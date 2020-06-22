Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Akorn, Inc.    AKRXQ

AKORN, INC.

(AKRXQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Akorn Animal Health Announces Launch of Neomycin and Polymyxin B Sulfates, and Bacitracin Zinc Ophthalmic Ointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

LAKE FOREST, Ill., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akorn, Inc. (OTC Pink Market: AKRXQ), a leading specialty generic pharmaceutical company, today announced the launch of its Abbreviated New Animal Drug Application (ANADA) for Neomycin and Polymyxin B Sulfates, and Bacitracin Zinc Ophthalmic Ointment, USP (BNP). The product is manufactured at Akorn’s Somerset, New Jersey manufacturing site.

Douglas Boothe, Akorn’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “This is an important launch for veterinarians and Akorn as there has been a shortage in the market for veterinary approved ophthalmics. We are pleased that our distributor partners will have BNP commercially available in both distributor and Akorn labels.”

Neomycin and Polymyxin B Sulfates, and Bacitracin Zinc Ophthalmic Ointment, USP is indicated for the treatment of superficial bacterial infections of the eyelid and conjunctiva of dogs and cats when due to organisms susceptible to one or more of the antibiotics contained in the ointment.

About Akorn
Akorn, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. Akorn has manufacturing facilities located in Decatur, Illinois; Somerset, New Jersey; Amityville, New York; Hettlingen, Switzerland and Paonta Sahib, India that manufacture ophthalmic, injectable and specialty sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals. Additional information is available on Akorn’s website at www.akorn.com.

Investors/Media:
(847) 279-6162
Investor.relations@akorn.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AKORN, INC.
05:16pAkorn Animal Health Announces Launch of Neomycin and Polymyxin B Sulfates, an..
GL
06/18AKORN INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and..
AQ
05/26AKORN INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Bankruptcy or Receiversh..
AQ
05/21AKORN INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Bankruptcy or Receiversh..
AQ
05/20AKORN : to Use Voluntary Chapter 11 Process to Position Business for Long-Term S..
PR
05/11AKORN INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
05/11AKORN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11Akorn Provides First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
05/11AKORN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
05/01AKORN INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule o..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 738 M - -
Net income 2020 -37,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 38,6 M 38,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 2 227
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart AKORN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Akorn, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKORN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,00 $
Last Close Price 0,29 $
Spread / Highest target 590%
Spread / Average Target 590%
Spread / Lowest Target 590%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas S. Boothe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan D. Weinstein Chairman
Christopher C. Young Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Duane Andrew Portwood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark M. Silverberg Executive VP-Operations & Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKORN, INC.-80.67%39
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.40%378 934
ROCHE HOLDING AG9.33%307 054
NOVARTIS AG-5.51%201 033
MERCK & CO., INC.-14.35%196 627
PFIZER, INC.-14.70%185 643
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group