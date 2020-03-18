Log in
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Final Year Presentation – 2019
PU
03/17AKKA : FY 2019 Results
BU
03/17AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : A successful year with solid fundamentals
PU
AKKA Technologies : Final Year Presentation – 2019

03/18/2020 | 12:08pm EDT

FY 2019 RESULTS

Mauro RICCI

Nicolas VALTILLE Kenneth RAGNVALDSEN

18TH March 2020

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

STRONG RETURNS OVER YEARS

18TH March 2020

2

60

2019 RESULTS

SOLID FUNDAMENTALS

CREATING

SUCCESSFUL

½ bn € DIGITAL

INTEGRATION OF

PLATFORM

18TH March 2020

3 60

2019 RESULTS

SOLID FUNDAMENTALS

+20% YoY

+43% YoY

€1,801.5M €3.64

2019 REVENUE

EPS

8% MARGIN ACHIEVED IN SPITE OF Q4

18TH March 2020

4 60

2019 RESULTS

AGENDA

18TH March 2020

5 60

2019 RESULTS

FY 2019

F I N AN C I AL R E S U L T S

NICOLAS VALTILLE

G R O U P M A N A G I N G D I R E C T O R

6 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

ACTIVITY

BALANCE

18TH March 2020

SOLID FUNDAMENTALS

€ 1,801.5M

€ 143.7M

+4.4% ORGANIC

8.0% OF REVENUE

REVENUE

OPERATING

MARGIN

€ 99.3M

€ 73.3M

5.5% OF REVENUE

LEVERAGE 0.43x

FCF

NET DEBT

7 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

A WELL BALANCED REVENUE STREAM

France

North

37%

America

17%

FY 2019

€ 1,801.5M

Intl

Germany

17%

29%

18TH March 2020

+4.4 FY 2019 ORGANIC

% GROWTH

France +5.8%

North America +9.2%

Germany +1.6%

International +5.0%

8 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

A WELL BALANCED REVENUE STREAM

Life sciences 5%

Energy 4%

Railways

4%

Suppliers

12%

Others

11%

FY 2019

Automotive

ORGANIC GROWTH

33%

FY 2019

Mobility

€ 1,801.5M

80%

Aero

Auto

+7%

+4%

Railways

Aerospace

+22%

31%

18TH March 2020

9 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

2019 PROFIT FROM BUSINESS OPERATIONS: 8%

Stable

+ 120 BPS

At 12.6%*

At 11.2%*

+ 20 BPS

At 9.2%

+ 180 BPS

At 4.3%

France

Germany

North America

Intl

* Incl. CIR (Research Tax Credit)

FY 2018

FY 2019

18TH March 2020

10 60

FINANCE DIGITAL STRATEGY 2019 RESULTS

PROFITABILITY PROFILE

€M

FY 2019

FY 2018

% CHANGE

REVENUE

1,801.5

1,505.3

19.7%

PROFIT FROM ORDINARY OPERATIONS

143.7

118.1

21.7%

OTHER NON-RECURRING

(18.7)

(18.2)

FREE SHARES, STOCK OPTIONS

(3.8)

(9.8)

OPERATING INCOME / EBIT

121.2

90.1

34.6%

% REVENUE

6.7%

6.0%

70 bps

FINANCIAL RESULT

(17.5)

(17.1)

PRE-TAX INCOME

103.7

73.0

42.2%

TAX EXPENSE

(30.4)

(19.9)

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME

73.3

53.1

38.1%

MINORITY INTEREST

(0.2)

(2.9)

GROUP NET INCOME

73.0

50.1

45.7%

EPS

3.64

2.55

42.7%

18TH March 2020

11 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

2019: EVOLUTION OF CASH POSITION (€M)

CHANGE IN

ACQUISITIONS &

NET CASH

WORKING

CHANGE IN

FINANCING

FINANCIAL

NET CASH

31/12/18

CASH FLOW

CAPITAL

TAXES

CAPEX

SCOPE

DIVIDENDS

ACTIVITIES

INTERESTS & OTHER

30/06/19

(16.0)

19.1

(21.0)

(30.3)

(20.6)

148.7

(14.0)

