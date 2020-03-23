Akorn : An amendment to a SC 13D filing

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
March 13, 2020
Rao Akella
USA
IN
Based on Akorn, Inc's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2019, there were 126,246,012 shares of common stock outstanding as of February 18, 2020.
Item 1. Security and Issuer.
This Amendment No. 3 (this "Amendment") to Schedule 13D (this "Schedule 13D") relates to the common stock (the "Common Stock") of Akorn, Inc., a Louisiana corporation (the "Issuer" or "Akorn"). The address of the principal executive offices of the Issuer is 1925 W. Field Court, Suite 300, Lake Forest, Illinois, 60045; its telephone number is (847) 279-6100.
This Amendment is being filed to disclose the transactions described in Item 5(c) below. Except as otherwise set forth herein, this Amendment does not modify any of the information previously included in the Schedule 13D.
Item 5. Interest In Securities of the Issuer
(a) - (b):
The Facing Page for the Reporting Person sets forth the aggregate number and percentage of Common Stock of Akorn of which the Reporting Person is the beneficial owner.
The shares of Common Stock reported on the Facing Page over which the Reporting Person has sole dispositive and voting power include the following:
11,503,614 shares of Common Stock owned by Akorn Holdings, LP, a Delaware limited partnership, of which EJ Financial Enterprises, Inc. is the Managing General Partner. As President and sole director of EJ Financials Enterprises, Inc., the Reporting Person has voting and dispositive power over these shares.
3,590,445 shares of Common Stock owned by EJ Funds LP, a Delaware limited partnership, of which EJ Financial Enterprises, Inc. is the Managing General Partner. The Reporting Person serves as President and sole director of the Managing General Partner; and
Does not include 1,456,164 shares of Common Stock owned by the John and Editha Kapoor Charitable Foundation and the Editha House Foundation over which the Reporting Person has shared dispositive and voting power with at least two other persons.
Annex A, attached hereto, sets forth transactions in the Shares that were effected during the 60-day period ended January March 20, 2020. The transactions in the Shares described on Annex C were effected on securities exchanges unless otherwise indicated therein.
SIGNATURE
After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.
March 23, 2020
/s/ Rao Akella
Rao Akella
ANNEX A
