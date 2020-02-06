Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  AKKA Technologies SE    AKA   FR0004180537

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE

(AKA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AKKA Technologies : Q4 2019 PRESENTATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 01:13pm EST

Q4 2019 REVENUE

Nicolas VALTILLE Dov LEVY

6th February 2020

Q4 2019 REVENUE

Q4 2019

H I G H L I G H T S

6th FEBRUARY 2020

2

€1.8Bn sales threshold surpassed in 2019 Strong growth of 19.5%

Q4 2019 REVENUE

STRONG PERFORMANCE IN FY 2019

+19.7%

Successful integration

of PDS Tech

in North America

€1.8Bn sales

threshold surpassed

En route to build a

€500m

digital platform

6th FEBRUARY 2020

3

Q4 2019 REVENUE

+6.3%

€1,801.5M

GROUP

STRONG PERFORMANCE IN FY 2019

Organic proforma growth

+1.6%

+5.8%

€519.3M€661.4M

GERMANY

FRANCE

+5.8%+17.6%

€315.9M€305.0M

INTERNATIONAL

NORTH AMERICA

6th FEBRUARY 2020

4

Q4 2019 REVENUE

+1.8%

€469.0M

GROUP

Q4 2019

Organic proforma growth

+1.5%

+0.3%

€140.4M€167.2M

GERMANY

FRANCE

+3.6%+4.2%

€87.2M€74.2M

INTERNATIONAL

NORTH AMERICA

6th FEBRUARY 2020

5

Q4 2019 REVENUE

FY 2019: REVENUE BY BU

€M

FY 2019

FY 2018

% CHANGE

PRO FORMA

REVENUE

REVENUE

FRANCE

661.4

625.4

5.8%

5.8%

GERMANY

519.3

511.0

1.6%

1.6%

NORTH AMERICA

305.0

70.5

332.3%

17.6%

INTERNATIONAL

315.9

298.4

5.8%

5.8%

TOTAL GROUP

1,801.5

1,505.3

19.7%

6.3%

6th FEBRUARY 2020

6

Q4 2019 REVENUE

FY 2019: A WELL BALANCED REVENUE STREAM

+6.3% GROWTH*

TOTAL GROUP

France

North

America

37%

17%

France +5.8%

FY 2019

North America +17.6%

€ 1,801.5M

Germany +1.6%

Intl

Germany

International +5.8%

17%

29%

* Pro-forma figures

6th FEBRUARY 2020

7

Q4 2019 REVENUE

FY 2019: STRONG DIVERSIFICATION

Life Science

5%

Energy

4%

Railways

4%

Suppliers 12%

Others

11%

Automotive

GROWTH

33%

(FY 2019)

FY 2019

Mobility

€ 1,801.5M

80%

Aero

Auto

+46%

+5%

Railways

Aerospace

+23%

31%

6th FEBRUARY 2020

8

Q4 2019 REVENUE

2019

O U T L O O K

6th FEBRUARY 2020

9

Q4 2019 REVENUE

2019 TARGETS CONFIRMED

Organic

Operating

Free

cash flow

growth

margin

generation

10%

≥ 6%

≥ 8%

≥ 5%

0%

6th FEBRUARY 2020

10

Q4 2019 REVENUE

AKKA IN ACTION: CLEAR 2022 TARGETS

€2.5BN

€250M

€150M

Operating profit

Free cash flow

Revenue

from recurring

generation

activities

6th FEBRUARY 2020

11

Q4 2019 REVENUE

C O N T A C T

AKKATechnologies1

akka-technologies

@akka_tech

akka-technologies.com

6th FEBRUARY 2020

12

Q4 2019 REVENUE

APPENDICES

Q4 2019 FINANCIAL DATA

6th FEBRUARY 2020

13

Q4 2019 REVENUE

REVENUE BY QUARTER (€M)

469.0

443.7

446.3

445.2

441.1

357.6

353.9

358.0

349.8

328.3

338.2

299.5

310.3

268.3 281.8 272.9

Q1 16

Q2 16

Q3 16

Q4 16

Q1 17

Q2 17

Q3 17

Q4 17

Q1 18

Q2 18

Q3 18

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

6th FEBRUARY 2020

14

Q4 2019 REVENUE

Q4 2019: REVENUE BY BU

€M

Q4 2019

Q4 2018

% CHANGE

PRO FORMA

REVENUE

REVENUE

FRANCE

167.2

166.7

0.3%

0.3%

GERMANY

140.4

138.4

1.5%

1.5%

NORTH AMERICA

74.2

54.4

36.4%

4.2%

INTERNATIONAL

87.2

84.2

3.6%

3.6%

TOTAL GROUP

469.0

443.7

5.7%

1.8%

6th FEBRUARY 2020

15

Q4 2019 REVENUE

THANK YOU!

NEXT PUBLICATION - FY 2019 RESULTS ON

MARCH 17, 2020

6th FEBRUARY 2020

16

Q4 2019 REVENUE

DISCLAIMER

  • This presentation does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction.
  • This presentation may contain information expressed as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may include anticipations, projections and their underlying assumptions as well as statements (regarding plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, future financial results, potential events, operations, services, products). Such information concerns either trends or targets and cannot be regarded as results forecasts or as any other performance indicator.
  • This information is by nature subject to risk and uncertainty, that may cause the actual results to differ from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements. Even though AKKA Group's management believes that the expectations reflected as of the date of this presentation in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, this information does not reflect the Group's future performance and is not intended to give any assurances or comfort as to future results. Therefore no-one should unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The AKKA Group makes no commitment to update this information.
  • More comprehensive information on the AKKA Technologies Group may be obtained on our website.

6th FEBRUARY 2020

17

Disclaimer

AKKA Technologies SE published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 18:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
01:13pAKKA TECHNOLOGIES : 1.8Bn sales threshold surpassed in 2019 – Strong growt..
PU
01:13pAKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Q4 2019 presentation
PU
11:53aAKKA TECHNOLOGIES : FY 2019 Revenue: 1.8Bn Sales Threshold Surpassed in 2019
BU
01/31AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Approval from German Federal Cartel Office on Proposed Data ..
BU
01/31AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Approval from German Federal Cartel Office on proposed Data ..
PU
01/13AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Data Respons Launch of recommended voluntary offer
PU
01/13AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Data Respons Document d'Offre
PU
01/13AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Launches a Recommended Voluntary Cash Offer on Data Respons ..
BU
01/09AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : January 2020 Roadshow Presentation
PU
01/07AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Half Year 2019 Report
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 823 M
EBIT 2019 144 M
Net income 2019 75,2 M
Debt 2019 276 M
Yield 2019 1,46%
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
Capitalization 1 312 M
Chart AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
Duration : Period :
AKKA Technologies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 71,21  €
Last Close Price 65,60  €
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurice Ricci Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Valtille Chief Financial Officer, Director & Group MD
Nathalie Buhnemann Group Finance Director
Alain Tisserand Independent Director
Jean-Franck Ricci Director, Group CEO-Sales & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE0.15%1 401
CINTAS CORPORATION8.27%29 382
TELEPERFORMANCE8.00%15 076
EDENRED7.53%13 174
INTERTEK GROUP PLC0.79%12 600
BUREAU VERITAS SA5.72%12 320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group