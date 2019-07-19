Akorn : An amendment to a SC 13D filing

The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the act (however, see the Notes).

This Amendment No. 23 (the "Amendment") to Schedule 13D ("Schedule 13D") amends and restates, where indicated, the statement on Schedule 13D, as previously amended, in relation to the beneficial ownership of Common Stock of Akorn, Inc., a Louisiana corporation (the "Company" or "Akorn"). The address of the principal executive offices of the Issuer is 1925 W. Field Court, Suite 300, Lake Forest, Illinois, 60045; its telephone number is (847) 279- 6100.

This Amendment is being filed to disclose the transactions described in Item 1(d) and Item 5(c) below. Except as otherwise set forth herein, this Amendment does not modify any of the information previously included in the Schedule 13D.

Item 2. Identity and Background.

Except as provided in this Item 2 included in this Amendment, the Reporting Person has not, during the last five years, been (i) convicted in a criminal proceeding (excluding traffic violations or similar misdemeanors) or (ii) a party to a civil proceeding of a judicial or administrative body of competent jurisdiction and, as a result of such proceeding, has not been and is not now subject to a judgment, decree or final order enjoining future violations of, or prohibiting or mandating activities subject to, federal or state securities laws or finding any violation with respect to such laws.

The Reporting Person was convicted on May 2, 2019 by a federal jury of a RICO conspiracy in connection with providing incentives to medical practitioners to prescribe Subsys, a sublingual fentanyl spray intended for cancer patients experiencing breakthrough pain.

Item 3. Source and Amount of Funds or Other Consideration.

The Reporting Person resigned as trustee from various trusts previously identified in this Schedule 13D and as an officer and director of EJ Financial Enterprises, Inc. and Pharma Nevada, Inc., each of which serve as a managing general partner or general partner of entities previously identified in this Schedule 13D as holding Common Stock.

Item 4. Purpose of Transaction.

(a) - (g) The information contained in Items 3 is incorporated herein by reference.

The Reporting Person has beneficial ownership over Common Stock that has been acquired by entities as an investment. The Reporting Person intends to continue to review Akorn's business affairs and general economic and industry conditions and, based upon such review, the Reporting Person, will, on an ongoing basis, evaluate various alternative courses of action including additional capital investments in Akorn. Alternatively, the Reporting Person may sell all or a portion of their holdings in Akorn in the open market, subject to the requirements of Rule 144 or as otherwise permitted.

In June 2019, the Reporting Person ceased to be a beneficial owner of 26,038,551 shares of Common Stock due to his resignation from his position as trustee of various trusts previously identified in this Schedule 13D and as an officer and director of EJ Financial Enterprises, Inc. and Pharma Nevada, Inc., each of which serve as a managing general partner or general partner of entities previously identified in this Schedule 13D as holding Common Stock. In addition, Dr. Kapoor granted an irrevocable proxy under which he granted Rao Akella with voting and investment power over his interests in EJ Financial Enterprises, Inc. and Pharma Nevada, Inc. so that he no longer has any control over these entities.