AKKA Technologies : Q4 2019 PRESENTATION

€1.8Bn sales threshold surpassed in 2019 Strong growth of 19.5%
STRONG PERFORMANCE IN FY 2019
+19.7%
Successful integration
of PDS Tech
in North America
€1.8Bn sales
threshold surpassed
En route to build a
€500m
digital platform
+6.3%
€1,801.5M
GROUP
STRONG PERFORMANCE IN FY 2019
Organic proforma growth
+1.6%
+5.8%
€519.3M€661.4M
GERMANY
FRANCE
+5.8%+17.6%
€315.9M€305.0M
INTERNATIONAL
NORTH AMERICA
+1.8%
€469.0M
GROUP
Q4 2019
Organic proforma growth
+1.5%
+0.3%
€140.4M€167.2M
GERMANY
FRANCE
+3.6%+4.2%
€87.2M€74.2M
INTERNATIONAL
NORTH AMERICA
FY 2019: REVENUE BY BU
€M
FY 2019
FY 2018
% CHANGE
PRO FORMA
REVENUE
REVENUE
FRANCE
661.4
625.4
5.8%
5.8%
GERMANY
519.3
511.0
1.6%
1.6%
NORTH AMERICA
305.0
70.5
332.3%
17.6%
INTERNATIONAL
315.9
298.4
5.8%
5.8%
TOTAL GROUP
1,801.5
1,505.3
19.7%
6.3%
FY 2019: A WELL BALANCED REVENUE STREAM
+6.3% GROWTH*
TOTAL GROUP
France
North
America
37%
17%
France +5.8%
FY 2019
North America +17.6%
€ 1,801.5M
Germany +1.6%
Intl
Germany
International +5.8%
17%
29%
* Pro-forma figures
FY 2019: STRONG DIVERSIFICATION
Life Science
5%
Energy
4%
Railways
4%
Suppliers 12%
Others
11%
Automotive
GROWTH
33%
(FY 2019)
FY 2019
Mobility
€ 1,801.5M
80%
Aero
Auto
+46%
+5%
Railways
Aerospace
+23%
31%
2019
O U T L O O K
2019 TARGETS CONFIRMED
Organic
Operating
Free
cash flow
growth
margin
generation
10%
≥ 6%
≥ 8%
≥ 5%
0%
AKKA IN ACTION: CLEAR 2022 TARGETS
€2.5BN
€250M
€150M
Operating profit
Free cash flow
Revenue
from recurring
generation
activities
APPENDICES
Q4 2019 FINANCIAL DATA
REVENUE BY QUARTER (€M)
469.0
443.7
446.3
445.2
441.1
357.6
353.9
358.0
349.8
328.3
338.2
299.5
310.3
268.3 281.8272.9
Q1 16
Q2 16
Q3 16
Q4 16
Q1 17
Q2 17
Q3 17
Q4 17
Q1 18
Q2 18
Q3 18
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q4 2019: REVENUE BY BU
€M
Q4 2019
Q4 2018
% CHANGE
PRO FORMA
REVENUE
REVENUE
FRANCE
167.2
166.7
0.3%
0.3%
GERMANY
140.4
138.4
1.5%
1.5%
NORTH AMERICA
74.2
54.4
36.4%
4.2%
INTERNATIONAL
87.2
84.2
3.6%
3.6%
TOTAL GROUP
469.0
443.7
5.7%
1.8%
DISCLAIMER
This presentation does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction.
This presentation may contain information expressed as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may include anticipations, projections and their underlying assumptions as well as statements (regarding plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, future financial results, potential events, operations, services, products). Such information concerns either trends or targets and cannot be regarded as results forecasts or as any other performance indicator.
This information is by nature subject to risk and uncertainty, that may cause the actual results to differ from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements. Even though AKKA Group's management believes that the expectations reflected as of the date of this presentation in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, this information does not reflect the Group's future performance and is not intended to give any assurances or comfort as to future results. Therefore no-one should unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The AKKA Group makes no commitment to update this information.
More comprehensive information on the AKKA Technologies Group may be obtained on our website.
AKKA Technologies SE published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 18:12:08 UTC