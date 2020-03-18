AKKA Technologies : Final Year Presentation – 2019
0
03/18/2020 | 12:08pm EDT
FY 2019 RESULTS
Mauro RICCI
Nicolas VALTILLE Kenneth RAGNVALDSEN
18TH March 2020
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
STRONG RETURNS OVER YEARS
18TH March 2020
2
60
2019 RESULTS
SOLID FUNDAMENTALS
CREATING
SUCCESSFUL
½ bn € DIGITAL
INTEGRATION OF
PLATFORM
18TH March 2020
3 60
2019 RESULTS
SOLID FUNDAMENTALS
+20% YoY
+43% YoY
€1,801.5M €3.64
2019 REVENUE
EPS
8% MARGIN ACHIEVED IN SPITE OF Q4
18TH March 2020
4 60
2019 RESULTS
AGENDA
18TH March 2020
5 60
2019 RESULTS
FY 2019
F I N AN C I AL R E S U L T S
NICOLAS VALTILLE
G R O U P M A N A G I N G D I R E C T O R
6 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
ACTIVITY
BALANCE
18TH March 2020
SOLID FUNDAMENTALS
€ 1,801.5M
€ 143.7M
+4.4% ORGANIC
8.0% OF REVENUE
REVENUE
OPERATING
MARGIN
€ 99.3M
€ 73.3M
5.5% OF REVENUE
LEVERAGE 0.43x
FCF
NET DEBT
7 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
A WELL BALANCED REVENUE STREAM
France
North
37%
America
17%
FY 2019
€ 1,801.5M
Intl
Germany
17%
29%
18TH March 2020
+4.4 FY 2019 ORGANIC
% GROWTH
France +5.8%
North America +9.2%
Germany +1.6%
International +5.0%
8 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
A WELL BALANCED REVENUE STREAM
Life sciences 5%
Energy 4%
Railways
4%
Suppliers
12%
Others
11%
FY 2019
Automotive
ORGANIC GROWTH
33%
FY 2019
Mobility
€ 1,801.5M
80%
Aero
Auto
+7%
+4%
Railways
Aerospace
+22%
31%
18TH March 2020
9 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
2019 PROFIT FROM BUSINESS OPERATIONS: 8%
Stable
+ 120 BPS
At 12.6%*
At 11.2%*
+ 20 BPS
At 9.2%
+ 180 BPS
At 4.3%
France
Germany
North America
Intl
* Incl. CIR (Research Tax Credit)
FY 2018
FY 2019
18TH March 2020
10 60
FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS
PROFITABILITY PROFILE
€M
FY 2019
FY 2018
% CHANGE
REVENUE
1,801.5
1,505.3
19.7%
PROFIT FROM ORDINARY OPERATIONS
143.7
118.1
21.7%
OTHER NON-RECURRING
(18.7)
(18.2)
FREE SHARES, STOCK OPTIONS
(3.8)
(9.8)
OPERATING INCOME / EBIT
121.2
90.1
34.6%
% REVENUE
6.7%
6.0%
70 bps
FINANCIAL RESULT
(17.5)
(17.1)
PRE-TAX INCOME
103.7
73.0
42.2%
TAX EXPENSE
(30.4)
(19.9)
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
73.3
53.1
38.1%
MINORITY INTEREST
(0.2)
(2.9)
GROUP NET INCOME
73.0
50.1
45.7%
EPS
3.64
2.55
42.7%
18TH March 2020
11 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
2019: EVOLUTION OF CASH POSITION (€M)
CHANGE IN
ACQUISITIONS &
NET CASH
WORKING
CHANGE IN
FINANCING
FINANCIAL
NET CASH
31/12/18
CASH FLOW
CAPITAL
TAXES
CAPEX
SCOPE
DIVIDENDS
ACTIVITIES
INTERESTS & OTHER