131.5

469.2

271.8

FCF: 5.5% of REVENUE

18TH March 2020

12 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

2019: HEALTHY BALANCE SHEET

Assets

In €M

FY 2019

FY 2018

GOODWILL

367.7

360.8

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

24.7

20.0

PROPERTY, PLANT &

91.9

91.2

EQUIPMENT

Right of use/ IFRS16

149.7

-

OTHER NON CURRENT ASSETS

152.8

151.8

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

786.9

623.8

INVENTORIES

9.5

12.7

RECEIVABLES

339.7

348.0

CASH AND CASH

469.2

271.8

EQUIVALENTS

CURRENT ASSETS

818.4

632.5

TOTAL ASSETS

1,605.3

1,256.3

18TH March 2020

Liabilities

In €M

FY 2019

FY 2018

GROUP SHARE OF EQUITY

477.6

258.7

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

0.6

0.3

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

478.2

258.7

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

633.0

520.2

CURRENT ACCRUALS

2.5

4.3

OTHER CURRENT FINANCIAL

74.8

71.2

LIABILITIES

CURRENT LEASE

29.7

LIABILITIES/IFRS16

OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES

387.0

401.9

CURRENT LIABILITIES

494.0

477.4

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,605.3

1,256.3

X0.43

LEVERAGE

X0.15

GEARING

13 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

EFFICIENCY SOURCING

2019 FINANCING ACTIONS

FACTOR

RCF

EQUITY

370€M

+64€M

173€M

DEBT

ODIRNANE

DEBT AVERAGE MATURITY

STABLE

LEVERAGE: 0.43x

2.9 YEARS

AVERAGE COST 1.7%

1.9 MONTHS

GEARING: 0.15x

18TH March 2020

14 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

DEBT MATURITY

31st December 2019

LEVERAGE

GEARING

NET DEBT (€M)

0.43x

15%

€ 73M

36

370

317.5

200

72

127.5

7.5

5

8

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2027

SSD

UNDRAWN RCF

PDS RCF

UNDRAWN PDS RCF

CP

18TH March 2020

15 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

2019 RESULTS

AFTER DATA RESPONS

STRATEGY

NET DEBT

EQUITY

EBITDA

GEARING

LEVERAGE

18TH March 2020

END 2019

DATA RESPONS PRO FORMA

PRO FORMA

€73M

€382M

€455M

478M

€478M

€20M

€169M

€189M

15%

95%

0.43X

2.41X

COVENANTS

175%

4.0x

16 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

STRONG FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY

€ 1,337 M

Financing capacity

€ 258 M

€ 469 M

NEU CP*

GROSS CASH

€ 610 M

RCF

*Negotiable European Commercial Paper. New CP & RCF non used at end 2019

18TH March 2020

17 60

2019 RESULTS

DATA RESPONS

KENNETH RAGNVALDSEN

D A T A R E S P O N S C E O

18 60

AT A GLANCE

I.9 billion NOK

1 400 specialists

>1 000s R&D projects

40 nationalities

5

LOCATIONS

NORWAY

2

DENMARK

7

LOCATIONS

GERMANY

LOCATIONS

Our companies:

3

LOCATIONS

SWEDEN

TAIWA

N

A complete technology partner

for smarter embedded and IoT solutions

Cloud

- Digitalisation of the industries of tomorrow!

IoT / Digitalisation

AI /

Security

Analytics

Connectivity

Software & APPs

Sensor

Electrification

Embedded

Solutions

R&D Services

Mobile services

Authentication

MQTT

Encryption

XMPP

AMQP

BLE

Port protection

HTTP

HTTPS Python

AI

RFID

Z-Wave

C++

C

WPA2

IPv6

UI/UX

Analytics

WiFi

PPSK

C#

LPWAN

RPL

Java

NFC

ZigBee

TLS

IoT

IoT

Platform Software

Sensors/

Routers &

LAN/

& apps

Edge

actuators

Gateways

routers

IoT

IoT

Internet

Cloud

Devices

Endpoints

Infrastructure

Infrastructure

We develop everything from SENSOR LEVEL to the MOBILE APP making us a good partner for your

DIGITALISATION

LONG TERM & PROFITABLE GROWTH

20x

2000-2019

17%

annual growth

2000-2019

2,000

1,800

1,600

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

REVENUE

0001020304050607080910111213141516171819

PROFITABLE GROWTH

REVENUES

1 867

  • Continued organic initiatives (locally driven)
  • Diversified on industry - Specialist level on skills
  • Large account focus (Land & Expand)
  • M&A in Strategic direction

