ore comprehensive information on the AKKA Technologies Group may be obtained on our website. 18TH March 2020 38 60 2019 RESULTS APPENDICES FINANCIAL DATA 39 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS 2019: REVENUE BY BU €M FY 2019 FY 2018 % CHANGE ORGANIC PRO FORM A REVENUE REVENUE FRANCE 661.4 625.4 5.8% 5.8% 5.8% GERMANY 519.3 511.0 1.6% 1.6% 1.6% NORTH AMERICA 305.0 70.5 332.3% 9.2% 17.6% INTERNATIONAL 315.9 298.4 5.8% 5.0% 5.8% TOTAL GROUP 1,801.5 1,505.3 19.7% 4.4% 6.3% 18TH March 2020 40 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS REVENUE BY QUARTER (€M) +5.7% 469.0 443.7 446.3 445.2 441.1 357.6 353.9 358.0 349.8 328.3 338.2 299.5 310.3 285.6 281.8 272.9 254.4 268.3 226.1 235.6 Q1 15 Q2 15 Q3 15 Q4 15 Q1 16 Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 16 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 18TH March 2020 41 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS QUARTERLY REVENUE BY BU Revenue (€ million) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 FY 2019 France 169.1 161.7 163.3 167.2 661.4 % change 5.4% 11.0% 7.0% 0.3% 5.8% Organic Growth 5.4% 11.0% 7.0% 0.3% 5.8% Germany 126.2 129.2 123.5 140.4 519.3 % change 6.4% -3.1% 2.4% 1.5% 1.6% Organic Growth 6.4% -3.1% 2.4% 1.5% 1.6% North America 75.6 76.8 78.4 74.2 305.0 % change 1,433.1% 1,392.7% 1,186.6% 36.4% 332.3% Organic Growth 35.9% 60.1% 35.1% -1.2% 9.2% International 75.4 77.4 75.9 87.2 315.9 % change 7.7% 4.9% 7.8% 3.6% 5.8% Organic Growth 7.3% 4.4% 6.9% 2.1% 5.0% Total Group 446.3 445.2 441.1 469.0 1,801.5 % change 26.1% 24.4% 26.1% 5.7% 19.7% Organic Growth 6.6% 5.1% 5.9% 0.8% 4.4% 18TH March 2020 42 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS 2019: OPERATING PROFIT FROM ORDINARY OPERATIONS €M FY 2019 % of FY 2018 % of % CHANGE revenue revenue BU FRANCE 56.3 8.5% 50.8 8.1% 10.8% BU GERMANY 47.8 9.2% 45.9 9.0% 4.1% BU NORTH AMERICA 13.2 4.3% 1.8 2.5% 633.3% BU INTERNATIONAL 36.6 11.6% 32.3 10.8% 13.3% BU HOLDINGS -10.2 -26.6 -19.7% TOTAL GROUP 143.7 8.0% 118.1 7.8% 21.7% 18TH March 2020 43 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS IFRS P&L In thousands of euros FY 2019 FY 2018 % CHANGE REVENUE 1,801,486 1,505,326 19.7% External expenses (388,924) (386,076) 0.7% Taxes and duties (12,714) (12,262) 3.7% Personnel expenses (1,235,913) (995,519) 24.1% Net depreciation and provisions (43,853) (20,350) 115.5% Other current expenses / income 2,479 6,896 -64.1% Income from equity affiliates 2,487 1,828 36.1% Free shares and stock options (3.824) (9,779) -60.9% OPERATING INCOME / EBIT 121,223 90,065 34.6% Income from cash and cash equivalents 528 174 203.4% Cost of gross financial debt (16,692) (14,894) 12.1% COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT (16,164) (14,720) 9.8% Other financial income and expenses (1,343) (2,395) 43.9% PROFIT BEFORE TAX 103,716 72,950 42.2% Tax expenses (30,447) (19,891) 53.1% CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 73,270 53,058 38.1% Minority interests (229) (2,914) -92.1% GROUP NET INCOME 73,041 50,145 45.7% Earnings per share 3.64 2.55 42.7% Diluted earnings per share 3.61 2.50 44.4% Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding 19,937,521 19,641,030 1.5% Weighted average number of ordinary shares plus potential dilutive shares 20,254,054 20,071,917 0.9% 18TH March 2020 ACCORDING TO FSMA & AMF RECOMMENDATION 44 60 FINANCE DIGITAL 2019 RESULTS 2019: HEALTHY BALANCE SHEET STRATEGY Assets In €M FY 2019 FY 2018 GOODWILL 367.7 360.8 INTANGIBLE ASSETS 24.7 20.0 PROPERTY, PLANT & 91.9 91.2 EQUIPMENT Right of use/ IFRS16 149.7 NON-CURRENT FINANCIAL 44.9 40.3 ASSETS AFFILIATED COMPANIES & JV 47.9 46.2 OTHER NET LONG-TERM 27.2 31.1 ASSETS DEFERRED TAX ASSETS 32.8 34.1 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 786.9 623.8 INVENTORIES 9.5 12.7 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE 224.8 261.9 OTHER RECEIVABLES 114.9 86.1 CASH AND CASH 469.2 271.8 EQUIVALENTS CURRENT ASSETS 818.4 632.5 TOTAL ASSETS 1,605.3 1,256.3 18TH March 2020 Liabilities In €M FY 2019 FY 2018 GROUP SHARE OF EQUITY 477.6 258.4 NON-CONTROLLING 0.6 0.3 INTERESTS SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 478.2 258.7 NON-CURRENT ACCRUALS 29.0 26.7 OTHER NON-CURRENT 467.7 479.9 LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT LEASE 123.4 LIABILITIES/IFRS16 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 633.0 520.2 CURRENT ACCRUALS 2.5 4.3 OTHER CURRENT FINANCIAL 74.8 71.2 LIABILITIES CURRENT LEASE 29.7 LIABILITIES/IFRS16 TRADE PAYABLES 114.6 0.4 TAX AND SOCIAL SECURITY 228.7 220.6 OTHER LIABILITIES 43.8 63.3 CURRENT LIABILITIES 494.0 477.4 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,605.3 1,256.3 X0.43 LEVERAGE 45 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS FY 2019: IFRS 16 impact €M FY 2019 IFRS 16 FY 2019 (W/O IFRS 16) IMPACT (IFRS 16) EBIT 121.2 6.7% -0.1 121.1 6.7% EBITDA 169.3 9.4% 31.6 200.9 11.2% FINANCIAL -14.2 -3.3 -17.5 RESULT CONSOLIDATED 76.7 4.3% -3.4 73.3 4.1% NET INCOM E NET DEBT 73.3 4.1% 205.9 279.2 15.5% LEVERAGE 0.43x 1.39x COVENANT <4x <4.5x 18TH March 2020 46 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS NET DEBT 31st December 2019 NET DEBT (€M)* LEVERAGE * 73 M€ 0.43x 36 370 317.5 200 127.5 72 7.5 5 8 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2027 SSD UNDRAWN RCF PDS RCF UNDRAWN PDS RCF CP *Excluding IFRS16 impact 18TH March 2020 DEBT PROFILE (%) AS OF 31/12/2019 NEU CP 13% RCF PDS SSD and84% OTHERS 3% RCF: €570M (not drawn as of 31/12/2019) + $50M NEU CP: €258M unused OTHER SOURCES OF FUNDING: ODIRNANE 175 €M