30/06/19
(16.0)
19.1
(21.0)
(30.3)
(20.6)
148.7
(14.0)
131.5
469.2
271.8
FCF: 5.5% of REVENUE
18TH March 2020
12 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
2019: HEALTHY BALANCE SHEET
Assets
In €M
FY 2019
FY 2018
GOODWILL
367.7
360.8
INTANGIBLE ASSETS
24.7
20.0
PROPERTY, PLANT &
91.9
91.2
EQUIPMENT
Right of use/ IFRS16
149.7
-
OTHER NON CURRENT ASSETS
152.8
151.8
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
786.9
623.8
INVENTORIES
9.5
12.7
RECEIVABLES
339.7
348.0
CASH AND CASH
469.2
271.8
EQUIVALENTS
CURRENT ASSETS
818.4
632.5
TOTAL ASSETS
1,605.3
1,256.3
18TH March 2020
Liabilities
In €M
FY 2019
FY 2018
GROUP SHARE OF EQUITY
477.6
258.7
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
0.6
0.3
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
478.2
258.7
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
633.0
520.2
CURRENT ACCRUALS
2.5
4.3
OTHER CURRENT FINANCIAL
74.8
71.2
LIABILITIES
CURRENT LEASE
29.7
LIABILITIES/IFRS16
OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES
387.0
401.9
CURRENT LIABILITIES
494.0
477.4
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,605.3
1,256.3
X0.43
LEVERAGE
X0.15
GEARING
13 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
EFFICIENCY SOURCING
2019 FINANCING ACTIONS
FACTOR
RCF
EQUITY
370€M
+64€M
173€M
DEBT
ODIRNANE
DEBT AVERAGE MATURITY
STABLE
LEVERAGE: 0.43x
2.9 YEARS
AVERAGE COST 1.7%
1.9 MONTHS
GEARING: 0.15x
18TH March 2020
14 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
DEBT MATURITY
31st December 2019
LEVERAGE
GEARING
NET DEBT (€M)
0.43x
15%
€ 73M
36
370
317.5
200
72
127.5
7.5
5
8
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2027
SSD
UNDRAWN RCF
PDS RCF
UNDRAWN PDS RCF
CP
18TH March 2020
15 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
2019 RESULTS
AFTER DATA RESPONS
STRATEGY
NET DEBT
EQUITY
EBITDA
GEARING
LEVERAGE
18TH March 2020
END 2019
DATA RESPONS PRO FORMA
PRO FORMA
€73M
€382M
€455M
€478M
€478M
€20M
€169M
€189M
15%
95%
0.43X
2.41X
COVENANTS
175%
4.0x
16 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
STRONG FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY
€ 1,337 M
Financing capacity
€ 258 M
€ 469 M
NEU CP*
GROSS CASH
€ 610 M
RCF
*Negotiable European Commercial Paper. New CP & RCF non used at end 2019
18TH March 2020
17 60
2019 RESULTS
DATA RESPONS
KENNETH RAGNVALDSEN
D A T A R E S P O N S C E O
18 60
AT A GLANCE
I.9 billion NOK
1 400 specialists
>1 000s R&D projects
40 nationalities
5
LOCATIONS
NORWAY
2
DENMARK
7
LOCATIONS
GERMANY
LOCATIONS
Our companies:
3
LOCATIONS
SWEDEN
TAIWA
N
A complete technology partner
for smarter embedded and IoT solutions
Cloud
- Digitalisation of the industries of tomorrow!
