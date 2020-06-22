Akorn Animal Health Announces Launch of Neomycin and Polymyxin B Sulfates, and Bacitracin Zinc Ophthalmic Ointment

LAKE FOREST, Ill., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akorn, Inc. (OTC Pink Market: AKRXQ), a leading specialty generic pharmaceutical company, today announced the launch of its Abbreviated New Animal Drug Application (ANADA) for Neomycin and Polymyxin B Sulfates, and Bacitracin Zinc Ophthalmic Ointment, USP (BNP). The product is manufactured at Akorn’s Somerset, New Jersey manufacturing site.



Douglas Boothe, Akorn’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “This is an important launch for veterinarians and Akorn as there has been a shortage in the market for veterinary approved ophthalmics. We are pleased that our distributor partners will have BNP commercially available in both distributor and Akorn labels.”

Neomycin and Polymyxin B Sulfates, and Bacitracin Zinc Ophthalmic Ointment, USP is indicated for the treatment of superficial bacterial infections of the eyelid and conjunctiva of dogs and cats when due to organisms susceptible to one or more of the antibiotics contained in the ointment.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. Akorn has manufacturing facilities located in Decatur, Illinois; Somerset, New Jersey; Amityville, New York; Hettlingen, Switzerland and Paonta Sahib, India that manufacture ophthalmic, injectable and specialty sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals. Additional information is available on Akorn’s website at www.akorn.com .