EBITA

216.2 (11.6%)

  • Focus on SOFTWARE/DIGITAL and recurring business models
  • Value add-adding services and support agreements
  • Risk management and cost discipline

MNOK

MNOK

2,000

1,867

250

216.2

1,500

+18%

1,488

200

1,242

150

+41%

142.8

1,040

1,000

964

100

98.6

70.7

500

50

55.2

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

DIVERSIFIED CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO

MEDTECH 6%

SPACE, DEFENCE

  • SECURITY 10%

FINANCE & PUBLIC OTHER

4% 1%

MOBILITY 37%

STRONG

ENERGY &

DIVERSIFICATION

across several

MARITIME

11%

industries

INDUSTRY &

AUTOMATION

13%TELECOM &

MEDIA 17%

Next Gen COMMUNICATION SOLUTION

Digitalisation and MACHINE LEARNING

in the space, defence and security industry

in the German banking sector of NOK 15 million

of NOK 38 million

Data driven DEVELOPMENT system

5G INFRASTRUCTURE for IoT applications

Contract in Germany of NOK 225 million

Contracts in Sweden of SEK 75 million

SW EATS the world

DIGITALISATION

  • the SKILL MATRIX changes faster

Backend system optimisation

Self-services

Connected value chains

Data driven decision making

Automatically data collection

Digital process flows

Mobile services

Digital twins

Connected services

Industry 4.0

Smart factory

Autonomous systems

SMART concepts

Asset optimisation

Secure communication

Cloud

Connectivity / 5G

DIGITALISATION OF

DIGITALISATION OF

Condition

Embedded / Edge

PRODUCTS AND

PROCESSES

monitoring

SERVICES

Connected

Application

assets

development

Test management

New entertainment systems

"over the air" services

Computer Aided Design

Sensors

Computer Aided Testing

IoT

AI / Analytics

Software-as-a-service

New payment solutions

Car-as-a-service

Shared mobility

DIGITALISATION OF

Pay per use

BUSINESS MODELS

On-demand

services

Fleet management

Subscription-based

Ad-supported models

R&D focus towards DATA and SW TECHNOLOGY

CARS ARE BECOMING COMPUTERS ON WHEELS

Connectivity

In-vehicle

AI/Analytics

User based

Remote SW update

SW

Security

infotainment

insurance

Frameworks

system

Testing

Autonomous

driving

Embedded

Fleet

Software

Condition

Car sharing

Management

monitoring

systems

ENTERTAINMENT

Sensors

IoT

PLATFORM

APPS AND

SERVICES

Digitalisation of the

Product Development

Cycle

New Telematics

solutions

Car-as-a-service

AUTONOMOUS

DRIVE/OPERATING

SYSTEM

DATA

ANALYTICS

POSITIONED IN THE ATTRACTIVE SEGMENTS

Data Respons involved in several projects across all growth segments

  • Connectivity and remote SW update solutions
  • Electric and hybrid drivetrain technology
  • In-vehicleinfotainment systems
  • Autonomous driving projects (ADAS)
  • Fleet Management systems
  • New telematics solutions
  • Car-as-a-serviceprojects
  • Car sharing applications

EVERYTHING

DIGITALISED, CONNECTED, AUTOMATED

EVERYWHERE

2019 RESULTS

STRATEGY

MAURO RICCI

G R O U P C H A I R M A N & C E O

30 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

TECH LINES TO THE MARKET TRENDS

Digital tech

Automation

Green Energy

Data Science

Autonomous

Propulsion Systems

Connectivity

Systems

High Density

and Architectures

Collaborative

Storage

Cyber security

Robotic

Efficiency

Human Machine

Computer Vision

Interface

TECH LINES VS USAGES

Digital

Automotive

Aeronautics

Railway

Life Sciences

Telecoms

Energy

Space

Defence

18TH March 2020

31 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

POSITIONED FOR GROWTH

€MFY 2007€M

Embedded

50

Digital

€ 240 M

500

Mechanical

  • Design 190
  • Proforma revenue including Data Respons

18TH March 2020

FY 2019*

Embedded IT

700

€ 2 BN*

Mechanical

& Design

800

32 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

Boosting Value Creation through CoE

Big Data

IoT

Full Vehicle Dev.