IoT / Digitalisation
AI /
Security
Analytics
Connectivity
Software & APPs
Sensor
Electrification
Embedded
Solutions
R&D Services
Mobile services
Authentication
MQTT
Encryption
XMPP
AMQP
BLE
Port protection
HTTP
HTTPS Python
AI
RFID
Z-Wave
C++
C
WPA2
IPv6
UI/UX
Analytics
WiFi
PPSK
C#
LPWAN
RPL
Java
NFC
ZigBee
TLS
IoT
IoT
Platform Software
Sensors/
Routers &
LAN/
& apps
Edge
actuators
Gateways
routers
IoT
IoT
Internet
Cloud
Devices
Endpoints
Infrastructure
Infrastructure
We develop everything from SENSOR LEVEL to the MOBILE APP making us a good partner for your
DIGITALISATION
LONG TERM & PROFITABLE GROWTH
20x
2000-2019
17%
annual growth
2000-2019
2,000
1,800
1,600
1,400
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
200
0
REVENUE
0001020304050607080910111213141516171819
PROFITABLE GROWTH
REVENUES
1 867
Continued organic initiatives (locally driven)
Diversified on industry - Specialist level on skills
Large account focus (Land & Expand)
M&A in Strategic direction
EBITA
216.2 (11.6%)
Focus on SOFTWARE/DIGITAL and recurring business models
Value add-adding services and support agreements
Risk management and cost discipline
MNOK
MNOK
2,000
1,867
250
216.2
1,500
+18%
1,488
200
1,242
150
+41%
142.8
1,040
1,000
964
100
98.6
70.7
500
50
55.2
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
DIVERSIFIED CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO
MEDTECH 6%
SPACE, DEFENCE
SECURITY 10%
FINANCE & PUBLIC OTHER
4% 1%
MOBILITY 37%
STRONG
ENERGY &
DIVERSIFICATION
across several
MARITIME
11%
industries
INDUSTRY &
AUTOMATION
13%TELECOM &
MEDIA 17%
Next Gen COMMUNICATION SOLUTION
Digitalisation and MACHINE LEARNING
in the space, defence and security industry
in the German banking sector of NOK 15 million
of NOK 38 million
Data driven DEVELOPMENT system
5G INFRASTRUCTURE for IoT applications
Contract in Germany of NOK 225 million
Contracts in Sweden of SEK 75 million
SW EATS the world
DIGITALISATION
the SKILL MATRIX changes faster
Backend system optimisation
Self-services
Connected value chains
Data driven decision making
Automatically data collection
Digital process flows
Mobile services
Digital twins
Connected services
Industry 4.0
Smart factory
Autonomous systems
SMART concepts
Asset optimisation
Secure communication
Cloud
Connectivity / 5G
DIGITALISATION OF
DIGITALISATION OF
Condition
Embedded / Edge
PRODUCTS AND
PROCESSES
monitoring
SERVICES
Connected
Application
assets
development
Test management
New entertainment systems
"over the air" services
Computer Aided Design
Sensors
Computer Aided Testing
IoT
AI / Analytics
Software-as-a-service
New payment solutions
Car-as-a-service
Shared mobility
DIGITALISATION OF
Pay per use
BUSINESS MODELS
On-demand
services
Fleet management
Subscription-based
Ad-supported models
R&D focus towards DATA and SW TECHNOLOGY
CARS ARE BECOMING COMPUTERS ON WHEELS
Connectivity
In-vehicle
AI/Analytics
User based
Remote SW update
SW
Security
infotainment
insurance
Frameworks
system
Testing
Autonomous
driving
Embedded
Fleet
Software
Condition
Car sharing
Management
monitoring
systems
ENTERTAINMENT
Sensors
IoT
PLATFORM
APPS AND
SERVICES
Digitalisation of the
Product Development
Cycle
New Telematics
solutions
Car-as-a-service
AUTONOMOUS
DRIVE/OPERATING
SYSTEM
DATA
ANALYTICS
POSITIONED IN THE ATTRACTIVE SEGMENTS
Data Respons involved in several projects across all growth segments
Connectivity and remote SW update solutions
Electric and hybrid drivetrain technology
In-vehicleinfotainment systems
Autonomous driving projects (ADAS)
Fleet Management systems
New telematics solutions
Car-as-a-serviceprojects
Car sharing applications
EVERYTHING
DIGITALISED, CONNECTED, AUTOMATED
EVERYWHERE
2019 RESULTS
STRATEGY
MAURO RICCI
G R O U P C H A I R M A N & C E O
30 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
TECH LINES TO THE MARKET TRENDS
Digital tech
Automation
Green Energy
•
Data Science
•
Autonomous
•
Propulsion Systems
•
Connectivity
Systems
•
High Density
and Architectures
•
Collaborative
Storage
•
Cyber security
Robotic
•
Efficiency
•
Human Machine
•
Computer Vision
Interface
TECH LINES VS USAGES
Digital
Automotive
Aeronautics
Railway
Life Sciences
Telecoms
Energy
Space
Defence
18TH March 2020
31 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
POSITIONED FOR GROWTH
€MFY 2007€M
Embedded
50
Digital
€ 240 M
500
Mechanical
Design 190
Proforma revenue including Data Respons
18TH March 2020
FY 2019*
Embedded IT
700
€ 2 BN*
Mechanical
& Design
800
32 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
Boosting Value Creation through CoE
•
Big Data
•
IoT
•
Full Vehicle Dev.