Treated as equity under IFRS DEBT CHARACTERISTICS: • Average maturity of 2.9 years • Leverage 2019: 0.43x * • Average cost of debt: 1.7% • Gearing 2019: 15% * 47 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS DSO (DAYS SALES OUTSTANDING) 7675 67 64 66 59 54 53 55 53 52 49 H1 2014 FY 2014 H1 2015 FY 2015 H1 2016 FY 2016 H1 2017 FY 2017 H1 2018 FY 2018 H1 2019 FY 2019 18TH March 2020 48 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS HEADCOUNT (END OF PERIOD) 20,624 14,913 16,619 10,822 12,394 14,916 15,180 21,019 20,904 20,624 20,901 20,930 17,144 16,619 16,051 15,515 Q1 16 Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 16 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 18TH March 2020 49 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS TURNOVER RATE (YTD) 23.3% 23.1% 21.7% 20.1% 19.3% 19.2% 17.9% 18.0% 18.5% 17.6% 17.6% 17.7% 17.6% 17.2% 17.1% 22.6% Q1 16 Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 16 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19* Q2 19* Q3 19* Q4 19* * Excluding PDS Tech 18TH March 2020 50 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS UTILISATION RATE (YTD) 89.6% 89.7% 90.3% 89.6% 89.7% 90.3% 90.0% 91.5% 90.7% 91.9% 92.1% 91.0% 87.6% 88.9% 89.1% 88.8% Q1 16 Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 16 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 18TH March 2020 51 60 2019 RESULTS APPENDICES GROUP HISTORY AND STRATEGY 52 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS THE MAKING OF A EUROPEAN LEADER 1984 1999 2005 2012 2015 2017 2018 2020 Creating Reaching INITIAL 40% AKKA Becoming Enhanced Acceleration AKKA in the €40M PUBLIC Revenue reaches a leader in diversification in DIGITAL automotive €1BILLION Germany in aerospace revenue OFFERING generated with DATA sector 60% in the US accelerating aeronautics outside of in revenue RESPONS in France diversification revenue become France in aerospace the main generated segment outside of France 18TH March 2020 53 60 FINANCE DIGITAL 2019 RESULTS COMBINED ACQUISITIONS & ORGANIC GROWTH €2.0B** €1.7B* €1.3B €1.0B €0.5B €0.15B 2006 2011 2015 2017 2018 2019 Pro forma including PDS Tech