Manufacturing

Manufacturing

Software

Aircraft Modification

EE

Digital

System Engineering

Digital

Telco

Software &

Embedded

Embedded

Embedded Systems

IT

….

…..

…..

18TH March 2020

33 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

AKKA IN ACTION: BUILDING UP THE FUTURE

€ 2.5Bn

€ 5Bn

GROWTH

ACCELERATORS

Automotive

€ 2Bn

Aerospace

€ 1.5Bn

Digital

2018 2019 2020 2021

SCD

* AKKA Proforma figures including DATARESPONS

18TH March 2020

34 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

AKKA IN ACTION: OUR TARGETS

€2.5BN

€250M

€150M

Revenue

Operating profit

Free cash flow

from recurring

generation

activities

18TH March 2020

35 60

2019 RESULTS

THANK YOU!

Q&A SESSION

36 60

2019 RESULTS

C O N T AC T

AKKATechnologies1

akka-technologies

@akka_tech

akka-technologies.com

18TH March 2020

37 60

2019 RESULTS

DISCLAIMER

  • This presentation does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction.
  • This presentation may contain information expressed as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may include anticipations, projections and their underlying assumptions as well as statements (regarding plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, future financial results, potential events, operations, services, products). Such information concerns either trends or targets and cannot be regarded as results forecasts or as any other performance indicator.
  • This information is by nature subject to risk and uncertainty, that may cause the actual results to differ from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements. Even though AKKA Group's management believes that the expectations reflected as of the date of this presentation in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, this information does not reflect the Group's future performance and is not intended to give any assurances or comfort as to future results. Therefore no-one should unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The AKKA Group makes no commitment to update this information.
  • M ore comprehensive information on the AKKA Technologies Group may be obtained on our website.

18TH March 2020

38 60

2019 RESULTS

APPENDICES

FINANCIAL DATA

39 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

2019: REVENUE BY BU

€M

FY 2019

FY 2018

% CHANGE

ORGANIC

PRO FORM A

REVENUE

REVENUE

FRANCE

661.4

625.4

5.8%

5.8%

5.8%

GERMANY

519.3

511.0

1.6%

1.6%

1.6%

NORTH AMERICA

305.0

70.5

332.3%

9.2%

17.6%

INTERNATIONAL

315.9

298.4

5.8%

5.0%

5.8%

TOTAL GROUP

1,801.5

1,505.3

19.7%

4.4%

6.3%

18TH March 2020

40 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

REVENUE BY QUARTER (€M)

+5.7%

469.0

443.7 446.3 445.2 441.1

357.6

353.9

358.0

349.8

328.3 338.2

299.5

310.3

285.6

281.8 272.9

254.4

268.3

226.1 235.6

Q1 15

Q2 15

Q3 15

Q4 15

Q1 16

Q2 16

Q3 16

Q4 16

Q1 17

Q2 17

Q3 17

Q4 17

Q1 18

Q2 18

Q3 18

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

18TH March 2020

41 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

QUARTERLY REVENUE BY BU

Revenue (€ million)