•
Manufacturing
•
Manufacturing
•
Software
•
Aircraft Modification
•
EE
•
Digital
•
System Engineering
•
Digital
•
Telco
•
Software &
•
Embedded
•
Embedded
Embedded Systems
•
IT
•
….
…..
•
…..
18TH March 2020
33 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
AKKA IN ACTION: BUILDING UP THE FUTURE
€ 2.5Bn
€ 5Bn
GROWTH
ACCELERATORS
Automotive
€ 2Bn
Aerospace
€ 1.5Bn
Digital
2018 2019 2020 2021
SCD
* AKKA Proforma figures including DATARESPONS
18TH March 2020
34 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
AKKA INACTION: OUR TARGETS
€2.5BN
€250M
€150M
Revenue
Operating profit
Free cash flow
from recurring
generation
activities
18TH March 2020
35 60
2019 RESULTS
THANK YOU!
Q&A SESSION
36 60
2019 RESULTS
C O N T AC T
AKKATechnologies1
akka-technologies
@akka_tech
akka-technologies.com
18TH March 2020
37 60
2019 RESULTS
DISCLAIMER
This presentation does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction.
This presentation may contain information expressed as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may include anticipations, projections and their underlying assumptions as well as statements (regarding plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, future financial results, potential events, operations, services, products). Such information concerns either trends or targets and cannot be regarded as results forecasts or as any other performance indicator.
This information is by nature subject to risk and uncertainty, that may cause the actual results to differ from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements. Even though AKKA Group's management believes that the expectations reflected as of the date of this presentation in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, this information does not reflect the Group's future performance and is not intended to give any assurances or comfort as to future results. Therefore no-one should unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The AKKA Group makes no commitment to update this information.
M ore comprehensive information on the AKKA Technologies Group may be obtained on our website.
18TH March 2020
38 60
2019 RESULTS
APPENDICES
FINANCIAL DATA
39 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
2019: REVENUE BY BU
€M
FY 2019
FY 2018
% CHANGE
ORGANIC
PRO FORM A
REVENUE
REVENUE
FRANCE
661.4
625.4
5.8%
5.8%
5.8%
GERMANY
519.3
511.0
1.6%
1.6%
1.6%
NORTH AMERICA
305.0
70.5
332.3%
9.2%
17.6%
INTERNATIONAL
315.9
298.4
5.8%
5.0%
5.8%
TOTAL GROUP
1,801.5
1,505.3
19.7%
4.4%
6.3%
18TH March 2020
40 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
REVENUE BY QUARTER (€M)
+5.7%
469.0
443.7 446.3 445.2 441.1
357.6
353.9
358.0
349.8
328.3 338.2
299.5
310.3
285.6
281.8 272.9
254.4
268.3
226.1 235.6
Q1 15
Q2 15
Q3 15
Q4 15
Q1 16
Q2 16
Q3 16
Q4 16
Q1 17
Q2 17
Q3 17
Q4 17
Q1 18
Q2 18
Q3 18
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
18TH March 2020
41 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
QUARTERLY REVENUE BY BU
Revenue (€ million)
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
France
169.1
161.7
163.3
167.2
661.4
% change
5.4%
11.0%
7.0%
0.3%
5.8%
Organic Growth
5.4%
11.0%
7.0%
0.3%
5.8%
Germany
126.2
129.2
123.5
140.4
519.3
% change
6.4%
-3.1%
2.4%
1.5%
1.6%
Organic Growth
6.4%
-3.1%
2.4%
1.5%
1.6%
North America
75.6
76.8
78.4
74.2
305.0
% change
1,433.1%
1,392.7%
1,186.6%
36.4%