Pro forma including Data Respons 18TH March 2020 STRATEGY CAGR 2006-2019* AKKA: +20% VS SECTOR: +9% 54 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS AKKA TECHNOLOGIES RANKS AMONG THE TOP 5 EUROPEAN PLAYERS IN ENGINEERING CONSULTING OUR CLIENTS/PARTNERS OUR OFFER OUR STRENGTHS Largest European OEMs and industrial companies. Support clients in the conception of new products: over entire product design cycle and the value chain

in their international expansion, globalisation and digitalisation Boost our client's performance through innovation, increased value added, agility & cross-sector expertise.

cross-sector expertise. Tailored transnational turnkey projects.

o Through 21 skills centres

o Thanks to 20,000 dedicated experts worldwide 18TH March 2020 55 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS STRATEGY OF BALANCES DELIVERING RESULTS SINCE 1999 GEOGRAPHIES CLIENTS FINANCE SEGMENTS 18TH March 2020 56 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS STRONG CLIENT BASE 18TH March 2020 57 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS STRONG COMMERCIAL SYNERGIES WITH AKKA FINANCE & PUBLIC OTHER 4% MEDTECH 1% 6% SPACE, DEFENCE MOBILITY & SECURITY 37% 10% REVENUE BY ENERGY & INDUSTRY 11% across several MARITIME industries INDUSTRY & AUTOMATION 13% TELECOM & MEDIA 17% 18TH March 2020 58 60 2019 RESULTS APPENDICES CLEAR 59 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS CLEAR C L E A R CUSTOMER- LEADERSHIP IN EXCELLENCE ATTRACTIVE RESULTS- ORIENTED INNOVATION IN DELIVERY FOR TALENTS ORIENTED Top 20 clients 75% of our Increase Hire 10,000 Committed to above €50M activities in the projects gross talented digital best-in-class revenue* digital field margin by 2% natives performance *On average 18TH March 2020 60 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS THE AKKADEMY DIGITAL TALENT ACQUISITION FOR OUR CLIENT ACCELERATING DIGITAL TALENT PART OF OUR SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO • A unique tool to hire digital talents • Creation of a Thales AKKAdemy (digital recruitment • Learning Program strengthened platform) • University Partnerships Program • Advanced discussions ongoing for similar projects • Strengthened end-customer focus with AKKA top 20 customers • Re-definition of recruitment allocations • Strategic alignment with the Strategic Customers Department MORE EUROPEAN CAMPUSES SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT • Franchising concept in European countries: • Total digital talent • Launch of an AKKAdemy in Leipzig to fuel the • Number of countries / locations centre of digital expertise in Magdeburg • Client accounts served (per industry? 18TH March 2020 61 60 FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS GLOSSARY Economic Growth: Growth at constant scope, EBITDA: Operating profit form ordinary operations, exchange rate and number of working days. including IFRS 16. Free cash flow: Net cash flow from operating Operating profit from ordinary operations: activities decreased by acquisitions of fixed assets, Operating profit calculated before expenses increased by disposal of fixed assets and reduced relating to stock options and free shares and non by rent expense within the scope of IFRS 16. recurring costs. Gearing: Net debt divided by Shareholders' equity. Operating margin from ordinary operations: Rate of operating profit from ordinary operations in Net Debt: Financial liabilities (without IFRS 16 lease proportion of Revenue. liabilities) reduced by Cash and cash equivalents Organic growth: Growth at constant scope and Non recurring costs: Expenses and income related exchange rate. to significant acquisitions, reorganizations, litigations, transformation and other cost of similar Pro forma growth: Growth based on proforma nature. figures. 18TH March 2020 62 60 Attachments Original document