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

France

169.1

161.7

163.3

167.2

661.4

% change

5.4%

11.0%

7.0%

0.3%

5.8%

Organic Growth

5.4%

11.0%

7.0%

0.3%

5.8%

Germany

126.2

129.2

123.5

140.4

519.3

% change

6.4%

-3.1%

2.4%

1.5%

1.6%

Organic Growth

6.4%

-3.1%

2.4%

1.5%

1.6%

North America

75.6

76.8

78.4

74.2

305.0

% change

1,433.1%

1,392.7%

1,186.6%

36.4%

332.3%

Organic Growth

35.9%

60.1%

35.1%

-1.2%

9.2%

International

75.4

77.4

75.9

87.2

315.9

% change

7.7%

4.9%

7.8%

3.6%

5.8%

Organic Growth

7.3%

4.4%

6.9%

2.1%

5.0%

Total Group

446.3

445.2

441.1

469.0

1,801.5

% change

26.1%

24.4%

26.1%

5.7%

19.7%

Organic Growth

6.6%

5.1%

5.9%

0.8%

4.4%

18TH March 2020

42 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

2019: OPERATING PROFIT FROM ORDINARY

OPERATIONS

€M

FY 2019

% of

FY 2018

% of

% CHANGE

revenue

revenue

BU FRANCE

56.3

8.5%

50.8

8.1%

10.8%

BU GERMANY

47.8

9.2%

45.9

9.0%

4.1%

BU NORTH AMERICA

13.2

4.3%

1.8

2.5%

633.3%

BU INTERNATIONAL

36.6

11.6%

32.3

10.8%

13.3%

BU HOLDINGS

-10.2

-26.6

-19.7%

TOTAL GROUP

143.7

8.0%

118.1

7.8%

21.7%

18TH March 2020

43 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

IFRS P&L

In thousands of euros

FY 2019

FY 2018

% CHANGE

REVENUE

1,801,486

1,505,326

19.7%

External expenses

(388,924)

(386,076)

0.7%

Taxes and duties

(12,714)

(12,262)

3.7%

Personnel expenses

(1,235,913)

(995,519)

24.1%

Net depreciation and provisions

(43,853)

(20,350)

115.5%

Other current expenses / income

2,479

6,896

-64.1%

Income from equity affiliates

2,487

1,828

36.1%

Free shares and stock options

(3.824)

(9,779)

-60.9%

OPERATING INCOME / EBIT

121,223

90,065

34.6%

Income from cash and cash equivalents

528

174

203.4%

Cost of gross financial debt

(16,692)

(14,894)

12.1%

COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT

(16,164)

(14,720)

9.8%

Other financial income and expenses

(1,343)

(2,395)

43.9%

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

103,716

72,950

42.2%

Tax expenses

(30,447)

(19,891)

53.1%

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME

73,270

53,058

38.1%

Minority interests

(229)

(2,914)

-92.1%

GROUP NET INCOME

73,041

50,145

45.7%

Earnings per share

3.64

2.55

42.7%

Diluted earnings per share

3.61

2.50

44.4%

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding

19,937,521

19,641,030

1.5%

Weighted average number of ordinary shares plus potential dilutive shares

20,254,054

20,071,917

0.9%

18TH March 2020

ACCORDING TO FSMA & AMF RECOMMENDATION

44 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

2019 RESULTS

2019: HEALTHY BALANCE SHEET

STRATEGY

Assets

In €M

FY 2019

FY 2018

GOODWILL

367.7

360.8

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

24.7

20.0

PROPERTY, PLANT &

91.9

91.2

EQUIPMENT

Right of use/ IFRS16

149.7

NON-CURRENT FINANCIAL

44.9

40.3

ASSETS

AFFILIATED COMPANIES & JV

47.9

46.2

OTHER NET LONG-TERM

27.2

31.1

ASSETS

DEFERRED TAX ASSETS

32.8

34.1

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

786.9

623.8

INVENTORIES

9.5

12.7

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

224.8

261.9

OTHER RECEIVABLES

114.9

86.1

CASH AND CASH

469.2

271.8

EQUIVALENTS

CURRENT ASSETS

818.4

632.5

TOTAL ASSETS

1,605.3

1,256.3

18TH March 2020

Liabilities

In €M

FY 2019

FY 2018

GROUP SHARE OF EQUITY

477.6

258.4

NON-CONTROLLING

0.6

0.3

INTERESTS

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

478.2

258.7

NON-CURRENT ACCRUALS

29.0

26.7

OTHER NON-CURRENT

467.7

479.9

LIABILITIES

NON-CURRENT LEASE

123.4

LIABILITIES/IFRS16

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

633.0

520.2

CURRENT ACCRUALS

2.5

4.3

OTHER CURRENT FINANCIAL

74.8

71.2

LIABILITIES

CURRENT LEASE

29.7

LIABILITIES/IFRS16

TRADE PAYABLES

114.6

0.4

TAX AND SOCIAL SECURITY

228.7

220.6

OTHER LIABILITIES

43.8

63.3

CURRENT LIABILITIES

494.0

477.4

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,605.3

1,256.3

X0.43

LEVERAGE

45 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

FY 2019: IFRS 16 impact

€M

FY 2019

IFRS 16

FY 2019

(W/O IFRS 16)

IMPACT

(IFRS 16)