332.3%
Organic Growth
35.9%
60.1%
35.1%
-1.2%
9.2%
International
75.4
77.4
75.9
87.2
315.9
% change
7.7%
4.9%
7.8%
3.6%
5.8%
Organic Growth
7.3%
4.4%
6.9%
2.1%
5.0%
Total Group
446.3
445.2
441.1
469.0
1,801.5
% change
26.1%
24.4%
26.1%
5.7%
19.7%
Organic Growth
6.6%
5.1%
5.9%
0.8%
4.4%
18TH March 2020
42 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
2019: OPERATING PROFIT FROM ORDINARY
OPERATIONS
€M
FY 2019
% of
FY 2018
% of
% CHANGE
revenue
revenue
BU FRANCE
56.3
8.5%
50.8
8.1%
10.8%
BU GERMANY
47.8
9.2%
45.9
9.0%
4.1%
BU NORTH AMERICA
13.2
4.3%
1.8
2.5%
633.3%
BU INTERNATIONAL
36.6
11.6%
32.3
10.8%
13.3%
BU HOLDINGS
-10.2
-26.6
-19.7%
TOTAL GROUP
143.7
8.0%
118.1
7.8%
21.7%
18TH March 2020
43 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
IFRS P&L
In thousands of euros
FY 2019
FY 2018
% CHANGE
REVENUE
1,801,486
1,505,326
19.7%
External expenses
(388,924)
(386,076)
0.7%
Taxes and duties
(12,714)
(12,262)
3.7%
Personnel expenses
(1,235,913)
(995,519)
24.1%
Net depreciation and provisions
(43,853)
(20,350)
115.5%
Other current expenses / income
2,479
6,896
-64.1%
Income from equity affiliates
2,487
1,828
36.1%
Free shares and stock options
(3.824)
(9,779)
-60.9%
OPERATING INCOME / EBIT
121,223
90,065
34.6%
Income from cash and cash equivalents
528
174
203.4%
Cost of gross financial debt
(16,692)
(14,894)
12.1%
COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT
(16,164)
(14,720)
9.8%
Other financial income and expenses
(1,343)
(2,395)
43.9%
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
103,716
72,950
42.2%
Tax expenses
(30,447)
(19,891)
53.1%
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
73,270
53,058
38.1%
Minority interests
(229)
(2,914)
-92.1%
GROUP NET INCOME
73,041
50,145
45.7%
Earnings per share
3.64
2.55
42.7%
Diluted earnings per share
3.61
2.50
44.4%
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding
19,937,521
19,641,030
1.5%
Weighted average number of ordinary shares plus potential dilutive shares
20,254,054
20,071,917
0.9%
18TH March 2020
ACCORDING TO FSMA & AMF RECOMMENDATION
44 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
2019 RESULTS
2019: HEALTHY BALANCE SHEET
STRATEGY
Assets
In €M
FY 2019
FY 2018
GOODWILL
367.7
360.8
INTANGIBLE ASSETS
24.7
20.0
PROPERTY, PLANT &
91.9
91.2
EQUIPMENT
Right of use/ IFRS16
149.7
NON-CURRENT FINANCIAL
44.9
40.3
ASSETS
AFFILIATED COMPANIES & JV
47.9
46.2
OTHER NET LONG-TERM
27.2
31.1
ASSETS
DEFERRED TAX ASSETS
32.8
34.1
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
786.9
623.8
INVENTORIES
9.5
12.7
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
224.8
261.9
OTHER RECEIVABLES
114.9
86.1
CASH AND CASH
469.2
271.8
EQUIVALENTS
CURRENT ASSETS
818.4
632.5
TOTAL ASSETS
1,605.3
1,256.3
18TH March 2020
Liabilities
In €M
FY 2019
FY 2018
GROUP SHARE OF EQUITY
477.6
258.4
NON-CONTROLLING
0.6
0.3
INTERESTS
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
478.2
258.7
NON-CURRENT ACCRUALS
29.0
26.7
OTHER NON-CURRENT
467.7
479.9
LIABILITIES
NON-CURRENT LEASE
123.4
LIABILITIES/IFRS16
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
633.0
520.2
CURRENT ACCRUALS
2.5
4.3
OTHER CURRENT FINANCIAL
74.8
71.2
LIABILITIES
CURRENT LEASE
29.7
LIABILITIES/IFRS16
TRADE PAYABLES
114.6
0.4
TAX AND SOCIAL SECURITY
228.7
220.6
OTHER LIABILITIES
43.8
63.3
CURRENT LIABILITIES
494.0
477.4
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,605.3