EBIT

121.2

6.7%

-0.1

121.1

6.7%

EBITDA

169.3

9.4%

31.6

200.9

11.2%

FINANCIAL

-14.2

-3.3

-17.5

RESULT

CONSOLIDATED

76.7

4.3%

-3.4

73.3

4.1%

NET INCOM E

NET DEBT

73.3

4.1%

205.9

279.2

15.5%

LEVERAGE

0.43x

1.39x

COVENANT

<4x

<4.5x

18TH March 2020

46 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

NET DEBT 31st December 2019

NET DEBT (€M)*

LEVERAGE *

73 M€

0.43x

36

370

317.5

200

127.5

72

7.5

5

8

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2027

SSD

UNDRAWN RCF

PDS RCF

UNDRAWN PDS RCF

CP

*Excluding IFRS16 impact

18TH March 2020

DEBT PROFILE (%) AS OF 31/12/2019

NEU CP

13%

RCF PDS

SSD

and84%

OTHERS

3%

RCF:

€570M (not drawn as of 31/12/2019)

+ $50M

NEU CP:

€258M unused

OTHER SOURCES OF FUNDING:

ODIRNANE

  • 175 €M
  • Treated as equity under IFRS

DEBT CHARACTERISTICS:

Average maturity of 2.9 years

Leverage 2019: 0.43x *

Average cost of debt: 1.7%

Gearing 2019: 15% *

47

60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

DSO (DAYS SALES OUTSTANDING)

7675

67

64

66

59

54

53

55

53

52

49

H1 2014

FY 2014

H1 2015

FY 2015

H1 2016

FY 2016

H1 2017

FY 2017

H1 2018

FY 2018

H1 2019

FY 2019

18TH March 2020

48 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

HEADCOUNT (END OF PERIOD)

20,624

14,913 16,619

10,822 12,394

14,916 15,180

21,019

20,904

20,624

20,901

20,930

17,144

16,619

16,051

15,515

Q1 16

Q2 16

Q3 16

Q4 16

Q1 17

Q2 17

Q3 17

Q4 17

Q1 18

Q2 18

Q3 18

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

18TH March 2020

49 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

TURNOVER RATE (YTD)

23.3% 23.1%

21.7%

20.1%

19.3% 19.2%

17.9%

18.0%

18.5%

17.6%

17.6%

17.7%

17.6%

17.2%

17.1%

22.6%

Q1 16

Q2 16

Q3 16

Q4 16

Q1 17

Q2 17

Q3 17

Q4 17

Q1 18

Q2 18

Q3 18

Q4 18

Q1 19*

Q2 19*

Q3 19*

Q4 19*

* Excluding PDS Tech

18TH March 2020

50 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

UTILISATION RATE (YTD)

89.6%

89.7%

90.3%

89.6%

89.7%

90.3%

90.0%

91.5%

90.7%

91.9%

92.1%

91.0%

87.6%

88.9%

89.1%

88.8%

Q1 16

Q2 16

Q3 16

Q4 16

Q1 17

Q2 17

Q3 17

Q4 17

Q1 18

Q2 18

Q3 18

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

18TH March 2020

51 60

2019 RESULTS

APPENDICES

GROUP HISTORY AND STRATEGY

52 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

THE MAKING OF A EUROPEAN LEADER

1984

1999

2005

2012

2015

2017

2018

2020

Creating

Reaching

INITIAL

40%

AKKA

Becoming

Enhanced

Acceleration

AKKA in the

€40M

PUBLIC

Revenue

reaches

a leader in

diversification

in DIGITAL

automotive

€1BILLION

Germany

in aerospace

revenue

OFFERING

generated

with DATA

sector

60%

in the US

accelerating

aeronautics

outside of

in revenue

RESPONS

in France

diversification

revenue

become

France

in aerospace

the main

generated

segment

outside

of France

18TH March 2020

53 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

2019 RESULTS

COMBINED ACQUISITIONS

& ORGANIC GROWTH

€2.0B**

€1.7B*

€1.3B

€1.0B

€0.5B

€0.15B

2006

2011

2015

2017

2018

2019

  • Pro forma including PDS Tech
  • Pro forma including Data Respons

18TH March 2020

STRATEGY

CAGR

2006-2019*

AKKA:

+20%

VS SECTOR:

+9%

54 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES RANKS AMONG THE TOP 5 EUROPEAN PLAYERS IN ENGINEERING CONSULTING

OUR CLIENTS/PARTNERS

OUR OFFER

OUR STRENGTHS

Largest European OEMs and industrial companies.