1,256.3
X0.43
LEVERAGE
45 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
FY 2019: IFRS 16 impact
€M
FY 2019
IFRS 16
FY 2019
(W/O IFRS 16)
IMPACT
(IFRS 16)
EBIT
121.2
6.7%
-0.1
121.1
6.7%
EBITDA
169.3
9.4%
31.6
200.9
11.2%
FINANCIAL
-14.2
-3.3
-17.5
RESULT
CONSOLIDATED
76.7
4.3%
-3.4
73.3
4.1%
NET INCOM E
NET DEBT
73.3
4.1%
205.9
279.2
15.5%
LEVERAGE
0.43x
1.39x
COVENANT
<4x
<4.5x
18TH March 2020
46 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
NET DEBT 31st December 2019
NET DEBT (€M)*
LEVERAGE *
73 M€
0.43x
36
370
317.5
200
127.5
72
7.5
5
8
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2027
SSD
UNDRAWN RCF
PDS RCF
UNDRAWN PDS RCF
CP
*Excluding IFRS16 impact
18TH March 2020
DEBT PROFILE (%) AS OF 31/12/2019
NEU CP
13%
RCF PDS
SSD
and84%
OTHERS
3%
RCF:
€570M (not drawn as of 31/12/2019)
+ $50M
NEU CP:
€258M unused
OTHER SOURCES OF FUNDING:
ODIRNANE
175 €M
Treated as equity under IFRS
DEBT CHARACTERISTICS:
•
Average maturity of 2.9 years
•
Leverage 2019: 0.43x *
•
Average cost of debt: 1.7%
•
Gearing 2019: 15% *
47
60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
DSO (DAYS SALES OUTSTANDING)
7675
67
64
66
59
54
53
55
53
52
49
H1 2014
FY 2014
H1 2015
FY 2015
H1 2016
FY 2016
H1 2017
FY 2017
H1 2018
FY 2018
H1 2019
FY 2019
18TH March 2020
48 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
HEADCOUNT (END OF PERIOD)
20,624
14,913 16,619
10,822 12,394
14,916 15,180
21,019
20,904
20,624
20,901
20,930
17,144
16,619
16,051
15,515
Q1 16
Q2 16
Q3 16
Q4 16
Q1 17
Q2 17
Q3 17
Q4 17
Q1 18
Q2 18
Q3 18
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
18TH March 2020
49 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
TURNOVER RATE (YTD)
23.3% 23.1%
21.7%
20.1%
19.3% 19.2%
17.9%
18.0%
18.5%
17.6%
17.6%
17.7%
17.6%
17.2%
17.1%
22.6%
Q1 16
Q2 16
Q3 16
Q4 16
Q1 17
Q2 17
Q3 17
Q4 17
Q1 18
Q2 18
Q3 18
Q4 18
Q1 19*
Q2 19*
Q3 19*
Q4 19*
* Excluding PDS Tech
18TH March 2020
50 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
UTILISATION RATE (YTD)
89.6%
89.7%
90.3%
89.6%
89.7%
90.3%
90.0%
91.5%
90.7%
91.9%
92.1%
91.0%
87.6%
88.9%
89.1%
88.8%
Q1 16
Q2 16
Q3 16
Q4 16
Q1 17
Q2 17
Q3 17
Q4 17
Q1 18
Q2 18
Q3 18
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
18TH March 2020
51 60
2019 RESULTS
APPENDICES
GROUP HISTORY AND STRATEGY
52 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
THE MAKING OF A EUROPEAN LEADER
1984
1999
2005
2012
2015
2017
2018
2020
Creating
Reaching
INITIAL
40%
AKKA
Becoming
Enhanced
Acceleration
AKKA in the
€40M
PUBLIC
Revenue
reaches
a leader in
diversification
in DIGITAL
automotive
€1BILLION
Germany
in aerospace
revenue
OFFERING
generated
with DATA
sector
60%
in the US
accelerating
aeronautics
outside of
in revenue
RESPONS
in France
diversification
revenue
become
France
in aerospace
the main
generated
segment
outside
of France
18TH March 2020
53 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
2019 RESULTS
COMBINED ACQUISITIONS
& ORGANIC GROWTH
€2.0B**
€1.7B*
€1.3B
€1.0B
€0.5B
€0.15B
2006
2011
2015
2017
2018
2019
Pro forma including PDS Tech
Pro forma including Data Respons
18TH March 2020
STRATEGY
CAGR
2006-2019*
AKKA:
+20%
VS SECTOR:
+9%
54 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES RANKS AMONG THE TOP 5 EUROPEAN PLAYERS IN ENGINEERING CONSULTING
OUR CLIENTS/PARTNERS
OUR OFFER
OUR STRENGTHS
Largest European OEMs and industrial companies.
Support clients in the conception of new products:
over entire product design cycle and the value chain
in their international expansion, globalisation and digitalisation
Boost our client's performance through innovation, increased value added, agility & cross-sector expertise.
Tailored transnational turnkey projects. o Through 21 skills centres o Thanks to 20,000 dedicated experts worldwide
18TH March 2020
55 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
STRATEGY OF BALANCES
DELIVERING RESULTS SINCE 1999
GEOGRAPHIES
CLIENTS
FINANCE
SEGMENTS
18TH March 2020
56 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
STRONG CLIENT BASE
18TH March 2020
57 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
STRONG COMMERCIAL SYNERGIES WITH AKKA
FINANCE &
PUBLIC
OTHER
4%
MEDTECH
1%
6%
SPACE, DEFENCE
MOBILITY
& SECURITY
37%
10%
REVENUE BY
ENERGY &
INDUSTRY
11%
across several
MARITIME
industries
INDUSTRY &
AUTOMATION
13%
TELECOM &
MEDIA
17%
18TH March 2020
58 60
2019 RESULTS
APPENDICES
CLEAR
59 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
CLEAR
C
L
E
A
R
CUSTOMER-
LEADERSHIP IN
EXCELLENCE
ATTRACTIVE
RESULTS-
ORIENTED
INNOVATION
IN DELIVERY
FOR TALENTS
ORIENTED
Top 20 clients
75% of our
Increase
Hire 10,000
Committed to
above €50M
activities in the
projects gross
talented digital
best-in-class
revenue*
digital field
margin by 2%
natives
performance
*On average
18TH March 2020
60 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
THE AKKADEMY
DIGITAL TALENT ACQUISITION FOR OUR CLIENT
ACCELERATING DIGITAL TALENT
PART OF OUR SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO
•
A unique tool to hire digital talents
•
Creation of a Thales AKKAdemy (digital recruitment
•
Learning Program strengthened
platform)
•
University Partnerships Program
•
Advanced discussions ongoing for similar projects
•
Strengthened end-customer focus
with AKKA top 20 customers
•
Re-definition of recruitment allocations
• Strategic alignment with the Strategic Customers
Department
MORE EUROPEAN CAMPUSES
SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT
• Franchising concept in European countries:
•
Total digital talent
• Launch of an AKKAdemy in Leipzig to fuel the
•
Number of countries / locations
centre of digital expertise in Magdeburg
•
Client accounts served (per industry?
18TH March 2020
61 60
FINANCE
DIGITAL
STRATEGY
2019 RESULTS
GLOSSARY
Economic Growth: Growth at constant scope,
EBITDA: Operating profit form ordinary operations,
exchange rate and number of working days.
including IFRS 16.
Free cash flow: Net cash flow from operating
Operating profit from ordinary operations:
activities decreased by acquisitions of fixed assets,
Operating profit calculated before expenses
increased by disposal of fixed assets and reduced
relating to stock options and free shares and non
by rent expense within the scope of IFRS 16.
recurring costs.
Gearing: Net debt divided by Shareholders' equity.
Operating margin from ordinary operations: Rate
of operating profit from ordinary operations in
Net Debt: Financial liabilities (without IFRS 16 lease
proportion of Revenue.
liabilities) reduced by Cash and cash equivalents
Organic growth: Growth at constant scope and
Non recurring costs: Expenses and income related
exchange rate.
to significant acquisitions, reorganizations,
litigations, transformation and other cost of similar
AKKA Technologies SE published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 16:07:05 UTC