Support clients in the conception of new products:

  • over entire product design cycle and the value chain
  • in their international expansion, globalisation and digitalisation
  • Boost our client's performance through innovation, increased value added, agility & cross-sector expertise.
  • Tailored transnational turnkey projects.
    o Through 21 skills centres
    o Thanks to 20,000 dedicated experts worldwide

18TH March 2020

55 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

STRATEGY OF BALANCES

DELIVERING RESULTS SINCE 1999

GEOGRAPHIES

CLIENTS

FINANCE

SEGMENTS

18TH March 2020

56 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

STRONG CLIENT BASE

18TH March 2020

57 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

STRONG COMMERCIAL SYNERGIES WITH AKKA

FINANCE &

PUBLIC

OTHER

4%

MEDTECH

1%

6%

SPACE, DEFENCE

MOBILITY

& SECURITY

37%

10%

REVENUE BY

ENERGY &

INDUSTRY

11%

across several

MARITIME

industries

INDUSTRY &

AUTOMATION

13%

TELECOM &

MEDIA

17%

18TH March 2020

58 60

2019 RESULTS

APPENDICES

CLEAR

59 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

CLEAR

C

L

E

A

R

CUSTOMER-

LEADERSHIP IN

EXCELLENCE

ATTRACTIVE

RESULTS-

ORIENTED

INNOVATION

IN DELIVERY

FOR TALENTS

ORIENTED

Top 20 clients

75% of our

Increase

Hire 10,000

Committed to

above €50M

activities in the

projects gross

talented digital

best-in-class

revenue*

digital field

margin by 2%

natives

performance

*On average

18TH March 2020

60 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

THE AKKADEMY

DIGITAL TALENT ACQUISITION FOR OUR CLIENT

ACCELERATING DIGITAL TALENT

PART OF OUR SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO

A unique tool to hire digital talents

Creation of a Thales AKKAdemy (digital recruitment

Learning Program strengthened

platform)

University Partnerships Program

Advanced discussions ongoing for similar projects

Strengthened end-customer focus

with AKKA top 20 customers

Re-definition of recruitment allocations

Strategic alignment with the Strategic Customers

Department

MORE EUROPEAN CAMPUSES

SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT

Franchising concept in European countries:

Total digital talent

Launch of an AKKAdemy in Leipzig to fuel the

Number of countries / locations

centre of digital expertise in Magdeburg

Client accounts served (per industry?

18TH March 2020

61 60

FINANCE

DIGITAL

STRATEGY

2019 RESULTS

GLOSSARY

Economic Growth: Growth at constant scope,

EBITDA: Operating profit form ordinary operations,

exchange rate and number of working days.

including IFRS 16.

Free cash flow: Net cash flow from operating

Operating profit from ordinary operations:

activities decreased by acquisitions of fixed assets,

Operating profit calculated before expenses

increased by disposal of fixed assets and reduced

relating to stock options and free shares and non

by rent expense within the scope of IFRS 16.

recurring costs.

Gearing: Net debt divided by Shareholders' equity.

Operating margin from ordinary operations: Rate

of operating profit from ordinary operations in

Net Debt: Financial liabilities (without IFRS 16 lease

proportion of Revenue.

liabilities) reduced by Cash and cash equivalents

Organic growth: Growth at constant scope and

Non recurring costs: Expenses and income related

exchange rate.

to significant acquisitions, reorganizations,

litigations, transformation and other cost of similar

Pro forma growth: Growth based on proforma

nature.

figures.

18TH March 2020

62 60

Disclaimer

AKKA Technologies SE published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 946 M
EBIT 2020 161 M
Net income 2020 89,2 M
Debt 2020 377 M
Yield 2020 4,13%
P/E ratio 2020 5,60x
P/E ratio 2021 4,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
EV / Sales2021 0,43x
Capitalization 510 M
Managers
NameTitle
Maurice Ricci Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Valtille Chief Financial Officer, Director & Group MD
Nathalie Buhnemann Group Finance Director
Alain Tisserand Independent Director
Jean-Franck Ricci Director, Group CEO-Sales & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE-61.07%560
CINTAS CORPORATION-22.28%21 696
TELEPERFORMANCE-26.82%10 259
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-20.80%8 988
RENTOKIL INITIAL-11.57%8 889
EDENRED-28.24%8 822
